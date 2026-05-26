- What's new: Lexus launches its redesigned ES, and it's available with a fully electric powertrain for the first time.
- Why it matters: Competitive pricing, new tech, a larger footprint and decent range give competitors like the Audi A6 E-tron and BMW i5 a run for their money
- Edmunds says: If you prioritize comfort and advanced tech over outright sportiness, the ES EV could be the smartest buy in its class.
2026 Lexus ES 500e First Drive Review: Trading Commuter Boredom for Electric Bite
The eighth-generation ES embraces zero emissions without losing its signature serenity
— La Jolla, California
The 2026 Lexus ES 500e midsize electric luxury sedan isn't trying to be a corner-carving sports car; instead, it doubles down on the serene, isolated ride quality that put the brand on the map 37 years ago. In addition to a hybrid powertrain, the ES now has a fully electric option, which only bolsters those cool, calm and collected qualities that have always made the ES a hit.
The ES EV targets a younger, tech-focused buyer who wants a premium daily commuter without ever visiting a gas pump again. The ES 500e is the higher-performance, all-wheel-drive version of this EV, while the ES 350e is the front-wheel-drive option designed to get more range. Both face heavy hitters like the BMW i5 and the Mercedes-Benz EQE in their segment.
Pricing for the lineup is competitive. The 350e starts around $48,000, and the 500e starts at $52,000. Both come in two trims: Premium and Luxury. The ES lands right in a sweet spot for buyers who want an effortless EV luxury experience without cross-shopping the six-figure price tags of larger European flagships.
Dual-motor EV powertrain delivers silent performance
The ES 500e is equipped with a battery pack that delivers an estimated 276 miles of range, while the 350e is set up to deliver around 307 miles of range. Identical to the hybrid ES in almost every aspect, this car handles with ease, behaving like a luxury glider with power delivery that feels seamless, silent and intuitive. There's instant oomph that allows you to easily merge onto highways and pass up other cars when needed. However, it doesn't give you the jarring, neck-snapping acceleration of some high-performance EVs. Lexus owners should be OK with that, though.
Body movements are virtually nonexistent, and managing turns takes very little effort or steering wheel force. However, bumps are extremely noticeable on city roads. I never felt like a shaky paint mixer while riding over potholes and cracks, but the bounce is surprisingly more evident in this EV than the ES hybrid. It's actually somewhat uncomfortable and nauseating, especially from the passenger seat.
The ES' cabin is whisper-quiet overall, thanks to the lack of an internal combustion engine and heavy acoustic insulation, which means you'll hear very little wind or outside noise while driving.
The ES' regenerative brakes are definitely a standout, especially when having to make some quick stops on both the freeway and some one-lane roads around town. Unlike traditional gas-powered cars, the ES EV lets you customize the aggressiveness of deceleration, with regenerative braking strength. Plus, a coasting mode allows you to do exactly what it says: Opt for more of a coasting feel when braking and rely on the blended friction brakes for stopping.
Overall, the ES 500e is super responsive and intuitive to drive. It doesn’t feel like work.
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New charging port comes standard
The EV comes equipped standard with a native NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port. You won't need an adapter to use Tesla's Supercharger network. You can pull right up to a compatible Tesla stall, plug the cord directly into the car, and start charging.
If you want to use a non-Tesla DC fast-charging network (like Electrify America or EVgo) that still uses the older CCS plugs, simply plug the adapter into the station's cable before plugging it into your car.
Stretched exterior dimensions create a commanding fastback-style presence
The first thing I noticed when walking up to the ES is how much its physical footprint has grown. It is longer, taller and wider than the model it replaces. This growth spurt transforms its road presence entirely.
Lexus designers sloped the rear roofline so aggressively that it tapers directly into the trunk lid, giving the sedan a sleeker, fastback-style silhouette rather than a traditional three-box sedan shape. Up front, the signature "spindle grille" has evolved for the EV era. Instead of an open radiator mesh, it features a seamless closed-off texture cut directly into the metal of the hood and bumper fascia itself, making the front end look cleaner and more aerodynamic. Out back, a full-width taillamp stretches across the trunk, with an illuminated Lexus logo in the center.
A larger footprint means more interior room
The real benefit of that larger exterior is increased cabin space. Inside, you'll be greeted by a cabin covered in real leather, and the Luxury trim also features a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Bamboo wood accents with the tan-colored interior add an instant luxury feel. High-quality synthetic leather is available in the Premium trim.
The ES' seats are comfy, and the front ones come standard with heating and ventilation. The 10-way power-adjustable seats also made it easy for me to find the right drive setting. And while, at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, I easily have plenty of legroom in the driver's seat, I appreciate that all of the vehicle's controls are easily within a finger's reach.
The back seats are equally comfortable, especially with the Executive package. Now, to me, this package doesn't make sense for the average buyer, but this add-on transforms the rear seat area into a chauffeur-style experience, complete with reclining and massaging seats and ottoman footrests. Only available on the 350e, the back passengers also enjoy heated and ventilated seats, rear air vents, dual USB-C fast-charging ports, and a fold-down center armrest with a digital integrated control screen and cupholders.
A massive tech upgrade adds to the appeal
The centerpiece of the ES EV is the new standard 14-inch touchscreen running Lexus' latest multimedia software, complete with dedicated EV routing that highlights available charging stations along your path. Lexus addressed long-standing customer dissatisfaction with its in-car technology by introducing a completely redesigned infotainment system engineered to ensure that no feature is more than two clicks away.
A key highlight is the interactive and highly customizable home screen. You can easily personalize your display by dragging and dropping your top three preferred widgets — such as navigation, audio or battery status — directly onto the main screen. The system also introduces a dashcam recorder and new streaming options from Spotify and SiriusXM 360L.
The ES 500e and 350e come standard with range maps, route planners and charging station filters. I put this to the test and mapped out a drive from La Jolla to Bakersfield, California. The map showed a blue-shaded area indicating how far I can drive on the battery's current charge. From there, it suggested charging stops along the way, the charger type at each stop, and the time it will take me to charge at each stop.
While not a new concept, since it is already available on many other EVs, I do appreciate the option's usability.
I did have minor Bluetooth connectivity issues and some voice-command errors during testing, but the interface represents a massive user-friendly leap forward. You can get a deep dive on the new system here.
Trunk space galore
Because the new ES is longer and wider than before, you get a massive upgrade in trunk utility, avoiding the cramped cargo spaces that plague some converted electric cars. Lexus says the ES EV has 13.3 cubic feet, which is less than rivals on paper. But it looks bigger in person, and as I found, it fits a ton of stuff.
A set of golf clubs? No problem. It also fits two extra-large hard-shell checked suitcases laid flat on the floor, plus two rolling carry-on bags stacked right on top of them, all while letting you shut the trunk lid without having to force it down.
Ultimately, the 2026 Lexus ES doesn't try to reinvent the wheel; rather, it builds on its strengths by seamlessly blending traditional serenity with modern utility. For the commuter who prioritizes a stress-free cabin, advanced tech and efficiency, this could make the ES more appealing than complex German rivals.