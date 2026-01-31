- The Lexus GX was introduced for 2024, and there are major changes for 2026.
- The GX offers more power and torque than its corporate sibling, the Toyota Land Cruiser.
- This is one of the best-looking SUVs on the road.
2026 Lexus GX 550: Driven, Tested, Rated
The GX has all the luxury you want with the off-road ability and chunky styling you crave
When Lexus debuted its bold new replacement for its ancient (but much-loved) GX, people went wild. It offered a boxy, rugged aesthetic that had been missing from the brand's offerings since the mid-1990s, and it also brought the GX firmly into the future. Little has changed (aside from the price) in the three model years since the GX debuted, and that's fine by us. If it isn't broken, don't fix it, right? And the 2026 Lexus GX is far from broken.
That isn't to say, however, that during our weeks of testing with the 2026 GX, we've found no flaws. We still take issue with the GX's cramped third-row seat and its penchant for guzzling gasoline. None of our editors found fault with the GX's overall refinement and build quality, though, because no matter how off-road-ready it is, at the end of the day, it's still a Lexus.
Overall score: 7.3/10
This score makes the 2026 Lexus GX our favorite luxury midsize three-row SUV, ahead of stalwarts like the Acura MDX (6.8/10) and the Volvo XC90 (6.7/10).
For this rating, the GX was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Clint Simone.
How does the Lexus GX drive?
Driving score: 7.5/10
The GX's turbocharged V6 and 10-speed transmission form a potent pairing. In our testing, the GX accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a competitive 6.7 seconds. There's plenty of power for passing slower traffic or merging onto a highway. It's also smooth and responsive around town.
Handling isn't this big SUV's forte. When pushed, there's noticeable body roll, though you won't feel like you're out of control. Off-road is where the GX can shine. The Overtrail version comes with some extra features, such as a locking rear differential, to give this SUV better-than-average capability.
The GX has a lot of standard and optional driver aids, but our staff didn't love how they worked on the road. The hands-free driving system is a neat inclusion, but it only works at speeds up to 25 mph and constantly beeps at you and dips in and out of operation. On the other hand, the surround-view and off-road camera systems are excellent.
For such a prominent off-road SUV, the ride quality is impressive. The Luxury model and its on-road tires will deliver an even nicer ride than what we experienced with the all-terrain rubber on our Overtrail test vehicle.
How comfortable is the Lexus GX?
Comfort score: 7.5/10
The cabin is very quiet at highway speeds, except for a bit of wind noise off the tall side mirrors. The seats across the first two rows are all supportive and comfortable. The third-row bench seat is mounted low to the floor, however, resulting in a knees-in-the-air seating position. While the cabin sits high off the ground, the running boards make it easy to step up into both the first and second rows.
In terms of passenger space, there's less second-row room than you'd think given the GX's size, and the third row is very cramped. As a five-passenger vehicle, the GX is passable, but if you want to carry any more than that, you'll need to be prepared to field some complaints from the peanut gallery.
The GX's driver controls are better than those in some of the automaker's other SUVs because it has real buttons on the steering wheel that are intuitively laid out. The climate controls are baked into the screen, but a physical dial is there for adjusting the temperature, which is nice.
Installing a car seat isn't too bad with three LATCH anchors available. However, the somewhat tight door opening might make the process a bit more cumbersome.
How's the GX's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 9.1/10
Our test vehicle's eye-catching 14-inch touchscreen features crisp, easy-to-read graphics and quick responses, but the somewhat confusing menu structure could use some refinement. Wireless smartphone connectivity is standard but, strangely enough, navigation is not. After the free trial expires, Lexus charges a fee (every three years at the time of writing) to continue the cloud-based service.
The cabin has multiple USB-C ports in both rows and a wireless charging pad that is neatly tucked away in the center console storage area.
How's the storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo score: 7.5/10
Three-row versions of the GX do not have a lot of storage when all of the seats are up: just 10.3 cubic feet. That expands to a more helpful 40.2 cubic feet with the third row folded; dropping the second row opens up 76.9 cubic feet. Cargo space is much better in the two-row Overtrail trims.
Small-item storage takes a hit if you opt for the cooled center console because it makes that storage bin quite small — though it's still large enough to fit three or four cans of whatever it is you need to keep cold. There are decently sized door pockets, but the front of the car especially lacks spots to put any items other than a phone.
The GX tows over 9,000 pounds, which is better than the Cadillac Escalade and the Infiniti QX80.
Is the GX a good value?
Value score: 8.2/10
Because of its Lexus-grade interior and solid build quality, the GX is a quite luxurious way to go off-roading. Pricing for the Overtrail versions is a bit eye-opening, though; there are definitely cheaper ways to drive around in the dirt. But if you want an SUV that's big on style and refinement, the GX will easily seem worth it.
The GX has just about every option you could want on a luxury off-roader, but some of its features, like navigation, require a subscription. After three years, you will need to pay each month to keep them activated. The four-year/50,000-mile warranty is good for the segment but not the best.
How's the fuel economy?
MPG score: 3/10
The GX only manages 17 mpg combined. Not great for a modern SUV, but it's on par with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Is the GX special?
X factor: 9/10
Lexus just crushed it with this GX's design, making it an object of desire for both off-road enthusiasts and luxury SUV buyers.