- The Hyundai Kona doesn't get any major changes for 2026.
- It remains a roomy, practical, affordable SUV that feels a lot nicer than its price would suggest.
- The 2026 Hyundai Kona is our top-rated extra-small SUV.
2026 Hyundai Kona: Driven, Tested, Rated
Hyundai's most affordable SUV remains a great option for buyers on a budget
It's almost hard to believe that there was a time when buying a very affordable car meant having to sacrifice creature comforts. Thankfully, those days are largely gone, and the Hyundai Kona is a great example of the way things are now.
The Kona is stylish, efficient, comfortable and roomy. Sure, the engine is a little less than thrilling and it doesn't handle big bumps all that comfortably, but for the money, you're getting a car you'll actually want to drive. This is why we picked the Kona as our favorite extra-small SUV.
Overall score: 7.9/10
This score puts the Kona at the top of its class in our ratings, and for good reason. It sits comfortably above both the Kia Niro Hybrid and the Kia Soul.
For this rating, the Hyundai Kona was tested by Clint Simone.
How does the Hyundai Kona drive?
Driving experience score: 6.1/10
The Kona is available with two four-cylinder options. Our test car featured the upgraded turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. At our test track, our Kona accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, putting it among the quickest options in its competitive class. It also performed well in our emergency braking tests.
On the handling front, however, the Hyundai leaves a lot to be desired. Its suspension is quite soft and springy, translating to lackluster handling and a lot of body roll that sap any sort of fun you might otherwise have. That said, the Kona is certainly suitable for easy commuting. The transmission shifts smoothly and promptly.
When it comes to advanced driving aids, the Kona is one of the better-equipped cars in its class. A blind-spot monitor and lane keeping assistance are standard, and features like a 360-degree parking camera and adaptive cruise control are optional. Upper trims even come with a key with buttons that allow you to guide the Kona into or out of a parking spot while you're outside the car.
How comfortable is the Hyundai Kona?
Comfort score: 8.5/10
The Kona's cabin is one of the best among all of the extra-small SUVs. Inside it's quiet on the road, even on the highway, and the seats are comfortable (though we did wish for a bit more leg support) across both rows. And it's one of the few vehicles in its class to offer features like ventilated seats and a heated steering wheel.
But where it truly excels is its back seat, where ample legroom and headroom make it a suitable space even for adults. And it makes it easier to fit large car seats without requiring the front passenger to park their knees in the dashboard.
How is the Kona's tech?
In-cabin tech score: 9.7/10
The Kona's available twin 12.3-inch displays look fantastic, and even better, the 12.3-inch center touchscreen display is standard. The menus structure is shallow and easy to use, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity is standard as well. Everyone's devices can stay juiced up at the same time with two USB ports in each row and the Kona's optional wireless charging pad.
How are the storage and cargo space?
Storage & cargo score: 9/10
The Kona's cargo area offers 25.5 cubic feet of space with all of the seats in use. Fold down the second row and that area expands to 63.7 cubes overall. We love the clever cargo cover that can stow in place if you need to load in taller items. The center console area is completely open, so it can handle purses and other medium-size items quite well. If you want things covered, there is a small glovebox and center storage bin.
Is the Kona a good value?
Value score: 8.3/10
The Hyundai Kona is typically a little more expensive than competitors such as Chevy Trailblazer and VW Taos, but not by much. And for the money, the Kona offers a nice blend of performance, efficiency and strong build quality. Everything in the cabin feels well built. We think the best-value version of the Kona is the SEL with Convenience package. If you're looking for a subcompact SUV that feels a step or two above what it costs, the Kona offers a well-rounded list of features.
Its warranty is also fantastic, with five years/60,000 miles of basic coverage and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain.
How's the fuel economy?
MPG score: 5/10
Our test Kona had the available 1.6-liter engine and all-wheel drive. In that configuration, the EPA estimates the Kona will get 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving. We did a bit better on our real-world evaluation route, averaging 27.6 mpg, so it's fair to say the EPA's estimate is realistic. Though many other extra-small crossovers, such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, are more efficient, most of them don't offer more powerful engine upgrades like the Kona's. The Kona with the base 2.0-liter engine and front-wheel drive gets a more competitive EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined.
Is the Kona special?
X factor: 7/10
The Hyundai Kona is all about passenger space and practicality. While its design is quirky, there's not much else about the way this SUV drives that's particularly memorable. Still, if you're into technology features, the Kona will certainly impress.