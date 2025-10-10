2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?

Kia introduced the Carnival as a replacement for its Sedona minivan back in 2022. It's a good minivan (Kia calls it a multi-purpose vehicle, but come on, it's a minivan), but it was missing something when it was first introduced: a hybrid powertrain that better allows it to compete with the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacific, giving families a more efficient engine option.

Not anymore. As of the 2025 model year, you can get a Kia Carnival Hybrid. And now we've added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet to see if its improved fuel economy is worth the hype. We put nearly 20,000 miles on the last hybrid minivan we owned and we're looking forward to doing the same with the Carnival.