That's good, as the K4's spacious cabin was already one of its highlights. The K4 Hatchback offers more legroom than rivals like the Honda Civic, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla or Mazda 3. The hatchback's longer roof means rear headroom has improved, too. Despite being shorter, the hatchback offers 22.2 cubic feet of cargo space, up from 14.6 cubic feet in the sedan. That's less than the Civic but more than the Subaru, Mazda or Toyota.

Storage is great in the front of the cabin too. The adjustable cupholders are big enough to accommodate some truly large water bottles, and they can be hidden away to free up space for a small bin. There's a tray in front of the shifter that features a wireless charging pad and a pair of USB-C ports. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all K4 trims as well.