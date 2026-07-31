- What it is: The 2026 Kia Sportage is the brand's well-rounded alternative to the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
- Why it matters: The Sportage exists in the most competitive SUV segment, and it's one of our favorite compact crossovers. Especially in hybrid form.
- Edmunds says: Scoring high on value and equipment, the any Sportage is a solid choice — but the Sportage Hybrid is the best option by far.
2026 Kia Sportage: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
Kia's best-selling SUV offers buyers plenty of space and features for not a lot of cash
Kia's Sportage has grown to be one of the most refined, spacious options in the compact SUV class. A recent face-lift kept its looks fresh while introducing more standard tech and safety features.
Read all of our 2026 Kia Sportage content:
2026 Kia Sportage First Look: Compact SUV Gets New Design, More Tech
2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid First Drive Review: Still a Benchmark
Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V vs. Kia Sportage: Choosing the Best Compact Hybrid SUV
What's the Best SUV Under $40,000? We Tested 10 of Them
The Kia Sportage remains a strong contender in a class full of talent.
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In the wide compact SUV segment, a vehicle needs to cover a lot of bases, and the Sportage delivers.
There are six Sportage trims available, with many offering buyers the choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
The X-Line and X-Pro Prestige trims are exclusively AWD, and they come with more rugged front and rear bumps plus added ride height.
The X-Pro Prestige even throws in all-terrain tires and more drive modes.
Inside, the Sportage features a stylish cabin with plenty of space in both rows.
The cargo area is one of the largest in the segment, with 39.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats.
Kia recently upgraded the Sportage with a larger 12.3-inch central touchscreen.
The infotainment is quick and responsive, and the added size makes it easier to read at a glance.
If there's one weak point here, it's that the Sportage's base engine is unimpressive in terms of both power and fuel economy.
Thankfully Kia offers the Sportage with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains too, addressing both shortcomings — at a price.