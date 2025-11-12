- The 2026 Jeep Wrangler will have 12 special-edition models through the course of the year.
- That starts with the Moab 392 — the V8 Wrangler we know and love with some extra bits.
- At $81,990, it doesn't come cheap.
2026 Jeep Wrangler First Look: Moab 392 Trim Kicks Off Anniversary Year
The Moab 392 is the first of 12 limited-edition Wrangler models commemorating Wrangler's 85th anniversary
The 2026 Jeep Wrangler will get a whopping 12 special-edition models to celebrate the vehicle's 85th anniversary, starting with the new Moab 392. This special trim will share similarities with the 2025 model's Rubicon 392 trim, but perhaps most importantly, the 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 horsepower is present and correct.
The Moab 392 will not be quite as fully loaded as the Rubicon 392, but it also won't be as expensive. The Moab 392 will start at $81,990, including destination, and comes with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch all-terrain tires and a unique appearance package. That includes a body-color hardtop and black tow hooks on the outside and black Nappa leather-trimmed seats along with an Alpine audio system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen on the inside.
The ninth year of the fourth Wrangler generation comes with a few other minor tweaks, too. Those include an improved door hinge system that Jeep says will make it easier to remove the front doors. There are also a handful of new colors, most of which will be available later in the 2026 model year's life cycle, and available steel bumpers and front winch on some two-door Wranglers.
The entry-level trim (Sport) starts at $36,390, including destination fees, and is in dealerships now. Orders are open for the Moab 392. The next specialty model will be revealed on December 12.