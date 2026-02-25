- The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee gets refreshed for 2026.
- Changes include updated styling, new in-car tech, and a new turbocharged engine.
- Prices for the 2026 Grand Cherokee start at $40,410.
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee First Drive Review: Better, But Only By a Little
A welcome refresh but far from a game-changer
Few automobiles are as iconic as the Jeep Grand Cherokee. While it wasn't the first SUV, it was one of the earliest to truly balance on-road comfort with off-road prowess and utility. The Grand Cherokee's immense popularity helped reshape the automotive landscape in the decades since its debut and is part of the reason most automakers' lineups are packed with various crossovers and sport-utes.
The 2026 Grand Cherokee gets a handful of updates, including new styling, updated tech and a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Are Jeep's updates enough to better compete against new rivals and wash away the bitter taste of the previous Jeep Grand Cherokee? I spent some time behind the wheel to find out.
Updated but not all-new
Jeep is off to a busy start of the year. Just before getting into the Grand Cherokee, I spent some time in the all-new Jeep Cherokee hybrid. While the Cherokee is all-new for 2026, changes for the Grand Cherokee are much milder. The current fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has been in production since 2021, so 2026 seems just right for a midlife update.
The list of changes is fairly short. The front fascia has been revised. Jeep's famous seven-slot grille is still present, but its shape has been slightly altered. The headlights and front bumper are new, too, as is part of the rear bumper. As a whole, though, the new Grand Cherokee doesn't look all that much different than the old one.
The story is the same on the inside. The design is essentially the same as before, though the tech has been updated. While base Grand Cherokees continue to use an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, models with the upgraded system now have a 12.3-inch screen, up from 10.1 inches in the pre-refresh model. The interface itself hasn't really changed, though in my brief drive, the new screen seemed brighter and more responsive than the older system.
The biggest news for 2026 is resting under the Grand Cherokee's hood. There are only two engines available (the hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe is no longer around), one of which is new. The base Grand Cherokee Laredo continues to use a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. It's a stout engine that, in some iteration or another, has been in various Jeeps and other Stellantis products for more than 15 years.
New for 2026 is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that makes 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. While that's more powerful than the V6, the new engine isn't as potent as the Hemi V8 that Jeep dropped after 2024. Fuel economy has improved, though, with the new engine offering an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 26 mpg (21 city/26 highway). That said, Jeep says that while the new engine can run on regular fuel, it will only make peak power with premium. Both engines are paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions and can be optioned with four-wheel drive, though two-wheel drive is standard on most trims.
It's worth noting that all these changes apply to both the Grand Cherokee as well as the three-row Grand Cherokee L, so those who need the extra passenger space won't feel left out.
A mild improvement
My route in the Grand Cherokee was one I knew quite well. Although the winding canyons through Malibu, California, wouldn't be my first pick for a drive route in something this big, the roads provided a good opportunity to test out the Jeep's new engine. There are lots of hills and grades, and some of those climbs can highlight a weak powertrain or poor transmission tuning. That said, Jeep seems to have gotten the new engine mostly right from the get-go.
Like many turbocharged engines, the new 2.0-liter can feel a bit lazy from a dead stop. Until the exhaust gases get the turbo spinning, the new engine feels less powerful than the V6. Thankfully, that's really only at low speeds. On the freeway and in the canyons, the new engine feels punchier than the old V6. There's decent midrange power, and the four-cylinder doesn't feel overly taxed despite the Grand Cherokee's sizable proportions. I was also impressed by the engine's exhaust note. It's a little louder than rivals', but the new engine has a nice growl that gives the Grand Cherokee some character.
The eight-speed automatic is smooth but seems too eager to upshift. On more than one occasion, such as when passing another car on the highway or climbing a large hill, the transmission felt out of step and sluggish. I would floor it, and there would be a delay before the transmission would downshift. But that's my biggest complaint about the new powertrain. I'm eager to try it on more typical roads (not winding canyons), but the new engine didn't present any obvious drawbacks on first blush.
Outside of the new powertrain, the Grand Cherokee is fairly familiar. The seats still feel a tad firm (surprisingly, I found the less expensive Jeep Cherokee's seats to be softer and more comfortable), but they offer decent adjustment. There's decent space inside, too, though the second row is a bit down on passenger space compared to the class leaders. Cargo space is average, though the Grand Cherokee's 6,200-pound towing capacity is among the best you'll find outside of a full-size SUV or pickup truck.
The 2026 Grand Cherokee starts at $40,410 for a two-wheel-drive Laredo trim, but prices can swell quickly. My top-level Grand Cherokee Summit was equipped with all of the bells and whistles, including standard four-wheel drive and a hands-free driving system. The as-tested price was $66,180, notably more than you’d pay for a fully loaded SUV from Ford, Hyundai, and many other rival brands.
The new Grand Cherokee is a nice SUV, and the updates are certainly welcome. Still, the needle hasn't moved a ton with these changes, and I think rivals still offer more well-rounded packages. The midsize SUV space is filled with strong options like the Subaru Outback, Honda Passport, Toyota 4Runner, and Hyundai Palisade. The Grand Cherokee is good, but there's not enough here to make it a leader or clear standout.