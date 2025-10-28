- The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that makes 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.
- A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes standard.
- The 2026 Grand Cherokee is set to go on sale before the end of the year.
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee First Look: The Biggest Change Is Under the Hood
A new turbocharged four-cylinder engine joins the Grand Cherokee lineup for 2026
The Jeep Grand Cherokee — arguably the brand's most important product since it shattered the glass of Detroit's Cobo Hall during its 1992 reveal — is getting a number of updates for 2026. The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee adds a new turbocharged engine underhood, its interior gets a larger touchscreen multimedia system, and the exterior has mild styling tweaks.
New turbo engine option
Buyers can now equip the Grand Cherokee with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that pushes out 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep estimates that this new engine is efficient enough to offer up to 506 miles of driving range and will allow the Grand Cherokee to tow up to 6,200 pounds. Of course, you probably shouldn’t expect the former while doing the latter.
A 3.6-liter V6 is still available, but it's the less powerful engine option, with 293 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Jeep will continue to offer a plug-in hybrid version as well, blending a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with a hybrid system to make a total output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. We owned a 2023 Grand Cherokee with this powertrain and, well, we wouldn't do it again.
Small visual and tech tweaks
Alongside the new turbo engine, the 2026 Grand Cherokee gets an updated dashboard anchored by a 12.3-inch central media screen. To the right of that new Uconnect screen is an available 10.3-inch passenger display.
Just like the 2026 Grand Wagoneer, the '26 Grand Cherokee gets a few small styling updates. Up front, you'll find a redesigned seven-slot grille and a new set of headlights. Around back, you'll find a new lower fascia. Admittedly, these changes aren't exactly groundbreaking, but they will help set the '26 models apart from their predecessors.
Also like the Grand Wagoneer, the 2026 Grand Cherokee launches with a streamlined set of trims. Laredo, Limited and Summit will be available when the Jeep goes on sale later this year. The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk comes online if you pick the plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the Grand Cherokee L is sticking around, too, for folks who need extra space but don't want to pony up for a Grand Wagoneer.
Pricing is not yet set, but look for the new Grand Cherokee models to hit dealers by the end of this year.