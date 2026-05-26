Hybrid powertrain delivers efficiency without plug-in drama

If you are not quite ready to commit to a fully electric sedan — like Lexus' own ES EV — but still want excellent fuel efficiency, the ES hybrid is your sweet spot. The front-wheel-drive version is estimated to achieve 46 mpg combined, which is a 2 mpg jump over the outgoing model. For the first time ever on the ES hybrid, you can also opt for an all-wheel-drive configuration, which drops combined fuel economy only slightly to 44 mpg.

I drove the ES 350h Premium with all-wheel drive. If you have ever driven an older Lexus ES hybrid, you know exactly what to expect: a soft, isolated ride that prioritizes softness over everything else. And indeed, this car still puts comfort first. It handles with ease, with seamless power delivery. Driving on the highway, the ES definitely has a smooth ride. It won't give you neck-snapping EV-like acceleration when you step on the gas, but there is enough oomph to easily merge onto highways and pass up other cars when needed.