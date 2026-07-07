- What’s new: The 2026 Lexus RZ 550e F Sport AWD traveled 255 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, beating its 229-mile EPA estimate by 26 miles.
- Why it matters: The RZ has struggled with range in the past, but this result shows the sportiest 2026 version can go farther than advertised while using less energy than the EPA estimate.
- Edmunds says: The RZ 550e F Sport is not a long-range leader, but it makes a stronger case for itself by pairing better-than-expected range with the quiet, comfortable character Lexus shoppers expect.
2026 Lexus RZ 550e Beats Its Range by 26 Miles in Our Real-World Test
Lexus’ performance-focused electric SUV shows stronger real-world efficiency while keeping its comfort-first personality intact
The 2026 Lexus RZ 550e F Sport AWD has more range than its window sticker suggests. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, Lexus' sportiest electric SUV traveled 255 miles, beating its EPA estimate by 26 miles and helping address one of the biggest complaints about earlier versions of the RZ.
The RZ 550e F Sport sits at the sportier end of the RZ lineup. Lexus gives this version standard all-wheel drive, more power than the rest of the range, and 20-inch wheels, which are the only wheel size available on this trim. Efficiency was even more encouraging. The EPA rates the RZ 550e F Sport at 35 kWh per 100 miles, while we observed 30.4 kWh per 100 miles.
In our earlier first drive of the 2026 RZ, we noted that the updated lineup finally makes Lexus' first EV more competitive, thanks in part to more range, more power and a new Tesla-style NACS charging port. The F Sport still gives up some range compared with less aggressive RZ trims, but this test shows the sacrifice is smaller in real-world driving than the EPA number suggests.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
How does the RZ 550e F Sport stack up?
The numbers above basically mean the 2026 RZ is finally much easier to take seriously as an EV. The previous RZ already felt like a proper Lexus because it was comfortable, quiet and easy to drive, but it was held back by range. This updated version keeps that calm Lexus personality while doing a much better job of answering one of the most common concerns EV buyers have.
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There's a lot of positive that can be said about the new RZ. It is composed and easy to drive, with limited body roll and handling that feels precise and responsive, but not especially eager to inspire spirited driving. The 550e F Sport is quicker than the rest of the U.S. lineup, but its biggest appeal is the way it adds speed without abandoning the quiet, comfortable character people expect from Lexus.
Against other luxury electric SUVs, the RZ 550e F Sport is still not a long-range leader, but it looks much healthier than its EPA rating suggests. The 2026 Genesis GV60 Performance went 279 miles in Edmunds' testing, and the 2026 Cadillac Optiq V-Series covered 281 miles. The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance reached 293 miles, while the 2025 Audi Q4 55 E-tron came in closer to the Lexus at 261 miles. Edmunds also recorded 255 miles from the 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 AWD Prestige, matching the RZ 550e's result exactly.