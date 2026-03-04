Standard Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dropped From U.S. Lineup

We'll only be getting the high-performance Ioniq 6 N

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 front 3/4
  • The updated 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 isn't coming to the U.S.
  • We will only get the high-performance Ioniq 6 N in "limited quantities."
  • While other Hyundai EVs are built in the U.S., the Ioniq 6 is assembled in South Korea.

Hyundai is dropping the standard Ioniq 6 from its U.S. lineup. We will still get the high-performance Ioniq 6 N in "limited quantities," according to Hyundai, but the non-N models won't be offered Stateside anymore.

"Going forward, our award-winning Ioniq 6 lineup will consist of the all-new Ioniq 6 N," a Hyundai spokesperson told Edmunds. "Ioniq 6 N arrives later this year. In the meantime, 2025 Ioniq 6 sedans continue to be available."

The reason? Tariffs, more than likely. Though Hyundai hasn't outright confirmed that this is why the 2026 Ioniq 6 won't be sold in the U.S., it's certainly the most logical explanation. The Ioniq 6 is built in South Korea, and it's easier to fold the additional cost of import tariffs into the more expensive and lower-volume Ioniq 6 N, which will likely be priced around $70,000 when it goes on sale.

It's also important to note that the decision to drop the Ioniq 6 is U.S.-specific. "The refreshed Ioniq 6 will be coming to Canada, introduced as a 2027 model year," Hyundai Canada told Edmunds.

Hyundai's other EVs, the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9, are both assembled at the company's facility near Savannah, Georgia.

We're big fans of the Ioniq 6 at Edmunds; it's currently the fastest-charging EV we've ever tested. This sleek sedan boasts great interior volume and impressive range, and small interior and exterior updates for the 2026 model year would've only enhanced its appeal.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 driving
by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

