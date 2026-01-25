Kia didn't just graft the interior from another car into the Tasman and call it a day. Sure, the overall design will be familiar to folks who've been in, say, an EV9. And the dual 12.3-inch displays running the Kia Connect multimedia system are also found across Kia's lineup. But while other Kias have small, flush-mounted haptic-response controls along the console, the Tasman has big ol' buttons. All the rockers and rollers have a knurled metal finish. The door handles are solid and sturdy. Everything is chunky and easy to use. All of this is important for a truck — you don't want to be dealing with small toggles or haptic nonsense while wearing work gloves.

Passenger space in the Tasman is comparable to other midsize trucks. Backseat riders have slightly more legroom in the Kia than they do in a Ford Ranger, and it's great that the Tasman's rear doors open to nearly 90 degrees — this makes getting in and out of the truck super easy. There are plenty of nooks and crannies to stash items large and small, and the rear seats flip up to reveal additional storage cubbies, or to just make room for carrying tall items you don't want sliding around in the bed.