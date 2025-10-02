Lucid Gravity vs. Rivian R1S: A Matter of Heart vs. Brain

Spoiler alert: It's a tie. Adding up the scores, the official Edmunds Rating for both the Lucid Gravity and Rivian R1S is a very good 7.8 out of 10. But keep reading; this head-to-head comparison test will still produce a winner in the end. Because while these two electric SUVs both offer performance, luxury, functionality and range in spades, one stands out as the more rational pick — and the one we'd rather live with day to day.

2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring

Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 The good: One of the best-driving SUVs on sale today

One of the best-driving SUVs on sale today The bad: Poor interior quality; needs more attention to detail

The Gravity SUV is Lucid's follow-up to the Air sedan, a vehicle we recently lived with for about three years. We're glad to see Lucid kept many of the Air's best qualities intact; the Gravity is extremely entertaining to drive, offering one of the best balances of ride quality and overall handling of any new SUV available today. And while we didn't hit the EPA's estimated 450-mile range when we put the Gravity on the Edmunds EV Range Test, the Grand Touring's 400-mile showing is still pretty solid — and bests the Rivian R1S in this comparison.

Still, the Lucid falls short in many ways. The interior, while spacious and comfortable, feels decidedly cheap. The sunshades for the glass roof are flimsy, and you have to manually install them. We tested a two-row version of the Gravity and noticed a strange gap between the cargo load floor and the back seats. It could be a problem for loose items that roll around and fall in. The touch controls on the steering wheel are flimsy and unlabeled. There are way too many low-rent materials in a vehicle that costs more than $100,000. We know Lucid can do better; the Gravity feels like it has room for improvement.