To end the day, we took the Pilot and the Palisade through the sandy wash run — a gravel/dirt road that leads to a course filled with loose sand. The varied surfaces met with some moderate speed are probably the best representation of the kind of off-roading these three-row SUVs will do.

With the Pilot in Sand mode, we attacked the gravel, instantly appreciating the V6 engine's steady flow of power. The off-road-tuned suspension did a good job of soaking up the road's many bumps, but we still got jostled around a bit more than we would've liked. The Pilot's super-light steering meant that we couldn’t feel the road all that well, either.

Contrast this with the Palisade XRT Pro. Driving this on the same roads right after the Pilot, we found everything about the Hyundai immediately more comfortable. Its suspension was cushier, the steering more controllable — the Palisade was more preferable on these surfaces, just like it is on everyday streets.

Both SUVs handled this type of terrain without issue, and if you're regularly going camping off-road or doing some light trail work, then either would be a fine choice. But the Palisade's extra comfort made it the better choice in our eyes and therefore the victor.