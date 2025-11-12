2026 Jeep Wrangler First Look: Moab 392 Trim Kicks Off Anniversary Year

The Moab 392 is the first of 12 limited-edition Wrangler models commemorating Wrangler's 85th anniversary

2026 Jeep Wrangler front profile
  • The 2026 Jeep Wrangler will have 12 special-edition models through the course of the year.
  • That starts with the Moab 392 — the V8 Wrangler we know and love with some extra bits.
  • At $81,990, it doesn't come cheap. 

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler will get a whopping 12 special-edition models to celebrate the vehicle's 85th anniversary, starting with the new Moab 392. This special trim will share similarities with the 2025 model's Rubicon 392 trim, but perhaps most importantly, the 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 horsepower is present and correct. 

The Moab 392 will not be quite as fully loaded as the Rubicon 392, but it also won't be as expensive. The Moab 392 will start at $81,990, including destination, and comes with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch all-terrain tires and a unique appearance package. That includes a body-color hardtop and black tow hooks on the outside and black Nappa leather-trimmed seats along with an Alpine audio system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen on the inside. 

2026 Jeep Wrangler side profile

The ninth year of the fourth Wrangler generation comes with a few other minor tweaks, too. Those include an improved door hinge system that Jeep says will make it easier to remove the front doors. There are also a handful of new colors, most of which will be available later in the 2026 model year's life cycle, and available steel bumpers and front winch on some two-door Wranglers. 

The entry-level trim (Sport) starts at $36,390, including destination fees, and is in dealerships now. Orders are open for the Moab 392. The next specialty model will be revealed on December 12. 

  • 2026 jeep wrangler rear
  • 2026 jeep wrangler front
  • 2026 jeep wrangler front
  • 2026 Jeep Wrangler front 3/4
  • 2026 jeep wrangler rear
  • 2026 jeep wrangler profile
  • 2026 Jeep Wrangler interior
  • 2026 Jeep Wrangler detail
by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

