2026 Jeep Wrangler First Look: Moab 392 Trim Kicks Off Anniversary Year

The 2026 Jeep Wrangler will get a whopping 12 special-edition models to celebrate the vehicle's 85th anniversary, starting with the new Moab 392. This special trim will share similarities with the 2025 model's Rubicon 392 trim, but perhaps most importantly, the 6.4-liter V8 that makes 470 horsepower is present and correct.

The Moab 392 will not be quite as fully loaded as the Rubicon 392, but it also won't be as expensive. The Moab 392 will start at $81,990, including destination, and comes with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch all-terrain tires and a unique appearance package. That includes a body-color hardtop and black tow hooks on the outside and black Nappa leather-trimmed seats along with an Alpine audio system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen on the inside.