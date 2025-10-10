2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?

Kia's cool minivan, newly a hybrid, joins our One-Year Road Test fleet

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid front 3/4
  • We just added this Kia Carnival Hybrid to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
  • We'll be testing it for 12 months and 20,000 miles.
  • Minivans might've fallen out of fashion, but we're out to prove that they're still plenty cool.

Kia introduced the Carnival as a replacement for its Sedona minivan back in 2022. It's a good minivan (Kia calls it a multi-purpose vehicle, but come on, it's a minivan), but it was missing something when it was first introduced: a hybrid powertrain that better allows it to compete with the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacific, giving families a more efficient engine option. 

Not anymore. As of the 2025 model year, you can get a Kia Carnival Hybrid. And now we've added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet to see if its improved fuel economy is worth the hype. We put nearly 20,000 miles on the last hybrid minivan we owned and we're looking forward to doing the same with the Carnival. 

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid interior

What did we get?

We got a top-of-the-line Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige in Astra Blue. That gets us all the bells and whistles, like cooled front seats, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

We also sprung for the Seat package, which transforms the second-row captain's chairs into, as Kia explains, "VIP Lounge seats with integrated footrests." These seats are also heated and cooled. Who says only kids are allowed to nap in the back of a minivan? The as-tested price of this Carnival, including destination, is a cool $55,285. That's a pretty penny, though only a couple grand more than the Sienna we tested five whole years ago. 

Edmunds often purchases vehicles for our One-Year Road Test fleet, but Kia loaned us this one for a year of evaluation. 

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid rear 3/4

Why did we get it?

Minivans may have fallen out of style, but we maintain they're often the best tool for the job — if the job is schlepping around a bunch of kids and their stuff, anyway. The modern SUV is the go-to choice for Americans whether they've got a pair of kids or a pack of dogs, but the humble minivan may be a better choice depending on where you're going. 

And that brings us to the Carnival. We've owned every other minivan, so it's time to see where the Kia fits into that competitive field. Join us for a year and 20,000 miles to find out if the Carnival is a true contender and a worthy option for you and your family.

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid driving
by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

