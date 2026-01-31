2026 Lexus GX 550: Driven, Tested, Rated

When Lexus debuted its bold new replacement for its ancient (but much-loved) GX, people went wild. It offered a boxy, rugged aesthetic that had been missing from the brand's offerings since the mid-1990s, and it also brought the GX firmly into the future. Little has changed (aside from the price) in the three model years since the GX debuted, and that's fine by us. If it isn't broken, don't fix it, right? And the 2026 Lexus GX is far from broken.

That isn't to say, however, that during our weeks of testing with the 2026 GX, we've found no flaws. We still take issue with the GX's cramped third-row seat and its penchant for guzzling gasoline. None of our editors found fault with the GX's overall refinement and build quality, though, because no matter how off-road-ready it is, at the end of the day, it's still a Lexus.

