Is Our 2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid the Perfect Road Tripper?

What makes an excellent road trip vehicle? A comfortable ride, spacious interior, lots of cargo space, and great fuel economy are all good places to start. And the 2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid, like many minivans before it, checks a lot of those boxes. How does the Carnival compare to other minivans when hitting the open road? And is it the one we recommend? Let's find out.

First: Yes, I know Kia insists on calling the Carnival a "multi-purpose vehicle" (MPV). But, come on. As Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart once said, "I know it when I see it." I'm pretty sure he was talking about minivans, too.

I've had the pleasure of driving our Carnival up to the Bay Area and back a couple times, in addition to shorter (but still long) drives to San Diego, Palm Springs and Hollywood. That's a lot of seat time in this thing, so let's talk about what works and what doesn't, with a little help from my co-workers.