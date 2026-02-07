- The CX-50's optional turbocharged engine is punchy.
- Handling on pavement is typical Mazda-sharp.
- It's better off-road than you might think.
2026 Mazda CX-50: Driven, Tested, Rated
The CX-50 carries the torch for Mazda's tradition of making vehicles that look stunning and are fun to drive
Mazda has always been a little car company that somehow manages to punch above its weight class, figuratively speaking. It takes what could be described as "fairly average" bones and puts them together to create a vehicles that almost always offer best-in-class driving dynamics, and then wraps it all in beautiful sheetmetal. The 2026 Mazda CX-50 does not deviate from this formula, and we're glad because it's a bright spot in what can be a boring category.
The 2026 CX-50 doesn't make any massive changes from the 2025 version, save that the off-road-focused Meridian trim is now available on the 2.5 S model. Other than that, it's all badge and colors, and that's fine. We like the CX-50 just as it is.
Overall score: 7.4/10
While this score puts the 2026 CX-50 in eighth place in our Best Small SUV rankings, that's mostly because this class tends to be full of overachievers and incredibly high average scores. It places just behind the 2026 Honda CR-V (7.5/10) and ahead of the 2026 Buick Envision (6.6/10).
How does the Mazda CX-50 drive?
Driving score: 7.9/10
Mazdas tend to be among the best-driving models in their classes, and the CX-50 is no different. The optional turbocharged engine is never short on power and makes the CX-50 one of the quickest in its class. With the turbo engine, zero-to-60 mph acceleration in our testing took 7.2 seconds.
The CX-50 isn't a Miata, but it handles better than most small crossovers. Quick, responsive steering helps the sporty feeling but requires a bit more muscle than you'd like at low speeds. Driving through a winding neighborhood shouldn't feel like work. The ride, too, is firmer than most rivals — also the cost for the lively, engaged handling.
Thankfully, there's not much road noise. The CX-50 is a bit loud at full throttle but settles down nicely on the highway, with only a mild amount of wind and road noise.
The CX-50 comes standard with a decent bundle of driver aids, including blind-spot warning and adaptive cruise control. They work well, and we didn't notice any false alerts during our testing. The adaptive cruise holds good gaps and will bring you down to a full stop in traffic.
How comfortable is the Mazda CX-50?
Comfort score: 8.6/10
The front seats offer decent padding and side bolsters, but the rear bench is a bit flat. The CX-50 isn't quite as roomy as most rivals in overall cabin volume, but there's plenty of passenger space in both rows. A 6-foot passenger can comfortably sit behind a 6-foot driver. The driving position is exceptional, with upright seats that are still low enough for easy entry and exit and ample adjustment for both the seat and steering wheel. Nothing is hard to reach. The door openings are wide, and getting in and out isn't much trouble.
The climate control system is simple in the best sort of way. It uses real buttons and knobs rather than locking everything to the touchscreen or unresponsive capacitive touch controls. It's all easy to see and reach, and rear passengers will appreciate the air vents.
How's the CX-50's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 8.4/10
Mazda includes a decent array of standard tech with the CX-50. Apple CarPlay with wireless connectivity and Android Auto are included on all trims, and there are multiple USB-A ports for charging. A wireless charging pad is available, though we rarely got it to function with an iPhone. Mazda's built-in navigation system is clear and easy to use, and you can use voice commands to input addresses or change radio stations. The available Bose audio system is among the better ones in this class.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 6.8/10
The CX-50's cargo area doesn't quite match what its longer-than-average proportions might suggest. With 31.4 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 56.3 cubic feet of space with the 60/40-split rear seats folded down, overall cargo space is near the bottom of the small crossover class. Cargo space in the rest of the cabin is much better thanks to a sizable and well-designed center console and spacious door pockets.
Is the CX-50 a good value?
Value score: 7.1/10
There's no getting around the fact that the CX-50 is one of the most expensive vehicles in its class. The flip side is that Mazda includes all-wheel drive as standard and a pleasing collection of features. Like many Mazdas of late, the interior is a step up from what you'll find elsewhere too. Fit and finish is excellent, and the overall design and choice of materials make it feel worth the premium you'll pay. There's soft padding on the dash, and all of the buttons and knobs have a nice feel to them. Details like that matter.
Mazda's standard three-year/36,000-mile basic and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty is average, as is roadside assistance for three years/36,000 miles.
CX-50 fuel economy
MPG score: 5/10
The base-engine CX-50 gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg combined. With the upgraded turbo engine, that estimate drops to 25 mpg combined. Neither figure is particularly great for a small SUV. At least our turbocharged test vehicle met its combined rating in our hands, achieving 25.7 mpg on our real-world evaluation route.
Is the Mazda CX-50 special?
X factor: 9/10
The CX-50 doesn't look dramatically different from Mazda's current lineup, but that's not a bad thing in our eyes. The design is distinctive, and the wide fenders make it look squat and a bit rugged. The interior is nice, too, and the whole thing comes together in a way that makes the CX-50 feel a bit more charming than most modern people-movers. It's less boring too.