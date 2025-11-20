- New Touring model lowers the Lucid Gravity's price point to $81,550 including destination.
- A smaller 85-kWh battery pack is good for an EPA-estimated 337 miles of range.
- With 560 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque, the Gravity Touring should be able to hit 60 mph in 4 seconds.
The Lucid Gravity Touring Offers 560 HP and 337 Miles of Range for $81K
This is all the Gravity most people will need
The Lucid Gravity electric SUV gains a Touring model this week, priced from $81,550 (including $1,650 for destination). This makes the Gravity more accessible to a wider range of customers; it's a savings of $15,000 compared to the current Grand Touring.
Of course, this price drop does come with a few sacrifices. Instead of the Grand Touring's 123-kWh battery pack, the Touring has an 89-kWh pack, good for an EPA-estimated range of up to 337 miles. When we ran the Gravity Grand Touring on the Edmunds EV Range Test, we saw 400 miles on a vehicle fitted with all-season tires, falling short of its 450-mile EPA estimate. It's unclear how the Touring will perform, but we're hoping for a closer-to-EPA result.
Lucid says the Gravity Touring can charge at a maximum rate of 300 kW when plugged into a Level 3 DC fast charger. The Touring will also have Tesla Supercharger compatibility, with a max charging power of 225 kW when using the Tesla-compatible NACS port.
Like the GT, the Touring uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. But where the GT puts out 828 horsepower and 909 lb-ft of torque, the Touring offers a more modest 560 hp and 811 lb-ft. This'll still be more than enough oomph for most drivers, mind you, with Lucid quoting a 0-to-60-mph time of 4 seconds flat.
I had a chance to very briefly drive a Gravity Touring while testing cars for this year's World Car Awards, and I can confirm it's every bit as pleasant to drive as the Gravity Grand Touring. No, it's not as quick, but it still rockets forward with authority and exhibits some of the best all-around handling of any SUV, electric or otherwise.
The Gravity Touring will be available in both five- and seven-passenger seating configurations, with the same great interior design and full suite of tech. The order books are open right now, with the first customer deliveries imminent. Look for the Gravity Touring to make its public debut during the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show.