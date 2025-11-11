I'm not suggesting that Hyundai's domestic dominance is due solely to the quality of its cars. There are plenty of political reasons behind its success. I bring it up because this is the reality in which the 2026 Hyundai Nexo debuts. A country in which its maker is responsible for over 11% of its GDP. And now Hyundai wants hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to be a core tenet of its universe. So as I drive from South Korea's capital city across the country to its southwestern edge, this is less a first drive and more a glimpse into a Hyundai's wished-for reality.

Driving a truly all-new car is a rarity, yet as I begin my drive surrounded by 20 or so Nexos (Nexi?) outside of my hotel, everything looks and feels pretty familiar. It's about as wide as a Honda CR-V, just a little lower and longer. Inside, all of the switchgear reminds me of various other Hyundai products, which is no bad thing. Only its styling stands out as unique, combining a bit of an AMC Pacer vibe, with its rear window, with a squared-off front like a reborn Honda Element.

It's a similar story as I make my way out of Seoul and into the lush mountains that make up most of the country's rural areas. The Nexo drives just like you'd expect a small electric crossover would, because that's essentially what it is. A single 148-horsepower electric motor drives its front wheels, allowing it to cruise in complete silence, take off from a stop with utmost smoothness, and, like most EVs, serve as an ideal tool for navigating dense city traffic.