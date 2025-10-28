The Jeep Grand Cherokee — arguably the brand's most important product since it shattered the glass of Detroit's Cobo Hall during its 1992 reveal — is getting a number of updates for 2026. The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee adds a new turbocharged engine underhood, its interior gets a larger touchscreen multimedia system, and the exterior has mild styling tweaks.

New turbo engine option

Buyers can now equip the Grand Cherokee with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that pushes out 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep estimates that this new engine is efficient enough to offer up to 506 miles of driving range and will allow the Grand Cherokee to tow up to 6,200 pounds. Of course, you probably shouldn’t expect the former while doing the latter.