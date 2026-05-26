- What's new: Lexus introduces its eighth-generation ES with a hybrid glow-up, new tech, a larger footprint and competitive pricing.
- Why it matters: The midsize sedan doubles down on efficiency and luxury comfort to target a younger, tech-focused buyer.
- Edmunds says: The enhanced utility, modern technology and signature cabin serenity could make the ES one of the smartest buys in the segment.
2026 Lexus ES Hybrid First Drive Review: A Comfort-First Masterclass
The redesigned Lexus ES is a bona fide luxury cruiser built for the modern commuter
— La Jolla, California
I recently got behind the wheel of the redesigned 2026 Lexus ES 350h hybrid, and it is clear that the Japanese luxury automaker is playing a very specific game here. This midsize luxury sedan isn't trying to be a corner-carving sports car; instead, it doubles down on the serene, isolated ride quality that Lexus has always been known for while targeting a younger, tech-focused buyer.
The new ES hybrid is staring down heavy-hitters like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but its price undercuts many versions of its German rivals. Available this summer, the 2026 Lexus ES starts in the low-$50,000 range for the Premium trim and climbs toward the high-$50,000 mark for a fully loaded Premium+ model.
Hybrid powertrain delivers efficiency without plug-in drama
If you are not quite ready to commit to a fully electric sedan — like Lexus' own ES EV — but still want excellent fuel efficiency, the ES hybrid is your sweet spot. The front-wheel-drive version is estimated to achieve 46 mpg combined, which is a 2 mpg jump over the outgoing model. For the first time ever on the ES hybrid, you can also opt for an all-wheel-drive configuration, which drops combined fuel economy only slightly to 44 mpg.
I drove the ES 350h Premium with all-wheel drive. If you have ever driven an older Lexus ES hybrid, you know exactly what to expect: a soft, isolated ride that prioritizes softness over everything else. And indeed, this car still puts comfort first. It handles with ease, with seamless power delivery. Driving on the highway, the ES definitely has a smooth ride. It won't give you neck-snapping EV-like acceleration when you step on the gas, but there is enough oomph to easily merge onto highways and pass up other cars when needed.
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On the ES 350h AWD, Lexus combines the 186-horsepower 2.5-liter gasoline engine up front with a 54-hp electric motor-generator mounted on the rear axle. When the ES' computer senses you need extra traction, it sends power to that rear motor seamlessly without draining your overall performance.
Lexus also built this ES on a significantly stiffer, more rigid structural platform and swapped out the old rear suspension for an advanced multilink setup. These upgrades prove beneficial for handling sharper corners. Body roll is virtually nonexistent, and managing turns takes very little effort or steering wheel force. However, bumps are still noticeable on rough city roads.
The cabin is quiet overall, as I heard very little wind or outside noise while driving. And the ES' brakes are definitely a standout, especially when having to make some quick stops on both the freeway and some one-lane roads around town. Overall, the ES is easy to drive — just like it's always been. The Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 enhances the effortless vibe, with standard features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.
Stretched exterior dimensions create a commanding fastback-style presence
The first thing I noticed when walking up to the ES is how much its physical footprint has grown. It's longer, taller and wider than the model it replaces. This growth spurt transforms its road presence entirely.
Lexus designers sloped the rear roofline so aggressively that it tapers directly into the trunk lid, giving the sedan a sleek, fastback-style silhouette. Up front, the signature "spindle grille" has evolved. Instead of a separate plastic insert, the grille texture is now cut directly into the metal of the hood and bumper fascia itself, making the front end look cleaner. Around back, the full-width taillight stretches across the trunk, with an illuminated Lexus logo in the center.
A larger footprint means more cabin room
Inside, the ES' seats are comfy and spacious, and the front ones come standard with heating and ventilation. The 10-way power-adjustable seats also make it easy for me to find the right drive setting. Of course, at only 5 feet, 2 inches tall, I have plenty of legroom in the driver's seat, what I appreciate is that all of the ES' controls are easily within a finger’s reach.
The back seats are equally as comfortable. A 6-foot passenger of mine was able to easily get in and out of the second row. He was also able to access rear air vents, dual USB-C fast-charging ports, and a fold-down center armrest with integrated cupholders.
A massive tech upgrade adds to the appeal
Lexus addressed long-standing customer dissatisfaction with its cabin technology by introducing a completely redesigned infotainment system engineered to ensure that no feature is more than two clicks away. It's housed on a 14-inch screen; you can read a full deep dive here.
A key highlight is the interactive and highly customizable home screen. You can easily personalize your display by dragging and dropping your top three preferred widgets — such as navigation, audio or weather — directly onto the main screen. I did have minor Bluetooth connectivity issues and some voice-command errors during testing, but the interface represents a massive user-friendly leap forward from the ES' previous system.
The same comfy cruiser it's always been
Ultimately, the 2026 Lexus ES doesn't try to reinvent the wheel; rather, it builds on its strengths by seamlessly blending traditional serenity with modern utility. For the commuter who prioritizes a stress-free cabin, advanced tech and efficiency, the ES is a smart buy — just like it's always been.