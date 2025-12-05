- The Kia K5 is a strong-selling midsize sedan.
- But does it have the goods to go toe-to-toe with the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord?
- Our full ratings process reveals where the K5 stands against the competition.
2026 Kia K5: Full Rating Results
The results from our full evaluation of the Kia K5
The 2026 Kia K5 is one of the last midsize sedans on sale in 2026. The group is made up of just a few other players, namely those from Toyota, Honda and Hyundai. The K5 looks the sharpest, is a great value, and offers an excellent array of standard tech features. But there are some areas where the competition has the upper hand.
Our team of experts drove the K5 for several weeks on real roads, doing the exact same tasks you'd ask a K5 to do. Whether it's commuting to work, giving rides to friends, trying to fit car seats, or spending long stretches stuck in traffic, we put the K5 through its paces. Our review is based on how well the Kia stacks up to its competitors, and we detail where it excels, where it falls behind, and how it did in our objective testing at our private test track. You can find the full rating for the 2026 Kia K5 below.
Overall score: 7.5/10
That puts the Kia in fourth in our rankings out of the five midsize sedans on sale for 2026.
How does the Kia K5 drive?
Driving score: 6.5/10
We tested the K5 with its new base engine, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder. Power is adequate and the shifts from the transmission are smooth around town, but when driven flat out at our test track, the K5 hit 60 mph in an uninspiring 8.5 seconds. Other sedans are better at getting you up to speed quickly for highway driving or passing slower traffic.
The suspension ably soaks up road imperfections and avoids feeling overly soft. The body can wallow a bit around turns, but the K5 is an easy sedan to hop in and drive every day. There's also the available GT with its upgraded engine if you want sportier performance that better matches the car's styling.
Forward visibility is great thanks to unusually narrow front roof pillars. Rear visibility is squeezed a bit by a tall rear decklid, but it doesn't create any notable obstructions.
The K5 comes with plenty of advanced driver aids. These include features that are rare or otherwise nonexistent in this class, including a blind-spot camera system and a 360-degree parking camera. Aids like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance worked well in our testing and didn't make any false alerts.
How comfortable is the Kia K5?
Comfort: 7.3/10
The K5 is as silent on the highway as some luxury sedans. The front seats provide decent comfort over several hours, with a good amount of cushioning and moderate support from the side bolsters. We're also impressed with the climate control system's ability to cool the cabin on hot days.
The K5's interior is thoughtfully designed to be user-friendly. Despite the many electronic features, all the controls are well labeled and logically placed, and there was no need to consult the owner's manual. We just wish there were more physical controls.
The cabin is relatively spacious too, with a modest amount of headroom but an abundance of legroom. Tall adults should have no problem fitting up front, though.
Fitting a large infant seat should pose no problems thanks to the spacious rear bench and easy-to-access anchors.
How's the K5's tech?
In-cabin tech: 9.1/10
The K5's standard touchscreen is a sizable 12.3 inches. It's well placed in the driver's sightline and is canted toward the driver for easy operation. It looks decidedly upscale alongside the available matching digital instrument cluster.
The K5 is a class leader in terms of smartphone integration. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, and there's an available wireless charging pad that features a cooling fan and a smart spring-loaded section that keeps your phone in place. A digital key is also on the options menu, allowing you to enter your car and drive off without carrying a key fob.
How’s storage and cargo?
Storage & cargo: 9.5/10
Despite the K5's fastback roofline, it's not a hatchback. The traditional trunk has a capacity of 15.6 cubic feet, which is slightly better than average, and the wide and low opening makes for easy loading of bulky objects. The seatback releases are located in the trunk, making it convenient to load longer items.
The cabin offers plenty of places to store your personal items, including a charging pad, another rubberized phone tray and a big center armrest bin.
Is the K5 a good value?
Value: 8.6/10
The Kia K5 holds a slight advantage over most sedans when it comes to dollar-per-feature. The price-to-feature ratio improves with each successive trim level. There are some things missing from the options list such as genuine leather upholstery (the K5 has synthetic leather) and a head-up display, but we're convinced most will look beyond that.
The K5 is solidly built to boot, using a good amount of quality interior materials that outshine what's in other sedans in the class. Hard plastics are still present, but they're strategically placed away from high-touch areas to keep up appearances. Kia's warranty coverage is top-notch with 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain and five years/60,000 miles of basic coverage.
K5 fuel economy
MPG: 5/10
The EPA estimates the K5 with its base engine gets up to 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is comparable to the efficiency of most other base-engine sedans in this class. A hybrid powertrain isn't available, however, as you could get with the Kia's corporate cousin, the Hyundai Sonata.
Is the K5 special?
X factor: 7/10
The exterior styling is a standout in a traditionally dull sedan class. It's one of those cars that you could admire for a second before getting in. We have fairly low expectations for performance and entertainment in the family sedan class, but the K5 represents itself well enough.