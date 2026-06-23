- What’s new: The 2026 Lexus ES 350e traveled 293 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, ever so slightly beating its 292-mile EPA estimate.
- Why it matters: Beyond hitting its advertised range, the ES' observed efficiency of 26.6 kWh per 100 miles beat the EPA's estimate of 28 kWh per 100 miles. (Lower is better here.)
- Edmunds says: The ES 350e is not the longest-range luxury EV, but it stays true to the ES' formula of being quiet, comfortable and easy to live with, regardless of whether it is powered by gas, hybrid or electricity.
2026 Lexus ES 350e Nails Its EPA Range in Our Real-World Test
Lexus' electric luxury sedan doesn't overachieve but still hits its EV range target
The 2026 Lexus ES 350e traveled 293 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test, essentially matching the EPA estimate of 292 miles for a car with 21-inch wheels. This is the front-wheel-drive version of the brand's new electric luxury sedan, positioned below the all-wheel-drive ES 500e. Lexus says the 350e is the range-focused model, and our testing supports that claim. A 293-mile result is not class-leading, but it's enough for several days of commuting for many drivers and it removes much of the guesswork that can come with shopping for an EV.
In terms of efficiency, the EPA rates the ES 350e at 28 kWh per 100 miles, while we observed 26.6 kWh per 100 miles. That means the Lexus used about 5% less energy than its EPA estimate, which is not significant but still a net gain.
It's important to note the tested car was equipped with 21-inch wheels. Larger wheels can look more upscale, but they often work against range and efficiency compared with smaller wheels, not to mention the ride comfort. Even with this setup, though, the ES 350e landed almost exactly on its EPA range number and beat its EPA consumption estimate.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test is designed to give you the most accurate representation of a car's real-world range. Rather than getting on the freeway, setting the cruise control at 70 mph, and driving until the battery is depleted, we follow a strict route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This better represents the actual driving buyers do day to day. We also stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits, drive each car in its most efficient drive setting, and keep the climate control on auto at 72 degrees.
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How does the ЕS 350е stack up?
Those results fit with our earlier impressions of the ES family as a comfort-first sedan no matter what is under the hood. In previous testing, the gas-powered ES 350 was praised for its smooth acceleration, nicely weighted steering and better-than-expected handling for a luxury-focused sedan, though it was not one of the quickest cars in its class. Our first drive of the redesigned 2026 ES hybrid reached a similar conclusion, and the ES 350e appears to carry that same personality into the EV era.
Compared with direct luxury EV rivals, the ES 350e is competitive but not at the top of the range chart. The 2026 Audi A6 E-tron went 402 miles in our testing, while the Audi A6 Sportback E-tron Prestige AWD covered 392 miles. The 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40 went 321 miles, but the newer 2026 BMW i5 xDrive40 with 21-inch wheels came in at 282 miles. We also recorded 302 miles from the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic sedan.