Jeep Cherokee vs. Hyundai Tucson vs. Toyota RAV4: Which Small Hybrid SUV Is Best?

Edmunds Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 The good: Great cabin regardless of price; flexible cargo area; great value

Great cabin regardless of price; flexible cargo area; great value The bad: Not as efficient; exterior styling isn't for everyone

The Tucson Hybrid ran away with this contest, and if we look beyond the overall score to our seven different category rankings, the Hyundai won three of them outright (driving, comfort and value) and tied for first in two others (technology and X factor) with the RAV4. And the 2026 Tucson Hybrid is also one of our highly recommended SUVs in our most recent set of yearly Edmunds Top Rated awards.

Its value proposition is hard to ignore, with its excellent warranty coverage and long list of standard and optional features. The fully loaded Limited trim in this test was the cheapest vehicle of the three, and it had the most appealing cabin, in terms of design, materials and overall usability. Even though it's 5 inches shorter than the Cherokee, it has more rear legroom and more comfortable seats (front and rear) than the Jeep or the Toyota. And we also liked its flexible cargo area, with a two-tier floor and handy pulls in the rear to lower the back seat without having to walk around.

It isn't as efficient as the RAV4, with only 36 mpg combined (AWD comes standard). And the Tucson Hybrid's exterior styling is quite busy, especially up front, which won't be to everyone's taste. But, if we're being frank, it's hard to find faults with the Hyundai given how well rounded it is, and that's a big part of the reason it was the clear winner of this contest.