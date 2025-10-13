- The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer will add a range-extended electric powertrain to the mix.
- Jeep will not offer a 2026 Wagoneer and has reworked the Grand Wagoneer’s model lineup to help clear up any confusion.
- The 2026 Grand Wagoneer sports a new front fascia with updated lighting.
2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer First Look: Meet Jeep's New Extended-Range Hybrid
The Grand Wagoneer also gets a simplified lineup, leaving the standard Wagoneer in the dust
The 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer gets a minor set of visual updates and a major addition to its powertrain lineup. The updated Jeep Grand Wagoneer will lean on its corporate cousin, the Ram 1500 Rev (formerly dubbed Ramcharger), for a range-extended electric powertrain.
An extended-range hybrid joins the lineup
Currently dubbed the Grand Wagoneer REEV, this model uses a 3.6-liter V6 to feed a 130-kW generator that charges a 92-kWh battery pack. Two electric drive motors send power from the battery to all four wheels, and output is a stout 647 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque.
While the EPA has yet to certify the Grand Wagoneer's electric-only range, the team at Jeep estimates that the SUV is good for around 150 miles on battery-only power. With the 3.6-liter V6 engaged, Jeep estimates that this Grand Wagoneer will travel 500 miles before the 20-gallon fuel tank runs dry and the battery goes flat. Adding to that, Jeep estimates that this large SUV will be able to hustle to 60 mph in just 5 seconds.
If you don't want to opt for the extended-range hybrid, the 2026 Grand Wagoneer will come with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six that makes 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. That power travels through a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and can be paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive.
Minor visual updates
The Grand Wagoneer gets an updated front fascia for 2026. The new nose sports LED headlights that are positioned almost 2 inches higher than the ones on the current Grand Wagoneer. A new grille, lower front bumper cover and revised rear lighting help round out the major exterior changes. Admittedly, you'll have to be super familiar with the current Grand Wagoneer's styling to really notice the changes coming for 2026.
Inside the Grand Wagoneer, most major components carry over unchanged. While the cabin is still anchored by a 12-inch Uconnect media screen, there is a new available head-up display and a new dark ruby red interior upholstery option.
Fewer models and a lower starting price
Even though the styling changes might be minor, prospective shoppers might have an easier time at the dealership thanks to a simplified model and trim structure. For 2026, Jeep will only sell the Grand Wagoneer — the standard Wagoneer is gone — as well as the long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer L.
The Grand Wagoneer gets a much lower starting price for 2026 as well, with the base model coming in at $64,740 including a steep $2,595 destination charge. Adding four-wheel drive costs $3,000, and the rear- and all-wheel-drive L models are priced at $67,740 and $70,740, respectively. Stepping up the ladder, the Limited Altitude and Summit Obsidian trims are only available with four-wheel drive. The former costs $74,335 and the latter is $95,985; add $3,000 to each if you want the long-wheelbase L.
Jeep says it plans to start shipping the 2026 Grand Wagoneer to customers before the end of 2026. As for the range-extended version, pricing and availability are still to be determined and are expected to be announced early next year.