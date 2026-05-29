From Road to Race: Exploring the Duality of the Mercedes-AMG GT Pro

Oh, Florida

Friends who live in Florida insist there are a few good driving roads, but I've yet to find them. Or maybe it's just because the majority of my time in the Sunshine State is either spent sitting in Miami traffic or driving between the Orlando airport and my parents' place in Lady Lake. On freeways lined with a sea of beige and silver rental cars, the Green Hell Magno Merc sticks out like a sore thumb. And while you might think a car like the GT Pro — with its sport bucket seats and 21-inch wheels riding on ultra-high-performance summer tires — wouldn't be the best tool for a highway slog, it's actually shockingly comfortable.

Crucially, the GT Pro's suspension isn't any different than what you get in the GT 63, and that car is a long-distance delight. Leave the drive mode selector in its default Comfort setting and the Pro is more supple than you might imagine. The seats are great, too: nice and supportive with padding in all the right places. Road and wind noise is nicely hushed at freeway speeds, and the ambient sounds that do make their way into the cabin are easily drowned out by the Pro's standard Burmester audio system.