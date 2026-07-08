Tested: 2026 Lexus ES 350e Is a Compelling EV, But Its Performance Lacks Juice

The numbers

Measured up against the single-motor versions of the Audi A6 Sportback E-tron and BMW i5, the Lexus certainly falls short on performance — no surprise given its big deficit in horsepower. Taking 7.6 seconds to reach 60 mph mph, the ES failed to match Lexus' estimated time of 7.4 seconds and was more than 2 seconds slower than its rival EVs. It's also slower than the new ES hybrid (7.2 seconds).

Even worse is the ES 350e's quarter-mile performance, where it completes the test with a trap speed of just 89.3 mph. This EV really runs out of juice once you get up to highway speeds, so passing maneuvers will take a lot longer than you might expect for an EV. It took 11.1 seconds for the ES 350e to reach 75 mph, while the i5 and the A6 both hit that speed significantly quicker.