Hybrid power only

The Cherokee wears an exterior design that's distinctly Jeep without looking like a scaled-down Wrangler or Wagoneer. Jeep played it safe with this redesign, perhaps still recalling the somewhat divisive reception of the 2014 Cherokee when it debuted.

The new Cherokee has grown in size compared to the last model. Overall length has increased by 4.7 inches, and the wheelbase has grown by 6.4 inches. That means more passenger and cargo space. The new Cherokee is longer than its competitors, with an overall length that exceeds those of the RAV4, CR-V and Forester.

That extra length shows its benefits inside the Cherokee. There's more passenger space than in other compact crossovers like the RAV4 or Honda CR-V, especially for rear passengers. The interior feels very similar to the larger Grand Cherokee, though that's a good thing in the Cherokee's case. It's not quite as nice inside, but the design is handsome and looks more premium than most crossovers in its class.