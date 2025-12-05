2026 Kia K5: Full Rating Results

The 2026 Kia K5 is one of the last midsize sedans on sale in 2026. The group is made up of just a few other players, namely those from Toyota, Honda and Hyundai. The K5 looks the sharpest, is a great value, and offers an excellent array of standard tech features. But there are some areas where the competition has the upper hand.

Our team of experts drove the K5 for several weeks on real roads, doing the exact same tasks you'd ask a K5 to do. Whether it's commuting to work, giving rides to friends, trying to fit car seats, or spending long stretches stuck in traffic, we put the K5 through its paces. Our review is based on how well the Kia stacks up to its competitors, and we detail where it excels, where it falls behind, and how it did in our objective testing at our private test track. You can find the full rating for the 2026 Kia K5 below.