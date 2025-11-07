If that sounds like more than you should be concerned with on a fun drive or track day, I agree. Simplyfying this dizzying number of options would go a long way in ensuring that the 6 N is accessible to enthusiasts of all skill levels. Nevertheless, it is impressive to experiment with and alter the 6 N's personality solely through software.

On the track, choosing to "shift" gears cost me about a second per lap due to it interrupting the 6 N's torque delivery, but it made the overall drive more enjoyable. It also came in handy while sliding the car between bends, as it allows you to better limit your wheel speed by hitting a synthetic rev limiter.

Out on the twisty mountain roads that surround the track, the 6 N retains all of the qualities that make it a star on the circuit. It's also the perfect location to experiment with its simulated gear shifts and exhaust sound. And although I initially dismissed these systems as a gimmick, they go a long way toward enhancing interaction and fun in the driving experience. The 6 N even gets a revised "engine note," which pops as you lift off the accelerator and whose buzzing note actually sounds great.