- What's new: The 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe is largely unchanged, though non-hybrid models now get an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of a dual-clutch gearbox.
- Why it matters: The Santa Fe is smaller than other three-row SUVs, but it offers plenty of space for families and cargo.
- Edmunds says: The Santa Fe is a well-rounded and quirky-looking SUV.
2026 Hyundai Santa Fe: Driven, Tested, Rated
If you need three rows of seats but don't want a massive SUV, the 2026 Santa Fe is an affordable and quirky-looking choice you won't regret
If you're looking for a three-row SUV that comes with a killer warranty and unique style, Hyundai has you covered twice. The larger of the two is the Palisade, but the smaller option is the Santa Fe. We love the 2026 Santa Fe thanks to its garage-friendly footprint, quirky styling and excellent safety and infotainment technology, most of which is standard. Sure, the fuel economy isn't as good as we'd like and it's a little hard to see out of the back, but there's no such thing as a perfect car, and why let that get in the way of an SUV this good.
Read all our 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe content:
Overall score: 7.5/10
The 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe's score of 7.5 out of 10 places it in between the Kia Sorento and the Mitsubishi Outlander in our Compact 3-Row SUV rankings. The hybrid Santa Fe comes in second place overall with a score of 7.7/10.
For this rating, the Santa Fe was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Keith Buglewicz.
How does the Hyundai Santa Fe drive?
Driving experience: 7.1/10
We tested a Santa Fe XRT, which is the version that's a bit more off-road capable. With its 277-horsepower engine and all-wheel drive, our test model accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. That's pretty typical for a three-row SUV. Note that this time is based on testing of a 2024 Santa Fe, which featured a dual-clutch automatic. We'll update our impressions once we test a newer Santa Fe with the traditional auto.
The Santa Fe is stable and composed when going around corners. The brakes also work well for smooth stops, though the XRT's emergency braking distances were a bit longer than typical due to its all-terrain tires.
The large pillars and small rear window hurt visibility, but that's mitigated by the available surround-view camera system, rearview camera mirror, and blind-spot cameras that display a live view of your blind spots in the instrument cluster when a turn signal is activated.
The other driver aids worked great for us in our testing, especially the adaptive cruise control. It stopped and accelerated smoothly, with proficient lane keeping, and it can even integrate cues from the navigation system to slow for curves.
How comfortable is the Santa Fe?
Comfort: 7.2/10
Front and second-row passengers will be very comfortable in the Santa Fe. The front seats have enough side bolstering to hold you securely when cornering but not so much to hamper getting in and out. The second row is also supportive and nicely padded. As for the third row, it's more comfortable than what you'll get in some other smaller SUVs, though ultimately it's best for short trips or kids. The wide rear doors make getting in and installing car seats a breeze, though third-row access is a bit tight.
We are big fans of the Santa Fe's control scheme. There are physical buttons for most things you'll use often and even to help control the infotainment system. The climate controls are housed in a touchscreen, but the screen isn't used for anything else and it's placed in easy reach, so we can forgive it.
Wind noise wasn't a factor despite the Santa Fe's blocky styling, which typically generates more of it. The cabin remains quiet for the most part, except under heavy acceleration when the engine note intrudes and it's not particularly pleasant.
How's the Santa Fe's tech?
In-cabin tech: 9.7/10
The responsive 12.3-inch touchscreen has a logical layout with large icons and easy-to-read text. The available built-in navigation uses sharp and clear graphics, and the voice recognition can find even complicated street names easily. Every Santa Fe comes standard with wireless smartphone integration.
Upper trim levels also get dual wireless charging pads and 15 watts of juice so phones charge faster than they do in most other vehicles. You just have to watch out for your phone getting hot on a sunny day because the pads lie flat and are fully exposed. Each row has at least two USB-C ports, and there's even a household outlet on higher trims.
How's the storage & cargo?
Storage & cargo: 6.8/10
The Santa Fe's blocky rear styling gives it a wide opening, making it easy to load and unload larger items. Though the cargo space behind the third row is disappointing, when you start folding seats down, it opens up a lot, with 40.5 cubic feet behind the power-folding second row and nearly 80 cubic feet of space behind the front seats.
Small-item storage is impressive. The center console is particularly clever, with a removable tray that opens up a much larger storage area underneath that also slides out for rear seat access. The lid is also double-hinged, opening to the front or rear, so second-row passengers can easily access items in the tray.
Towing capacity tops out at 3,500 pounds for most models and 4,500 pounds for the XRT.
Is the Santa Fe a good value?
Value: 9.3/10
Materials quality and overall assembly are mostly top-notch, although we did notice a couple of areas where some more budget-minded materials were used. But Hyundai hides those spots well and the cabin, especially on higher trims, feels more expensive than its price tag would suggest. Lower trims like our XRT test vehicle aren't quite as feature-rich as the top-of-the-line Calligraphy of course, but the addition of a third row and built-in roof access grab handles make up for the lack of the occasional creature comfort.
Like all Hyundais, the Santa Fe benefits from the automaker's industry-leading five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, and three years of free scheduled maintenance.
Santa Fe fuel economy
MPG: 5/10
That 277 horsepower has to come from somewhere, and the Santa Fe isn't kind to its gas tank. The off-road-themed XRT offers the lowest EPA fuel economy rating in the lineup, at a combined 21 mpg. A hybrid Santa Fe promises much better fuel economy but, alas, it's not available in the off-road XRT trim. Non-XRT trims offer slightly better estimates, with either 23 mpg or 24 mpg combined.
Is the Hyundai Santa Fe special?
X factor: 7/10
The Santa Fe is pleasant to drive and has no major flaws. For many shoppers, we suspect the styling could seal the deal. The blocky angles make it look like a more expensive SUV from Europe. The rear styling was not everyone's favorite on our staff, but overall the Santa Fe easily stands out in a parking lot.