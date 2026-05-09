- What's new: We've taken our 2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid on a lot of road trips.
- Why it matters: Minivans are some of the best all-around people-and-cargo-haulers you can buy.
- Edmunds says: The Carnival might not be the best minivan out there, but we see many more road trips in this test car's future.
Is Our 2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid the Perfect Road Tripper?
We've put almost 9,000 miles on our Carnival so far. How is it on the open road?
What makes an excellent road trip vehicle? A comfortable ride, spacious interior, lots of cargo space, and great fuel economy are all good places to start. And the 2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid, like many minivans before it, checks a lot of those boxes. How does the Carnival compare to other minivans when hitting the open road? And is it the one we recommend? Let's find out.
First: Yes, I know Kia insists on calling the Carnival a "multi-purpose vehicle" (MPV). But, come on. As Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart once said, "I know it when I see it." I'm pretty sure he was talking about minivans, too.
I've had the pleasure of driving our Carnival up to the Bay Area and back a couple times, in addition to shorter (but still long) drives to San Diego, Palm Springs and Hollywood. That's a lot of seat time in this thing, so let's talk about what works and what doesn't, with a little help from my co-workers.
How comfortable is the 2026 Kia Carnival?
Pretty darn comfy. We've got the fully loaded SX Prestige trim, which comes with heated and cooled faux-leather seats. The front chairs are power-adjustable and I've never had a problem finding a comfortable seating position. My wife was similarly happy in the passenger seat.
But you want to know about the fancy second-row seats, right? Let's hear what a couple of Edmunds editors have to say.
"The second-row reclining captain's chairs with leg support in our SX Prestige are amazing," said vehicle testing coordinator Albert Hernandez. "They're extremely comfortable and truly give this interior a premium feel."
Director of vehicle testing Jonathan Elfalan agrees: "A standout feature is the seat flexibility. The ability to slide the second row captain's seats both side-to-side and front-to-back is more useful than you might initially think. It simplifies installing car seats and offers the versatility to create more room between passengers or allow them to recline in first-class style. This level of adjustability is a genuinely thoughtful touch."
Getting a car seat into one of the second row's captain's chairs is a cinch, which is obviously important in a vehicle designed to haul families. I've installed my daughter's car seat in the second row 80% of the time I've driven the Carnival. But on one occasion, I wanted to install a pair of car seats. Putting both in the second row would make getting in and out of the Carnival more challenging (not impossible, just more challenging), so I installed my daughter's car seat in the third row. It wasn't as easy as installing it in the second row, but it was much easier than getting it into the third row of any other SUV I've tried, including our Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid.
There's a lot of room in the Kia Carnival
I touched on this earlier, but it's very spacious inside the Carnival. The minivan is roomy enough for adults in all three rows if you're using it for Vegas duty rather than daycare runs. And if you've packed sensibly, you can put all of the adults' gear into the trunk even while using all three rows of seats.
But if you really want to unlock the storage power of the Carnival, you can fold down the third row to open up an immense cargo space. Say what you will about minivans, and I know many of you are swearing under your breath right now, but you just can't beat this type of vehicle for storage. The Carnival is no exception.
Script writer Duncan Brady sings the Carnival's storage praises: "Minivan supremacy is real, even if you don’t have a big family. I was bringing a folding table over to my friend's place for a party, and the low load floor and lack of drivetrain hump meant I could easily slide it in just in front of the second-row seats for easy access. And, man, do I love a sliding door. Minivans rule."
Elfalan, who calls himself a "longtime minivan advocate," agrees: "[T]he Carnival's cargo capacity is simply astounding. With the third row folded down, the available space is immense. Even if you don't use every cubic foot, having that extra room for road trip essentials — or just-in-case items — is a wonderful luxury. Very few SUVs, short of massive vehicles like a Chevrolet Suburban, can compete with the sheer hauling power of a minivan. Plus, minivans are generally much easier to navigate and drive. This latest road trip might have just made a minivan convert out of my wife."
What about fuel economy?
The EPA estimates our Kia Carnival Hybrid should get 33 mpg in combined driving. That is very good for a vehicle of this size. So good, in fact, that we've never managed to achieve it. Some of this is undoubtedly because we drive cars for a living and, yes, we are almost certainly more lead-footed than the general population. But after 8,700 miles behind the wheel, we're averaging 28.2 mpg. That's still good for a vehicle this big, but you'll be forgiven for being a little disappointed. Keep in mind that this hybrid, like all other hybrids, excels in city driving. So, if you're going to spend a lot of time on the open highway, say, for a road trip, you won't be getting the full advantage of this hybrid system.
But there's good news: The Carnival has great driving range.
"The range on this thing is great," notes video manager Will Kaufman. "I picked it up from the office on a Tuesday, used it to drive the school drop-off for a full week, then loaded it up and drove out to Yucca Valley for a family overnight, and drove all the way home on a single tank of gas. More than 500 miles! The combo of big tank and compact-SUV fuel economy pays off."
The bottom line
This is an excellent road trip companion. Is it better than the Toyota Sienna? Eh, maybe not. There are a lot of good choices for a road trip vehicle, and the Carnival is undoubtedly one of the best.