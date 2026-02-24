2026 Hyundai Palisade: Driven, Tested, Rated

The 2026 Palisade sets the bar for interior design and materials. Hyundai spared no expense, giving the new version a cabin replete with soft-touch materials, aluminum, textiles and leather. Get the saddle brown interior if you can — the gorgeous detailing gets a little lost in black.



All this comes at a cost, however. The Palisade is one of the priciest three-row SUVs on the market. But you get a lot of standard features that are optional in entry-level competitors, while the range-topping Calligraphy is loaded with gear you won't find in non-luxury rivals. Hyundai also continues to offer the best warranty in the business: five years/60,000 miles basic and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain.

How’s the fuel economy?

MPG score: 3/10

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade with all-wheel drive carries an EPA estimate of 20 mpg combined. This is similar to what you'll get from a (current-generation) Kia Telluride or Honda Pilot, though the Mazda CX-90 offers a relatively more enticing 25 mpg combined (along with more power). If you want something much less thirsty, consider buying the Palisade Hybrid as it returns an EPA-estimated 34 mpg or 31 mpg combined, depending on the wheels you get. For comparison's sake, its MPG score is 7/10, which is a big reason why it scores so much higher overall.

Is the Palisade special?

X factor score: 10/10

While the new Palisade's looks might not be for everyone, we give Hyundai credit for making something that stands out from the crowd. The Palisade's interior is also exceptional. We think this is a very impressive vehicle that will win you over with its style and practicality. There's even an off-road X-Pro model unavailable with the Hybrid, should your aspiration for adventure exceed the cutthroat Costco parking lot.