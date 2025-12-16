2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Sets a New Standard for Small Luxury EVs

I was also impressed by the CLA EV's acceleration around town and at moderate highway speeds. The 268-horsepower single-motor CLA 250+ is the less powerful of two CLA EV models available at launch (the other is the 349-hp CLA 350 with all-wheel drive), but it never felt strained or sluggish on my drive. I played around with the Sport mode, which noticeably increased the volume of the synthetic "engine" noise coming from the speakers while accelerating. But the acceleration felt just as natural and rapid as the standard Comfort mode.

I also liked how airy the cabin feels. The standard panoramic glass roof was high enough that my hair didn't brush it — no easy feat, as I'm 6-foot-4 and the CLA EV is quite small — and the large windows let in a lot of light. There's good natural visibility, too, and that's before you add in a multitude of high-definition cameras that make it easy to guide this little sedan out of a parking spot. Alas, while I could find a comfortable seating position up front, I didn't fit into the back at all. The downward-sloping roof means you'll have to scrunch up to enter the rear, and the lack of toe room under the front seat will pinch your shoes. Then there's the lack of rear legroom that's inherent in a car this size. But I also realize I'm a giant, and it would be silly for me to complain that a subcompact sedan doesn't fit me. I think that four average-sized adults would be just fine in here, provided the front seats weren't slammed to the floor.

New to Mercedes: MB.Drive Assist Pro

The CLA is the first Mercedes to feature the MB.Drive Assist Pro suite, which the Mercedes folks unofficially referred to as a "Level 2 plus plus" system. While engineers might not love the comparison, for ease of understanding, think of it as Merc's answer to Tesla's Full Self-Driving. At low speeds (such as tooling around the city), the system can identify stop signs and red lights, pedestrians, vehicles and more. It then combines that with adaptive cruise control, automated steering and other systems to drive with minimal driver intervention. I went on a 45-minute loop with one of the system's developers at the wheel, and I walked away ... actually, I can't tell you just yet. Fire up the Edmunds Car News page in a couple of weeks for a detailed explanation of the system and impressions from the road.