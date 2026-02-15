2026 Hyundai Tucson: Driven, Tested, Rated

Overall score: 7.8/10

This score puts the non-hybrid 2026 Tucson in fourth place in our rankings of Best Small SUVs and that's quite an accomplishment, given that this is one of the most competitive segments in the market. It slots in just behind the Toyota RAV4 (8.1/10) and ahead of its cousin, the Kia Sportage (7.8/10).

For this rating, the Tucson was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Jake Sundstrom.

How does the Hyundai Tucson drive?

Driving score: 7.4/10

The Tucson isn't an SUV for people in a hurry. The regular gas engine struggles to get the SUV moving with any authority and it takes 10.2 seconds to reach 60 mph, making it one of the slowest crossovers we've tested. It's OK around town and on the highway, but if you need a quick burst of speed, the sluggishness is apparent. But we like the Tucson's easy, direct steering and its composure around corners. The supple suspension delivers an excellent ride, easily absorbing bumps and cracks in the road. It's among the best in the class.



A large windscreen and thin roof pillars allow for great visibility. We also like the Tucson's set of driver aids. The blind-spot warning system is helpful and the adaptive cruise control works great in bottleneck traffic. The front and rear parking sensors will help keep you out of trouble when parking, but their incessant beeping can become tiring.

How comfortable is the Hyundai Tucson?

Comfort score: 7.9/10

The Tucson approaches luxury-level quality in comfort. The front seats in our Limited trim test car were excellent, with plush, supportive cushions, good lateral support and power lumbar adjustments. The upholstery also feels more premium than you might expect. The seating position feels less like an SUV and more like a regular passenger car. You sit a little higher, but it's not a towering, commanding view. But for drivers who prefer that perspective, the seats do adjust vertically. The Tucson's reliance on touchscreen controls is disappointing, though. Everything works through a flat, featureless screen with no haptic feedback.



The large door openings make it easy to get in and out of the Tucson. Inside, there's tons of space. Headroom, legroom and shoulder room are all stellar, and there's ample room for a 6-foot-tall passenger to sit comfortably behind a 6-foot driver. The rear seats also recline. A massive amount of rear seat space also helps with bulky infant seats. LATCH anchors are hidden between cushions but are easy to find and access. There are three top tether spots on the back of the rear seats.