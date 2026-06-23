2026 Lexus ES 350e Nails Its EPA Range in Our Real-World Test

The 2026 Lexus ES 350e traveled 293 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, essentially matching the EPA estimate of 292 miles for a car with 21-inch wheels. This is the front-wheel-drive version of the brand's new electric luxury sedan, positioned below the all-wheel-drive ES 500e. Lexus says the 350e is the range-focused model, and our testing supports that claim. A 293-mile result is not class-leading, but it's enough for several days of commuting for many drivers and it removes much of the guesswork that can come with shopping for an EV.

In terms of efficiency, the EPA rates the ES 350e at 28 kWh per 100 miles, while we observed 26.6 kWh per 100 miles. That means the Lexus used about 5% less energy than its EPA estimate, which is not significant but still a net gain.

It's important to note the tested car was equipped with 21-inch wheels. Larger wheels can look more upscale, but they often work against range and efficiency compared with smaller wheels, not to mention the ride comfort. Even with this setup, though, the ES 350e landed almost exactly on its EPA range number and beat its EPA consumption estimate.