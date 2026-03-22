2026 Hyundai Kona: Driven, Tested, Rated

Overall score: 7.9/10

This score puts the Kona at the top of its class in our ratings, and for good reason. It sits comfortably above both the Kia Niro Hybrid and the Kia Soul.

For this rating, the Hyundai Kona was tested by Clint Simone.

How does the Hyundai Kona drive?

Driving experience score: 6.1/10

The Kona is available with two four-cylinder options. Our test car featured the upgraded turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. At our test track, our Kona accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, putting it among the quickest options in its competitive class. It also performed well in our emergency braking tests.



On the handling front, however, the Hyundai leaves a lot to be desired. Its suspension is quite soft and springy, translating to lackluster handling and a lot of body roll that sap any sort of fun you might otherwise have. That said, the Kona is certainly suitable for easy commuting. The transmission shifts smoothly and promptly.



When it comes to advanced driving aids, the Kona is one of the better-equipped cars in its class. A blind-spot monitor and lane keeping assistance are standard, and features like a 360-degree parking camera and adaptive cruise control are optional. Upper trims even come with a key with buttons that allow you to guide the Kona into or out of a parking spot while you're outside the car.