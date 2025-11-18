Compared to the Wagoneer S, the Recon Moab has a similar wheelbase length, is slightly longer overall and is 9 inches taller with almost 3 additional inches of ground clearance (9.1 inches vs 6.4 inches). The Recon can ford up to 24 inches of water and has better approach and departure angles thanks to higher ride height and trail-tailored bumper designs. There's more passenger room in the Recon, about the same amount of cargo room behind the rear seats, and more overall cargo space than the Wagoneer S offers with seats folded, plus a small frunk.

And if you thought the Wagoneer S' top 600-horsepower spec was a little silly, hold onto your grab bar: The Recon makes 650 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. Jeep pegs the 0-to-60-mph sprint at 3.6 seconds for the Recon, while the sleeker and slightly lighter Wagoneer S has a claimed 3.4-second dash. The battery is the same size as the other electric Jeep's, with 100 usable kWh giving it around 250 miles of driving range.

It's not just the Recon's doors that come off. Removable rear-quarter and tailgate glass further opens up the cabin, leaving behind a sort of exoskeleton. An optional Sky One-Touch power roof system substitutes for a panoramic roof, making it so the only remaining glass is the fixed windshield.