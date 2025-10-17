Unlike the Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale track toy, the new MCPura receives no increase in power nor any substantial performance gains. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 makes the same 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque as before, and doing so preserves the GT2 Stradale's pride of place in the lineup. Leonardo Rimini, Maserati's sports car product planning specialist, tells me that extracting more power from the V6 pushes the boundaries of strict Euro 6 emissions regulations.

The twin-turbo V6 delivers unbelievable thrust. It's almost certainly an underrated engine, delivering a rare combination of low-end grunt, swelling turbo rush and top-end power on the way to a screaming 8,000-rpm redline. Maserati claims a 2.9-second 0-60 mph time, and Edmunds recorded 3.3 seconds for an MC20 Cielo the last time one came in for testing, but in reality the MCPura feels quicker.

So there's really no need for more power, because all the best driving dynamics still carry over from the MC20 anyhow. The new front air intakes further optimize airflow for cooling and aerodynamics, and Rimini says the design took 2,000 combined man-hours in a wind tunnel. Still, it's the lightweight carbon-fiber single-piece construction that likely contributes most to the MCPura's character. Again, the car feels lighter than its specs suggest, at 3,307 pounds for the coupe and 3,565 pounds for the Cielo.