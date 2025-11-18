- Jeep's second EV is its first focused on off-roading.
- The doors and almost all of the glass are removable, similar to Jeep's iconic Wrangler.
- With 650 horsepower, the Recon is also the most powerful Jeep available, electric or otherwise.
- Pricing starts at $66,995 including destination and production starts next year.
2026 Jeep Recon EV First Look: Wrangler Trail Cred Meets EV Power
The first Trail Rated electric Jeep borrows heavily from the Wrangler playbook
The Jeep Recon's exposed door hinges aren't just for show. Like a Wrangler, the Recon lets you pull all four doors off. But unlike a Wrangler, the Recon is motivated solely by electric power. Jeep is proud to proclaim this is the first EV to earn the Trail Rated badge.
One part Wrangler, one part Wagoneer S
First announced back in 2022, the Recon debuts as a 2026 model, two years behind Jeep's first electric SUV, the Wagoneer S. The Recon is based on the same large platform as the Wag S, and the two have a lot in common, but you can tell at a glance that the Recon is the off-roader of the pair. The Recon will launch in Moab trim, which has extra off-roading hardware.
Compared to the Wagoneer S, the Recon Moab has a similar wheelbase length, is slightly longer overall and is 9 inches taller with almost 3 additional inches of ground clearance (9.1 inches vs 6.4 inches). The Recon can ford up to 24 inches of water and has better approach and departure angles thanks to higher ride height and trail-tailored bumper designs. There's more passenger room in the Recon, about the same amount of cargo room behind the rear seats, and more overall cargo space than the Wagoneer S offers with seats folded, plus a small frunk.
And if you thought the Wagoneer S' top 600-horsepower spec was a little silly, hold onto your grab bar: The Recon makes 650 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. Jeep pegs the 0-to-60-mph sprint at 3.6 seconds for the Recon, while the sleeker and slightly lighter Wagoneer S has a claimed 3.4-second dash. The battery is the same size as the other electric Jeep's, with 100 usable kWh giving it around 250 miles of driving range.
It's not just the Recon's doors that come off. Removable rear-quarter and tailgate glass further opens up the cabin, leaving behind a sort of exoskeleton. An optional Sky One-Touch power roof system substitutes for a panoramic roof, making it so the only remaining glass is the fixed windshield.
Like the latest Wrangler and Gladiator, the Recon requires no tools to remove its removables — you just open the doors past 90 degrees and lift (presumably after disconnecting the wire harnesses) and flip a couple of latches before pulling the windows. Jeep also showed side mirrors that attach to the front door hinges and dash when the doors are absent, keeping the vehicle legal for on-road use. Expect those to be available as accessories.
A dash of Cherokee style
Jeep's designers point to the XJ-generation Cherokee as inspiration for the blocky, rugged-looking Recon. Its seven-slot grille is more of a seven-square mask, here illuminated for the first time on a Jeep. Red recovery hooks at both ends and 33-inch tires up the visible trail-readiness, while an electronic locking rear differential operated at the push of a button works alongside multiple drive modes to aid in all types of terrain. Rock mode, for instance, is set up for two-pedal driving over technical obstacles.
There are hard controls for the off-roading features on the center console, while the rest of the dash is pretty screen-heavy. A 14.5-inch center touchscreen always shows HVAC controls on the bottom, with the upper portion displaying dynamic content, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12.3-inch reconfigurable gauge display sits behind the chunky, squared-off steering wheel.
Above at the center of the dash sits an accessory rail that can be used to mount cameras or, as Jeep suggests, a cradle for the many rubber duckies you're likely to amass. The doors feature two elastic straps held on by four bolts; these can be removed and replaced with other accessories or customer-created storage solutions. The Alpine sound system's speakers are located under the seats instead of on the doors, so you can still listen to tunes with the doors removed. All-weather floor mats are standard and extend to the rear cargo hold. And yes, there's a lockable center console, just like on the Wrangler.
The Recon Moab has a base price of $66,995, including a $1,995 destination fee, with production set to start in 2026. Jeep will no doubt offer additional less capable trims in the future but hasn't announced details yet.