- More than just an Ioniq 5 N in sedan form, the 6 N is engineered to be beginner-friendly on a racetrack and fun on a twisty road.
- Its vast list of N-specific drive modes allows you to adjust every part of the driving experience, to a fault.
- Hyundai says the 6 N is coming to the U.S. in limited quantities next year, with pricing to be announced closer to its arrival.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N First Drive Review: A Thrilling Computer on Wheels
The site of the former Korean Grand Prix hosts one of the most engaging EVs I've ever driven
— Yeongam, South Korea
You'll find no shortage of ramblings across the web claiming that electric vehicles can't double as exciting driving machines — that once you've stripped a performance car of its soul, i.e., a gas-burning engine, forming a close bond with it becomes almost impossible. Yet, as I stand in the pit lane of the Korea International Circuit, the former home of the Korean Grand Prix nestled in the country's southwest corner, it's clear that the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is ready to present doubters with compelling counterpoints.
The impressive visuals are indeed accounted for. Based on the recently updated Ioniq 6, the N sits low to the ground thanks to its firm suspension, which it hides neatly beneath widened fenders. An upsized set of 21-inch wheels pairs with sticky summer tires as large red brake calipers peek through thin spokes. The N retains much of the standard model's shape while adding a front splitter and its defining trait, a large swan-neck-style rear wing.
But is the 6 N just another case of a computer on wheels in sports car cosplay, or something truly worth getting excited about?
My first fast lap of the circuit's shortened layout, made up of 11 turns over 1.9 miles, answers that question in a way I didn't expect. The first corner is a tight left-hander at the end of a long straightaway. The 6 N reaches it at tremendous speed thanks to the 601 horsepower it has on tap. That's no surprise, nor is its performance in the braking zone, as it combines the stopping power of its large brakes with the friction generated by its two electric motors to slow itself confidently.
Instead, the revelation comes as I turn the wheel and the effort required to rotate the 6 N suddenly increases. The stress on the 6 N's front tires rises and they do their best to stick to the track's surface. The sedan then lightens back up as the Ioniq's nose begins to point straight on the way out. It vibrates ever so slightly as I cruise over the track's rumble strips, or as I hop a tire onto its curbing, exploring different lines.
The Ioniq 6 N delivers a level of feedback I'd typically associate with something wearing a Porsche crest. Yet, corner after corner, the 6 N's beautifully calibrated steering clearly conveys the forces acting on its front end, letting me know exactly what the surface below is like and when its tires are about to lose grip. This type of communication inspires confidence to push the 6 N harder lap after lap, making it approachable and fun for drivers of all skill levels.
The 6 N achieves this through upgraded software and a completely redesigned suspension, distinct from what you'll find in the standard Ioniq 6. Like the Ioniq 5 N, the sedan features adaptive dampers that allow it to adjust the firmness of its ride according to the selected drive mode. And while the 6 N's ride is stiffer than the standard model's, it's never overly harsh, even over larger bumps.
Up front, its steering knuckles (the parts that connect its steering and suspension components) and fluid-filled bushings (which prevent the wheels from shifting backward and forward) are reinforced to handle greater forces. Their added stiffness also contributes to the increased steering feel.
Turn 7 — a fast, open right-hander that follows a short crest — reveals more of the 6 N's strengths. Its lowered stance and firm ride work in concert with a battery pack mounted in the floor of its structure. By keeping most of its heft as low as possible, the 6 N manages to flow through fast bends with excellent stability and minimal lateral body roll.
The 6 N's front splitter and swan-neck wing also deserve some credit, as they keep things planted at higher speeds. However, Hyundai plans to sell an even larger high-downforce wing through its aftermarket parts catalog for those who want to go even faster.
While Hyundai has yet to release an official weight for the 6 N, the last dual-motor Ioniq 6 SEL we weighed came in at 4,590 pounds with a near-perfect front-to-rear weight distribution of 49.5% to 50.5%, respectively. This almost equal allocation results in more neutral handling characteristics. It's the opposite of a Porsche 911, with its engine behind its rear wheels, or an Audi RS 3 and the turbocharged five-cylinder it hides in its nose.
Such an unequal distribution in weight typically causes the tires closest to the center of the heft to lose traction first. In the 6 N's case, it remains neutral, reacting solely to your inputs. Come into a bend with too much speed, and its front end will start to understeer lightly (when the front tires lose traction first). Accelerate too hard out of a corner, and it'll begin to oversteer on command (when the rear tires lose traction first). This tendency to move in lockstep with its driver furthers how connected you feel to the 6 N on a track or a fun road.
