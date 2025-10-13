An extended-range hybrid joins the lineup

Currently dubbed the Grand Wagoneer REEV, this model uses a 3.6-liter V6 to feed a 130-kW generator that charges a 92-kWh battery pack. Two electric drive motors send power from the battery to all four wheels, and output is a stout 647 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque.

While the EPA has yet to certify the Grand Wagoneer's electric-only range, the team at Jeep estimates that the SUV is good for around 150 miles on battery-only power. With the 3.6-liter V6 engaged, Jeep estimates that this Grand Wagoneer will travel 500 miles before the 20-gallon fuel tank runs dry and the battery goes flat. Adding to that, Jeep estimates that this large SUV will be able to hustle to 60 mph in just 5 seconds.

If you don't want to opt for the extended-range hybrid, the 2026 Grand Wagoneer will come with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six that makes 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. That power travels through a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and can be paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive.