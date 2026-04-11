- The Kia Carnival is available with either a gas or hybrid powertrain.
- Toyota offers all-wheel drive on its minivan, the hybrid-only Sienna.
- Which of these sliding-door marvels fits your family's bill?
2026 Kia Carnival vs. Toyota Sienna: Hybrid Minivans Compared
Oh, and you can still get the Kia with a gas V6, too
Now that the Chrysler Pacifica's plug-in hybrid option is no more, the 2026 Kia Carnival and 2026 Toyota Sienna are the only remaining hybridized minivans on the market. Kia also offers an all-gas version for those who covet power more than high fuel efficiency. These two are Edmunds' top-rated minivans — they have the same score but differ in their advantages. We'll walk you through the differences so you can choose the perfect practical people mover.
Power and fuel economy
The Carnival Hybrid and the hybrid-only Sienna are pretty evenly matched in the engine room. Power output is nearly identical, and their EPA ratings are very close. In Edmunds' real-world testing, both models topped 40 mpg, outperforming what it says on their window stickers. We've found the Toyota's hybrid system more refined than the Kia's, especially when mashing the accelerator, where the Sienna responds more quickly.
Sienna buyers can choose either front- or all-wheel drive, while the Carnival is only offered with front-wheel drive. Going with AWD on the Sienna drops the fuel economy more significantly than the official ratings suggest; we saw just under 33 mpg in a yearlong test of a 2021 model.
It's actually the hybrid version of the Carnival that is tied for first with the Sienna in our minivan standings. The V6 Carnival doesn't score quite as well, mostly due to its inferior fuel economy results. It is a little nicer to drive, though, and much quicker without the somewhat clunky hybrid system. Still, we'd recommend most buyers stick with the Carnival Hybrid because gas prices are in constant flux in 2026.
Spec
Carnival Hybrid
Sienna
|Engine / motors
|turbocharged 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder with one electric motor
|2.5-liter inline four-cylinder with one or two electric motors
|Horsepower
|242 hp
|245 hp
|Torque
|271 lb-ft
|N/A
|Transmission
|six-speed automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|Drive type
|FWD
|FWD/AWD
|Fuel economy
|32 combined mpg (34 city/31 hwy)
|35-36 combined mpg (34-36 city/36 hwy)
Save as much as $1,949 with Edmunds
Interior
Pop open the sliding doors — either by hand or remotely — and it's obvious why parents like minivans so much. It's easy to get your troops in and out, and there's plenty of room for their associated stuff.
Headroom is a tad more generous in the Carnival if you choose a more basic model without a sunroof. If you end up with glass above, head space isn't far off from what the Sienna offers. There's a skosh more legroom in the Kia's front row, while third-row Sienna passengers get a decent amount of extra foot space. It's that added people room that limits the Toyota's all-seats-in-place cargo volume. If you're going for max cargo capacity, the Carnival wins by a wide margin.
All Carnivals have hands-free sliding doors — keep the key in your pocket or purse and wave a foot below to open or close — while hands-free sliders are standard on all but the basest Sienna. Upper Carnival trims also come with hands-free liftgate activation, while that's an option on the non-base Siennas. In our experience, these functions don't always work on the first try, and they can make you look a little silly in a parking lot, but you'll be glad to have them when trying to wrangle kids and/or groceries.
Spec
Carnival
Sienna
|Headroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|40.9 in / 39.5 in / 38.6 in
|40.1 in / 39.3 in / 37.4 in
|Legroom (front/2nd/3rd row)
|41.1 in / 40.5 in / 35.6 in
|40.3 in / 39.9 in / 38.7 in
|Number of seats
|7/8
|7/8
|Cargo volume (3rd row up)
|40.2 cu ft
|33.5 cu ft
|Cargo volume (3rd row folded)
|86.9 cu ft
|75.2 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd + 3rd rows folded)
|145.1 cu ft
|101 cu ft
Both of these vans can be configured with seats for seven or eight. While Toyota uses conventional captain's chairs in its seven-passenger models, Kia offers power lounge-like seats with pop-up legrests and big recline angles. Note that these fancy seats can only reach their full potential when slid back all the way, reducing third-row room. Even then, they'll only accommodate kids in the most relaxed position, as adult feet will hit the backs of the front seats. And those special seats can't be removed, so there goes the Carnival's hauling advantage.
Technology and safety equipment
Screen time. All Carnivals have a 12.3-inch center touchscreen; Toyota includes an 8-inch display on its base model and a 12.3-incher on upper trims. Toyota and Kia also include 12.3-inch digital gauge displays on their upper trims.
These companies take different approaches to rear-seat entertainment. Toyota offers an 11.6-inch dropdown screen as an option on all but the base model. Kia sells a system with a pair of screens that hang off the back of the front seats; it has the advantage of allowing the kids to watch two different things but isn't as visible to those stuck in the third row. Both systems come with HDMI inputs, while Toyota also includes a pair of wireless headphones for increased family harmony.
As they do on most models, Toyota and Kia include a ton of driver assist systems on their minivans. Either option gets you forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assistance, lane tracing assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert. Front and rear parking sensors are included on all Carnivals and top Sienna trims, as is a system that applies the brakes if it senses you're about to reverse into something. All but the base Carnival trim also come with side parking sensors.
Trims and pricing
Each of four Sienna trims is available with either front- or all-wheel drive — LE, XLE, XSE, Limited — and there are also the all-wheel-drive-only Woodland Edition and Platinum. Toyota's prices start at $41,915 for the FWD LE including a $1,495 destination charge; choosing AWD adds $2,000 to that figure. The Platinum costs $59,305 before any options. Hybrid Carnivals come in four trims: LXS, EX, SX and SX Prestige. The least expensive has an MSRP of $42,935 including a $1,545 destination fee, while the SX Prestige starts at $55,035.
Of the two, only the Toyota offers all-wheel drive, and that's a deal-breaker for some. But in our minds the nod goes to the Kia. It has more features for less money and matches the Toyota's mpg, holds far more overall, and has an outstanding warranty. That’s why we'd go with the Carnival. But it's worth noting that either one will fit in a standard garage. Try that with a huge three-row SUV.