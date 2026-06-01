The 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 EV Drove 385 Miles in Our Real-World Range Test

EPA range is often the first figure people compare when looking at EVs, but the official number is not always what drivers will see in normal use. Edmunds' result suggests the CLA 350 has a meaningful real-world advantage over its rating, and those extra 73 miles could be the difference between charging at home every few days and stretching closer to a full workweek, depending on commute length and driving habits.

Charging performance was also better than Mercedes-Benz's own claim in one key area. The automaker lists a 320-kW peak charging capability for the CLA 350, but we recorded a peak of 349 kW. Peak charging speed is only part of the picture, though, because an EV usually charges fastest for a short period before slowing down as the battery fills. We measured an average charging rate of 168 kW and an effective charging speed of 654 miles per hour. In practical terms, the CLA 350 added 100 miles of range in 9 minutes and 11 seconds, and that's an outstanding number.