- The K4 Hatchback is nearly a foot shorter than the sedan but offers the same passenger space and a bigger cargo area.
- There are two available powertrains, but no hybrid offering like the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla.
- Prices for the K4 Hatchback start at $26,235, making it one of the most affordable hatchbacks around.
2026 Kia K4 Hatchback First Drive Review: Added Style and Practicality
Practical, affordable and easy to park
— North Hollywood, California
Over the past decade or so, many automakers have slimmed down or eliminated small cars from their lineups, so it's a pleasant surprise to see a company like Kia expand its portfolio with the new 2026 K4 Hatchback. The K4 sedan is already one of Edmunds' favorite small cars; its cabin is spacious, there's plenty of available tech, and the price undercuts many of its rivals. The hatchback offers the same, but with added practicality and style.
Shorter but more spacious
The K4 sedan was introduced for 2025 as a replacement for the Forte, just as the Kia K5 replaced the Optima. Kia hasn't introduced any surprises with the K4 Hatchback, and from behind the wheel, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the pair apart. Aside from being 11 inches shorter, the two models are essentially identical.
That's good, as the K4's spacious cabin was already one of its highlights. The K4 Hatchback offers more legroom than rivals like the Honda Civic, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla or Mazda 3. The hatchback's longer roof means rear headroom has improved, too. Despite being shorter, the hatchback offers 22.2 cubic feet of cargo space, up from 14.6 cubic feet in the sedan. That's less than the Civic but more than the Subaru, Mazda or Toyota.
Storage is great in the front of the cabin too. The adjustable cupholders are big enough to accommodate some truly large water bottles, and they can be hidden away to free up space for a small bin. There's a tray in front of the shifter that features a wireless charging pad and a pair of USB-C ports. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all K4 trims as well.
The base K4 Hatchback is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. My test car features the optional 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (190 hp, 195 lb-ft) that's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Both engines send power solely to the front wheels, with no option for all-wheel drive like the Impreza or Mazda 3.
A not-so-hot hatchback
In the turbo-powered K4 Hatchback, the engine's 190 horses are saddled with more than 3,300 pounds of mass to move, and they don't seem eager to get working. The K4 Hatchback doesn't feel slow, but it's not as peppy or athletic as I expected. The engine is slow to rev, and the automatic transmission can feel clumsy when shifting, especially on mountain roads.
That said, the K4 Hatchback is smooth and easy to drive. The steering is direct and requires little effort, but there's not much feedback. The suspension absorbs bumps well, even on streets pockmarked by record-setting winter rains. And as with most Kia models, the K4 Hatch is quiet on the inside.
The K4 Hatchback is more enjoyable to drive around the city than it is up winding mountain roads. The small footprint makes it easy to park and maneuver through traffic. Visibility is excellent and made better with my test car's optional blind-spot cameras.
The one to buy
A 2026 K4 Hatchback starts at $26,235 including destination and is offered in three trim levels: EX, GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo. That's two fewer trims than the sedan, which has cheaper LX and LXS grades. That means the hatchback's starting price is a bit higher than the sedan's, but if you compare the same trims, the hatchback is only $500 more. Notably, base prices for the K4 Hatchback undercut those for the Civic, Mazda 3 and Subaru Impreza, though the Toyota Corolla is a bit more affordable.
My loaded GT-Line Turbo test car with the $2,300 tech package and a few other options comes in at $32,870, which is less expensive than loaded versions of the Honda, Mazda and Subaru. The K4 also comes with Kia's excellent 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty. Kia even includes five years/60,000 miles of roadside assistance, a real plus for this class.
The K4 Hatchback might not have hot hatch driving dynamics to back up its sporty style, but it's still the version of Kia's compact to get.