Updated but not all-new

Jeep is off to a busy start of the year. Just before getting into the Grand Cherokee, I spent some time in the all-new Jeep Cherokee hybrid. While the Cherokee is all-new for 2026, changes for the Grand Cherokee are much milder. The current fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has been in production since 2021, so 2026 seems just right for a midlife update.

The list of changes is fairly short. The front fascia has been revised. Jeep's famous seven-slot grille is still present, but its shape has been slightly altered. The headlights and front bumper are new, too, as is part of the rear bumper. As a whole, though, the new Grand Cherokee doesn't look all that much different than the old one.

The story is the same on the inside. The design is essentially the same as before, though the tech has been updated. While base Grand Cherokees continue to use an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, models with the upgraded system now have a 12.3-inch screen, up from 10.1 inches in the pre-refresh model. The interface itself hasn't really changed, though in my brief drive, the new screen seemed brighter and more responsive than the older system.