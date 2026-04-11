2026 Kia Carnival vs. Toyota Sienna: Hybrid Minivans Compared

Now that the Chrysler Pacifica's plug-in hybrid option is no more, the 2026 Kia Carnival and 2026 Toyota Sienna are the only remaining hybridized minivans on the market. Kia also offers an all-gas version for those who covet power more than high fuel efficiency. These two are Edmunds' top-rated minivans — they have the same score but differ in their advantages. We'll walk you through the differences so you can choose the perfect practical people mover.

Power and fuel economy

The Carnival Hybrid and the hybrid-only Sienna are pretty evenly matched in the engine room. Power output is nearly identical, and their EPA ratings are very close. In Edmunds' real-world testing, both models topped 40 mpg, outperforming what it says on their window stickers. We've found the Toyota's hybrid system more refined than the Kia's, especially when mashing the accelerator, where the Sienna responds more quickly.

Sienna buyers can choose either front- or all-wheel drive, while the Carnival is only offered with front-wheel drive. Going with AWD on the Sienna drops the fuel economy more significantly than the official ratings suggest; we saw just under 33 mpg in a yearlong test of a 2021 model.

It's actually the hybrid version of the Carnival that is tied for first with the Sienna in our minivan standings. The V6 Carnival doesn't score quite as well, mostly due to its inferior fuel economy results. It is a little nicer to drive, though, and much quicker without the somewhat clunky hybrid system. Still, we'd recommend most buyers stick with the Carnival Hybrid because gas prices are in constant flux in 2026.