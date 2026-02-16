- The Mercedes-AMG E 53 wagon is a plug-in hybrid that pairs a turbocharged inline-six engine with an electric motor.
- It's about 900 pounds heavier than the old E 53 sedan, but it's quicker in a straight line and stops in a shorter distance.
- Despite its on-paper gains, the driving experience is now less fun due to a lack of connectedness to the road.
Tested: The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon Trades Speed for Fun
It's way more powerful than before but also significantly heavier
Has any other car type had a greater glow-up than the station wagon? These spacious family haulers have evolved into proper sports cars. Want proof? Of the nine wagons currently for sale in the U.S., nearly half are performance machines. Think Audi RS 6 Avant, BMW M5 Touring, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, etc.
Today, I'm at the Edmunds test track with the latest member of this exclusive club: the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon. No, it doesn't have a big V8 engine under its hood like the RS 6 or M5, but if I had to guess, it won't be the most powerful AMG wagon forever. However, starting just under $100,000, it's less expensive than its direct competitors. So, how does Merc's new wagon stack up?
2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|turbo 3.0-liter inline-six and single electric motor
|Power
|577 hp
|Torque
|553 lb-ft
|Transmission
|nine-speed automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|5,427 pounds
|0-60 mph
|3.8 seconds
|Quarter mile
|12 seconds @ 113.9 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|107 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.94 g
|Price as tested
|$113,540
It launches with 604 horsepower
Like the old E 53, which wasn't available as a wagon, the new one relies on a tried-and-tested turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. But now, it's joined by a plug-in hybrid system that adds an electric motor integrated into the nine-speed automatic transmission.
The whole system reads like an out-of-warranty nightmare, but here's what matters: The inline-six develops 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque by itself, jumping up to 577 hp and 553 lb-ft when the electric motor kicks in. Engage launch control, and that power figure temporarily rises to 604 hp. For context, that's 148 hp more than the old E 53 and just 26 hp shy of the dearly missed V8-powered E 63.
More power, more weight
Like most hybridized performance cars, the battery and electric motor come with a weight penalty. We never got the previous-generation E 53 wagon in the U.S., but the old E 53 sedan weighed 4,446 pounds and its replacement ballooned by 891 pounds to 5,337 pounds. The new E 53 wagon is even heavier, measuring in at 5,427 pounds. The last E 63 wagon we tested tipped the scales at a comparatively light 4,667 pounds. The new car might just about match the E 63 in terms of power, but it's hauling a whole lot of extra mass.
On the acceleration straight, the E 53 wagon runs to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds with launch control enabled, matching AMG's claimed time. It completes the quarter mile in 12 seconds at 113.9 mph. The current E 53 sedan does even better, at 3.7 seconds to 60 mph and 11.9 seconds at 116.8 mph in the quarter mile. The old E 53 sedan needed 4.3 seconds to hit 60 mph and 12.6 seconds to do the quarter mile.
So, you can just solve the weight issue by adding power? Not always. Consider the BMW M5 Touring, which makes 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque but weighs nearly as much as a Rolls-Royce Ghost at 5,460 pounds. In theory, it should absolutely smoke the 621-hp and 627-lb-ft Audi RS 6 Avant. However, the Audi weighs nearly 600 fewer pounds, allowing it to hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds versus the BMW's 3.4-second time, a lead it holds all the way through the quarter mile.
OK, but what about braking and handling?
Despite its weight, the new E 53 wagon makes considerable gains here as well. It takes just 107.4 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is about equal to the current sedan's 107.2-foot result. That's a significant improvement over the old sedan's 112.3-foot stopping distance, and enough to beat the far pricier M5 Touring and RS 6 Avant, which took 111.8 feet and 111.2 feet, respectively.
That said, while the E 53 wagon excels in the braking test, the numbers only tell half the story. With each run, my foot sinks deep into the footwell as I have to apply a ton of pressure before the E 53 gives me the stopping power I'm after. On track, it's easy to come into a bend slightly too fast because you haven't stomped on the brakes hard enough. It's common for supercars to have pedals that are firm with little movement, the same way that you'll usually find a pedal with plenty of travel in a luxury car. The E 53 somehow borrows the worst of both worlds.
Out on our 200-foot skidpad, the E 53 wagon hides its extra mass well. My best run yields 0.94 g, slightly lower than the current sedan's 0.97 g. Interestingly, the old E 53 sedan matched the new car's 0.97 g, showing no gains or losses despite the new model's added heft.
The biggest delta appears when you throw in the BMW M5 Touring and the Audi RS 6 Avant, which managed 0.99 g and 1.02 g, respectively. While these differences are slight, the way these cars behave at the limit of grip is not. Unlike the Audi and the BMW, the E 53 wagon tends to default to understeer where the front end loses grip, and it never seems to send enough power to its rear wheels to counter it, resulting in slight oversteer.
Of course, the E 53 isn't a direct rival to the M5 or the RS 6, like an eventual E 63 could be. But the skidpad leaves me with the feeling that, despite its tremendous power and stopping capabilities, the E 53's handling remains "AMG Lite."
Manufaktur'd theater
Flick the drive mode selector into the E 53's top Sport+ setting and the cabin fills with a fake engine sound that's far more V8 than inline-six. It's rumbly in a way that the engine upfront certainly isn't. As I head out onto our handling course, it's pretty loud too, partially disguising the fact that this car simply doesn't sound great on its own. It may have quad exhaust tips, but the sound that comes out of them isn't what you'd expect from a $100K AMG.
Through the first couple of bends, I quickly confirm what the numbers prove. The E 53 is tremendously quick in a straight line, and despite having to stomp on its brakes, it has the stopping power to match. There's plenty of grip in the bends, too. While its understeer-first behavior remains, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires — 265/35 up front and 295/30 in the rear — let you carry quite a bit of pace. You feel next to nothing through the steering wheel, but it's otherwise quick and precise.
Despite being a station wagon built for daily use, the E 53's ride is punishingly firm. On the street, minor road imperfections lead to loud vibrations in the cabin, as this car doesn't soak up bumps so much as crash over them. On track, there are benefits given how stable the E 53 is at higher speeds, as well as how little its body rolls in the bends. However, I don't feel a significant difference between the softest and the firmest suspension settings. Despite offering a multitude of modes, the E 53 isn't particularly versatile.
As I move from test to test, I'm left feeling a little underwhelmed by the E 53 wagon. While it's undoubtedly great on paper, its real-world driving experience feels primarily synthetic and not nearly as engaging or exciting as some of the other options in its class. While you can engineer around weight with more power, better tires and excellent software, the overall loss of fun and the feeling of connectedness to the road is something you can't quite put back.
It's expensive but somehow still good value
As tested, this E 53 wagon costs $113,540 (it starts at $94,500 including destination). AMG's latest is significantly less expensive than cars like the BMW M5 Touring and the Audi RS 6 Avant; the ones we tested cost $140,775 and $167,140, respectively. The BMW and Audi will be better suited to face off against an eventual E 63, should Mercedes decide to build one.
For now, the E 53 wagon offers pretty decent value within the fast wagon club. It's not quite as exciting or as quick as the best of the best, but it's significantly less expensive. With this niche within a niche offering more excellent options than ever, perhaps you're better off waiting for what a potential E 63 might have in store.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz