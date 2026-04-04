2026 Honda Pilot vs. 2027 Kia Telluride: Family Favorites Go Head-to-Head

Power and fuel economy

Kia offers two powertrains in the new Telluride: a turbocharged four-cylinder with or without a hybrid assist. The gas-electric model has the highest output of the two and handily beats the Pilot's naturally aspirated V6. The Telluride Hybrid we recently tested did 0-60 mph in 7 seconds flat, and acceleration feels plenty strong enough for this big three-row SUV.

The Pilot has always been powered by a 3.5-liter V6, and the one in the 2026 model is latest evolution of Honda's six-cylinder. In Edmunds' testing, the Pilot needed 7.8 seconds to reach 60 mph, so don't expect either of these to win you over with blistering acceleration. With 10 gears, its transmission stays busy shifting, which can make it feel very sensitive to even small accelerator-pedal inputs. Both Honda and Kia offer a choice of front- and all-wheel drive on their three-row utilities.

The Honda V6 manages to be relatively efficient compared to others in the segment. On Edmunds' real-world test route, the least efficient Pilot (the TrailSport trim) averaged 22 mpg, a small improvement over its EPA figure. Kia says the new Telluride Hybrid will get a max of 35 mpg combined for the base front-wheel-drive LX model and dip down to 31 mpg in loaded-up all-wheel-drive models.