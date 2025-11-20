The Lucid Gravity Touring Offers 560 HP and 337 Miles of Range for $81K

The Lucid Gravity electric SUV gains a Touring model this week, priced from $81,550 (including $1,650 for destination). This makes the Gravity more accessible to a wider range of customers; it's a savings of $15,000 compared to the current Grand Touring.

Of course, this price drop does come with a few sacrifices. Instead of the Grand Touring's 123-kWh battery pack, the Touring has an 89-kWh pack, good for an EPA-estimated range of up to 337 miles. When we ran the Gravity Grand Touring on the Edmunds EV Range Test, we saw 400 miles on a vehicle fitted with all-season tires, falling short of its 450-mile EPA estimate. It's unclear how the Touring will perform, but we're hoping for a closer-to-EPA result.