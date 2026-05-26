Dual-motor EV powertrain delivers silent performance

The ES 500e is equipped with a battery pack that delivers an estimated 276 miles of range, while the 350e is set up to deliver around 307 miles of range. Identical to the hybrid ES in almost every aspect, this car handles with ease, behaving like a luxury glider with power delivery that feels seamless, silent and intuitive. There's instant oomph that allows you to easily merge onto highways and pass up other cars when needed. However, it doesn't give you the jarring, neck-snapping acceleration of some high-performance EVs. Lexus owners should be OK with that, though.

Body movements are virtually nonexistent, and managing turns takes very little effort or steering wheel force. However, bumps are extremely noticeable on city roads. I never felt like a shaky paint mixer while riding over potholes and cracks, but the bounce is surprisingly more evident in this EV than the ES hybrid. It's actually somewhat uncomfortable and nauseating, especially from the passenger seat.

The ES' cabin is whisper-quiet overall, thanks to the lack of an internal combustion engine and heavy acoustic insulation, which means you'll hear very little wind or outside noise while driving.

The ES' regenerative brakes are definitely a standout, especially when having to make some quick stops on both the freeway and some one-lane roads around town. Unlike traditional gas-powered cars, the ES EV lets you customize the aggressiveness of deceleration, with regenerative braking strength. Plus, a coasting mode allows you to do exactly what it says: Opt for more of a coasting feel when braking and rely on the blended friction brakes for stopping.

Overall, the ES 500e is super responsive and intuitive to drive. It doesn’t feel like work.