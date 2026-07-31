2026 Kia Sportage: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

Kia's best-selling SUV offers buyers plenty of space and features for not a lot of cash

2026 Kia Sportage front 3/4 rolling
  • What it is: The 2026 Kia Sportage is the brand's well-rounded alternative to the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
  • Why it matters: The Sportage exists in the most competitive SUV segment, and it's one of our favorite compact crossovers. Especially in hybrid form. 
  • Edmunds says: Scoring high on value and equipment, the any Sportage is a solid choice — but the Sportage Hybrid is the best option by far.

Kia's Sportage has grown to be one of the most refined, spacious options in the compact SUV class. A recent face-lift kept its looks fresh while introducing more standard tech and safety features.

Read all of our 2026 Kia Sportage content:

2026 Kia Sportage First Look: Compact SUV Gets New Design, More Tech
2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid First Drive Review: Still a Benchmark
Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V vs. Kia Sportage: Choosing the Best Compact Hybrid SUV
What's the Best SUV Under $40,000? We Tested 10 of Them

See 283 2026 Kia Sportage vehicles for sale near you
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2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige front three-quarters.

The Kia Sportage remains a strong contender in a class full of talent.

Save as much as $2,238 with Edmunds

2026 Kia Sportage pricing in Ashburn, VA

Edmunds suggests you pay

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige rear three-quarters.

In the wide compact SUV segment, a vehicle needs to cover a lot of bases, and the Sportage delivers.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige rear three-quarters in motion.

There are six Sportage trims available, with many offering buyers the choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige front seats.

The X-Line and X-Pro Prestige trims are exclusively AWD, and they come with more rugged front and rear bumps plus added ride height.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige front three-quarters.

The X-Pro Prestige even throws in all-terrain tires and more drive modes.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige in profile in motion.

Inside, the Sportage features a stylish cabin with plenty of space in both rows.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige cargo area empty.

The cargo area is one of the largest in the segment, with 39.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige interior wide shot.

Kia recently upgraded the Sportage with a larger 12.3-inch central touchscreen.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige front three-quarters.

The infotainment is quick and responsive, and the added size makes it easier to read at a glance.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige engine.

If there's one weak point here, it's that the Sportage's base engine is unimpressive in terms of both power and fuel economy.

2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige front three-quarters.

Thankfully Kia offers the Sportage with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains too, addressing both shortcomings — at a price.

2026 Kia Sportage interior
2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige instrument cluster.
2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige rear seats.
2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige cargo area full.
2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige steering wheel controls.
2026 Kia Sportage X-Pro Prestige center console.
2026 Kia Sportage front 3/4
by

Kyle is a freelance automotive writer with over a decade of experience. He's driven hundreds of cars over his career and two laps at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and is always looking to pump those rookie numbers up. He once had a sim racing game pay for a year's tuition, and he has the giant novelty check to prove it.

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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