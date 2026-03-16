Hyundai Palisade Stop-Sale Issued Following Fatal Accident

Only the top two trims of the Palisade — the Limited and Calligraphy — are affected by the stop-sale.

Hyundai is working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue a formal recall for these vehicles. In the meantime, "Hyundai urges owners to use caution when operating the second and third-row power seat functions and to ensure that no person or object, including children, is in the seat or seat-folding area before operating the power seat," the company said in its statement.

"Hyundai does not yet have the full details and the incident is still under investigation; a young child lost her life," the company said. "Hyundai extends its deepest sympathies to her family."