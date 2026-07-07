2026 Lexus RZ 550e Beats Its Range by 26 Miles in Our Real-World Test

The 2026 Lexus RZ 550e F Sport AWD has more range than its window sticker suggests. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, Lexus' sportiest electric SUV traveled 255 miles, beating its EPA estimate by 26 miles and helping address one of the biggest complaints about earlier versions of the RZ.

The RZ 550e F Sport sits at the sportier end of the RZ lineup. Lexus gives this version standard all-wheel drive, more power than the rest of the range, and 20-inch wheels, which are the only wheel size available on this trim. Efficiency was even more encouraging. The EPA rates the RZ 550e F Sport at 35 kWh per 100 miles, while we observed 30.4 kWh per 100 miles.

In our earlier first drive of the 2026 RZ, we noted that the updated lineup finally makes Lexus' first EV more competitive, thanks in part to more range, more power and a new Tesla-style NACS charging port. The F Sport still gives up some range compared with less aggressive RZ trims, but this test shows the sacrifice is smaller in real-world driving than the EPA number suggests.