If you're wondering why I've yet to comment on the 6 N's power and acceleration, it's only because they're the least interesting parts about this car. With its front and rear electric motors combined, it produces the 601 hp I mentioned earlier, along with 569 lb-ft of torque, and up to 641 hp with N Grin Boost or N Launch Control engaged. That's good for a 0-62 mph time of 3.2 seconds. And while those are not numbers to scoff at, it delivers its power almost indistinguishably from rivals like the Tesla Model 3 Performance or Kia EV6 GT.
It's a similar story when it comes to the 6 N's brakes. While they lack a strong initial bite, they give you all of the stopping power you'd ever want once you press the pedal hard enough and resist fading even after back-to-back hot laps. Even its EV-specific Pirelli P Zero tires held up admirably during a fast session, only adding to the 6 N's consistency and predictability.
There's a major asterisk here that I've yet to mention: The 6 N's stellar handling is only accessible once you configure its extensive suite of N-specific drive modes (adjusting power output and suspension firmness), traction settings (how much slip it allows from the tires before cutting power) and various regenerative braking intensity levels (when it utilizes the friction from the electric motors to slow down). The list reads longer than a Cheesecake Factory menu, and finding what you're looking for is often just as challenging, but mastering it is vital to unlocking the 6 N's full potential.
Here's a rundown: N E-Shift simulates the shifting of an automatic transmission via steering wheel-mounted paddles. N Active Sound+ mimics a gas car's exhaust note and is available in three separate sound profiles. N Grin Boost (operated by a button on the steering wheel) raises the 6 N's power output to 641 hp for 10 seconds. N Battery preconditions this car's 84-kWh pack for maximum discharge and performance.
N Drift Optimizer allows you to dial in your slides by choosing the intensity of how the drift begins, how much angle you'd like to hold, and the amount of wheelspin. N Torque distribution lets you determine how power is allocated between the front and rear electric motors (11 settings). N Pedal uses friction from the front electric motor to keep the 6 N's weight shifted forward while entering a corner (three settings). And finally, N Brake Regen determines regenerative brake intensity, peaking at 0.6 g of deceleration.
If that sounds like more than you should be concerned with on a fun drive or track day, I agree. Simplyfying this dizzying number of options would go a long way in ensuring that the 6 N is accessible to enthusiasts of all skill levels. Nevertheless, it is impressive to experiment with and alter the 6 N's personality solely through software.
On the track, choosing to "shift" gears cost me about a second per lap due to it interrupting the 6 N's torque delivery, but it made the overall drive more enjoyable. It also came in handy while sliding the car between bends, as it allows you to better limit your wheel speed by hitting a synthetic rev limiter.
Out on the twisty mountain roads that surround the track, the 6 N retains all of the qualities that make it a star on the circuit. It's also the perfect location to experiment with its simulated gear shifts and exhaust sound. And although I initially dismissed these systems as a gimmick, they go a long way toward enhancing interaction and fun in the driving experience. The 6 N even gets a revised "engine note," which pops as you lift off the accelerator and whose buzzing note actually sounds great.
While South Korea's road quality is generally excellent, a mountain pass throws the odd bump my way, enough to feel the 6 N's firm ride. It's about what you'd expect from a sports car, but if you've experienced how well the standard Ioniq glides over bumps, this is significantly harsher than that but in line with its fun road and track intentions.
Inside, the 6 N differentiates itself from the standard model with a perforated leather steering wheel adorned with a cluster of physical buttons, manually adjustable bucket seats, and suede-covered trim across its cabin. Much of what makes the standard Ioniq 6 a joy to spend time in, such as its excellent interior space and massive second-row legroom, remains. Not even its orange strut bars (which increase structural rigidity) encroach on its spacious trunk.
It's a similar story with its cabin, which remains well isolated from outside noise despite this car's sticky summer tires being slightly louder. What does change, however, is the 6 N's range and efficiency. Hyundai cites a WLTP-estimated range of 303 miles, but expect that figure to drop during EPA tests closer to this car's U.S. debut. Still, by retaining the Ioniq 6's electric architecture, it'll jump from 10% to 80% in a claimed 18 minutes.
Pricing for the Ioniq 6 N is expected to arrive closer to its U.S. debut next year, while Hyundai states that it'll be available in limited quantities. For context, a 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N costs $67,475, so expect a 2026 model year 6 N to potentially crest the $70,000 mark.
In the end, I'm left feeling like experiencing the Ioniq 6 N on mountainous roads and a former Grand Prix circuit was well worth the trip to South Korea. Is it a computer on wheels? Absolutely. However, it is, without a doubt, one of the most engaging EVs I've ever driven.
Like most of its competitors, it's heavy, quiet with all of its N-specific sounds off, and pretty docile in most driving scenarios. Get it on a track or a fun road, though, and it comes alive through its excellent steering, balanced handling and predictable behavior at high speeds. Sure, it may lack a rowdy gas-burning engine, but can you confidently say that a sport sedan with a swan-neck wing on the back that does powerslides on command lacks soul? I can't.