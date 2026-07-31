Kia's Sportage has grown to be one of the most refined, spacious options in the compact SUV class. A recent face-lift kept its looks fresh while introducing more standard tech and safety features.

Read all of our 2026 Kia Sportage content:

2026 Kia Sportage First Look: Compact SUV Gets New Design, More Tech

2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid First Drive Review: Still a Benchmark

Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V vs. Kia Sportage: Choosing the Best Compact Hybrid SUV

What's the Best SUV Under $40,000? We Tested 10 of Them