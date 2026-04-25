2026 Hyundai Santa Fe: Driven, Tested, Rated

If you're looking for a three-row SUV that comes with a killer warranty and unique style, Hyundai has you covered twice. The larger of the two is the Palisade, but the smaller option is the Santa Fe. We love the 2026 Santa Fe thanks to its garage-friendly footprint, quirky styling and excellent safety and infotainment technology, most of which is standard. Sure, the fuel economy isn't as good as we'd like and it's a little hard to see out of the back, but there's no such thing as a perfect car, and why let that get in the way of an SUV this good.

Read all our 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe content:

Overall score: 7.5/10

The 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe's score of 7.5 out of 10 places it in between the Kia Sorento and the Mitsubishi Outlander in our Compact 3-Row SUV rankings. The hybrid Santa Fe comes in second place overall with a score of 7.7/10.

For this rating, the Santa Fe was driven, tested and rated by automotive expert Keith Buglewicz.