- What's new: We put the Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 EV through the Edmunds EV Range Test and it went an impressive 385 miles.
- Why it matters: That result beats the CLA 350's 312-mile EPA estimate by 73 miles, while Edmunds also measured better-than-EPA efficiency and fast charging.
- Edmunds says: The CLA 350 gives EV buyers a strong mix of real-world range, efficiency and fast charging, making it a compelling choice among small luxury EV sedans.
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 EV Drove 385 Miles in Our Real-World Range Test
The small electric Benz also proved efficient and quick to recharge
The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 traveled 385 miles on a full charge in the Edmunds EV Range Test, beating its EPA-estimated 312-mile range by 73 miles. That huge 23.2% improvement makes the electric CLA 350 one of the best-performing electric sedans in terms of range. The single-motor CLA 250 also had an impressive showing in our test, traveling 434 miles.
The CLA's efficiency is also quite impressive. The EPA says the 350 should use 29 kWh of energy per 100 miles, but we observed 25.7 kWh per 100 miles in our testing. By that measure, the CLA 350 is 12.8% more efficient than its EPA estimate.
EPA range is often the first figure people compare when looking at EVs, but the official number is not always what drivers will see in normal use. Edmunds' result suggests the CLA 350 has a meaningful real-world advantage over its rating, and those extra 73 miles could be the difference between charging at home every few days and stretching closer to a full workweek, depending on commute length and driving habits.
Charging performance was also better than Mercedes-Benz's own claim in one key area. The automaker lists a 320-kW peak charging capability for the CLA 350, but we recorded a peak of 349 kW. Peak charging speed is only part of the picture, though, because an EV usually charges fastest for a short period before slowing down as the battery fills. We measured an average charging rate of 168 kW and an effective charging speed of 654 miles per hour. In practical terms, the CLA 350 added 100 miles of range in 9 minutes and 11 seconds, and that's an outstanding number.
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How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day-to-day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the Mercedes CLA 350 stack up?
The CLA 350 is not the longest-range version of Mercedes' new electric sedan, but its 385-mile Edmunds result makes a strong case if you want more power without giving up too much range. The rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+ went 434 miles in our testing, so the 350 gives up 49 miles compared with its more range-focused sibling. That is the trade-off for choosing the stronger all-wheel-drive version, which uses a second front motor and makes 349 horsepower.
Against other EVs in Edmunds' testing, the CLA 350 also looks competitive. It went farther than the 2026 Tesla Model 3 Standard, which covered 339 miles, and the 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40, which covered 292 miles. It also beat the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD's 343-mile result, though it landed just behind the larger 2026 Audi A6 Sportback E-tron Prestige AWD, which traveled 392 miles.
Our early impressions from the CLA 350 show the electric sedan feels more like a polished everyday luxury EV than a hard-edged sport sedan. Its extra power over the CLA 250+ is noticeable, especially when merging or passing on the highway, but the car's strengths are comfort, smoothness and easy drivability rather than aggressive back-road performance. Our reviewers also praised the CLA's high-tech cabin, distinctive styling, and lively feel around town, giving it the sense of a small luxury car with more personality than its size might suggest.