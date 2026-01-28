— Malibu, California

It's dangerous to have nostalgia be your whole strategy, but since the inception of the Ineos Grenadier, when it was sketched out on a napkin at a pub, its goal has been to offer farmers, outdoorsmen and all-around rugged individuals a back-to-basics SUV in the vein of the classic Land Rover Defender. When the Grenadier first came to the U.S., it had the intriguing combination of classic styling and no-nonsense capability. But its somewhat clumsy driving experience made the Ineos feel too agricultural and not up to the boring rigors of everyday driving.

For 2026, Ineos has made quite a few minor tweaks and additions to its modern throwback SUV (it's also available as the Quartermaster truck). Changes to the climate control system, headlight design, instrumentation and stability control, as well as the addition of advanced driver aids like lane keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking — something Ineos begrudgingly added (regulations come for us all) — make the Grenadier more palatable on a daily drive. There's also an all-black edition, because of course there is. But there's one major change that should really put the Ineos up at the top of the list of buyers looking for something cool and relatively uncompromised.