Standard Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dropped From U.S. Lineup

The reason? Tariffs, more than likely. Though Hyundai hasn't outright confirmed that this is why the 2026 Ioniq 6 won't be sold in the U.S., it's certainly the most logical explanation. The Ioniq 6 is built in South Korea, and it's easier to fold the additional cost of import tariffs into the more expensive and lower-volume Ioniq 6 N, which will likely be priced around $70,000 when it goes on sale.

It's also important to note that the decision to drop the Ioniq 6 is U.S.-specific. "The refreshed Ioniq 6 will be coming to Canada, introduced as a 2027 model year," Hyundai Canada told Edmunds.

Hyundai's other EVs, the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9, are both assembled at the company's facility near Savannah, Georgia.

We're big fans of the Ioniq 6 at Edmunds; it's currently the fastest-charging EV we've ever tested. This sleek sedan boasts great interior volume and impressive range, and small interior and exterior updates for the 2026 model year would've only enhanced its appeal.