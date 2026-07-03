2026 Hyundai Tucson vs. Genesis GV70: Is Luxury Worth It?

To save money, many automakers develop vehicles for multiple brands on the same platform. In this way, a Lexus may share a lot in common with a Toyota, for instance. Genesis does things differently for some of its models, however, keeping its platforms to itself. And so the Hyundai Tucson and Genesis GV70, two small SUVs that peek out from under the same umbrella, are unique from each other underneath but still share some features.

Going for the luxurious Genesis over the mainstream Hyundai buys you some things, but it's not as cut-and-dried as you might think. As usual, we tell the story through specs, features, pricing and Edmunds' testing.

A note before we start: This matchup includes the non-hybrid and hybrid versions of Hyundai's Tucson to keep things sort of fair. Genesis doesn't offer a hybrid GV70, but its engines are a lot stronger. We skip the GV70 EV to keep this apples-to-apples.