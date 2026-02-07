2026 Mazda CX-50: Driven, Tested, Rated

Mazda has always been a little car company that somehow manages to punch above its weight class, figuratively speaking. It takes what could be described as "fairly average" bones and puts them together to create a vehicles that almost always offer best-in-class driving dynamics, and then wraps it all in beautiful sheetmetal. The 2026 Mazda CX-50 does not deviate from this formula, and we're glad because it's a bright spot in what can be a boring category.

The 2026 CX-50 doesn't make any massive changes from the 2025 version, save that the off-road-focused Meridian trim is now available on the 2.5 S model. Other than that, it's all badge and colors, and that's fine. We like the CX-50 just as it is.

Read all of our 2026 Mazda CX-50 content:

