- What these are: Hyundai's mainstream Tucson SUV is clearly differentiated from the automaker's similarly sized Genesis GV70.
- Why this matters: Their specs and test results show that these models are intended for very different audiences.
- Edmunds says: Spoiler: Hyundai offers some features Genesis doesn't.
2026 Hyundai Tucson vs. Genesis GV70: Is Luxury Worth It?
Two very different takes on a small SUV from the same company
To save money, many automakers develop vehicles for multiple brands on the same platform. In this way, a Lexus may share a lot in common with a Toyota, for instance. Genesis does things differently for some of its models, however, keeping its platforms to itself. And so the Hyundai Tucson and Genesis GV70, two small SUVs that peek out from under the same umbrella, are unique from each other underneath but still share some features.
Going for the luxurious Genesis over the mainstream Hyundai buys you some things, but it's not as cut-and-dried as you might think. As usual, we tell the story through specs, features, pricing and Edmunds' testing.
A note before we start: This matchup includes the non-hybrid and hybrid versions of Hyundai's Tucson to keep things sort of fair. Genesis doesn't offer a hybrid GV70, but its engines are a lot stronger. We skip the GV70 EV to keep this apples-to-apples.
Power and fuel economy
To chase big luxury names from Germany, Genesis developed a rear-wheel-drive-based setup for the GV70. The Tucson, meanwhile, uses a more common front-wheel-drive basis, which is better for packaging but not as driver-focused. The GV70 now has standard all-wheel drive, which is available on the gas Tucson and standard on the hybrids.
The Tucson's lone gas engine isn't competitive with the hybrid versions, let alone Genesis' entries. All non-hybrid Tucsons make just 187 horsepower, and in Edmunds' testing, the all-wheel-drive version needed 10.2 seconds to reach 60 mph. The more powerful hybrid is more our cup of tea, completing the same test in just 7.6 seconds, and the PHEV matched that time.
Both GV70s are even quicker; the four-cylinder 2.5T hit 60 mph in 6 seconds, while the 3.5T needed only 5.6 seconds. It's clear from those results which of these is the sporty pick.
In Edmunds' real-world testing, the hybrid Tucson returned 34 mpg and the plug-in managed 37.2 mpg; at 29.3 miles, the PHEV fell a bit short of its electric-only range estimate. We don't have fuel economy testing for the GV70, but, as the EPA estimates suggest, it likely uses more gas to do its quick thing.
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Spec
Tucson
Tucson Hybrid
Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
GV70 2.5T
GV70 3.5T
|Engine/motors
|2.5-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder and two electric motors
|turbocharged 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder and two electric motors
|turbocharged 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder
|twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6
|Horsepower
|187 hp
|231 hp
|268 hp
|300 hp
|375 hp
|Torque
|178 lb-ft
|271 lb-ft
|271 lb-ft
|311 lb-ft
|391 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|six-speed automatic
|six-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|Drive type
|FWD/AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|Fuel economy
|26-28 combined mpg (24-25 city/30-33 hwy)
|36-38 combined mpg (36-38 city/37-38 hwy)
|35 combined mpg; 32 miles electric range
|22-23 combined mpg (20 city/26-28 hwy)
|21 combined mpg (18 city/25 hwy)
Interior and cargo space
Notable differences continue on the interior. The GV70, which has a standard sunroof, has headroom measurements between the no-sunroof and panoramic-sunroof Tucson. Legroom is similar in their respective front rows, but the GV70's second row is a bit tighter than the Tucson's. Note that the placement of the PHEV's battery reduces rear legroom.
The PHEV's battery also cuts into cargo space, but the Tucson beats the GV70 whether you're comparing them with the rear seats up or folded down.
Interior materials in the Tucson are nice enough; cloth upholstery is standard, while faux leather comes on the midlevel trims and the top tier gets genuine leather. For the Genesis, faux leather is standard, and the real stuff is included on upper trims. The other surfaces in the Genesis are also nicer than those in the Hyundai, as you'd expect based on their badges.
Spec
Tucson
GV70
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|38.1-40.1 / 38.7-39.5 in
|39.6 / 39.1 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|41.4 / 39.5-41.3 in
|41.3 / 37.2 in
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|31.9-38.7 cu ft
|28.9 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|66.3-74.8 cu ft
|56.9 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
Though their hard points differ, the Tucson and the GV70 make use of a lot of the same underlying tech. You might think the Tucson's 12.3-inch center touchscreen is plenty big until you learn that the GV70 has a 27-inch dash-top screen. This combines both the gauge display and infotainment functions on one continuous OLED screen, so it offers similar real estate to the Tucson with the available 12.3-inch digital gauge screen. The standard Tucson gauge setup uses analog instruments. A wireless phone charger is available on the Hyundai and the Genesis.
Think the luxury pick has a ton of extra active safety features? Think again. Both the Tucson and the GV70 come with the usual features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, and blind-spot warning. But it's the top Tucson, not the GV70, that adds rear automatic braking, blind-spot cameras and side parking sensors.
Trims and pricing
Knowing all that, it's time to consider price, the greatest differentiator of them all. The least expensive Tucson, a front-wheel-drive SE, starts at $31,050; all-wheel drive adds $1,500. Opting for the hybrid model, which starts at the Blue SE trim, costs $34,050. And if you want a plug-in hybrid Tucson, the entry price is $42,425 for the SEL. Hyundai also offers an off-road-ish XRT trim with the gas engine as well as a fully loaded Limited with all three powertrains. Go for the Limited PHEV, and it's $50,150.
Genesis offers the GV70 with the smaller engine in a choice of four trim levels — base or Standard, Select, Advanced and Sport Prestige — while the 3.5T is only available in the top two. The lineup's most affordable option is the $50,480 2.5T Standard. Opting for the 3.5T Advanced brings the price up to $65,910, while the 3.5T Sport Prestige runs $72,590.
Comparing prices on the most powerful Tucson (PHEV) and the least powerful GV70 (2.5T) reveals a price gap of about $8,000. That's not chump change, but these two are indeed very different, just not in every way you might expect.
If you find yourself deciding between them, you have to ask some important questions. Efficiency or horsepower? Space or speed? The latest safety tech or an attentive driver? With very little overlap between the Tucson and the GV70, however, we don't expect a lot of cross-shopping.