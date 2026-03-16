Hyundai Palisade Stop-Sale Issued Following Fatal Accident

Hyundai will soon issue a recall for the Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy front
  • What's happening: Hyundai has issued a stop-sale for 2026 Palisade Limited and Calligraphy models.
  • Why it matters: The second- and third-row power-folding seats may fail to detect an occupant; this resulted in the death of a 2-year-old child earlier this month.
  • Edmunds says: Hyundai will soon issue a formal recall for the affected vehicles.

Hyundai has issued a stop-sale on certain 2026 Palisade SUVs following the tragic death of a 2-year-old child in Ohio on March 7. In an official statement, Hyundai said the Palisade's second- and third-row power-folding seats may fail to detect an occupant, which is what ultimately led to this unfortunate incident.

"In certain situations, those seats may not adequately detect contact with an occupant or object as intended," Hyundai said. "This condition may occur during second and third-row power‑folding operations, as well as during use of the second-row one‑touch tilt‑and‑slide function."

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2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy third row

Only the top two trims of the Palisade — the Limited and Calligraphy — are affected by the stop-sale.

Hyundai is working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a formal recall for these vehicles. In the meantime, "Hyundai urges owners to use caution when operating the second and third-row power seat functions and to ensure that no person or object, including children, is in the seat or seat-folding area before operating the power seat," the company said in its statement.

"Hyundai does not yet have the full details and the incident is still under investigation; a young child lost her life," the company said. "Hyundai extends its deepest sympathies to her family."

Where the Hyundai Palisade ranks:

#4 in Midsize 3-row SUVs

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I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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