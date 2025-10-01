The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper

No more EV tax credit? No problem

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 rear 3/4
  • Hyundai is lowering Ioniq 5 EV prices by as much as $9,800.
  • The 2026 Ioniq 5 now starts at $36,600 including destination.
  • Remaining 2025 model year Ioniq 5s will be offered with $7,500 purchase and lease incentives.

It's October 1 and the federal EV tax credit is gone. But if you had your eye on a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover, you're in luck. Hyundai is lowering the starting price of the 2026 Ioniq 5 by as much as $9,800 depending on trim level. On top of that, the company's remaining 2025 Ioniq 5 inventory will continue to qualify for $7,500 purchase and lease incentives.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 now starts at $36,600 (including a $1,600 destination charge), a drop of $7,600 compared to the 2025 model. Other trim levels see even larger savings; have a look at the full pricing breakdown below. All prices include a $1,600 destination charge.

See 149 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
Model
2025 price
2026 price
Difference
Ioniq 5 SE RWD Standard Range$44,200$36,600-$7,600
Ioniq 5 SE RWD$48,250$39,100-$9,150
Ioniq 5 SEL RWD$51,200$41,400-$9,800
Ioniq 5 Limited RWD$55,900$46,675-$9,225
Ioniq 5 SE AWD$51,750$42,600-$9,150
Ioniq 5 SEL AWD$54,700$44,900-$9,800
Ioniq 5 XRT AWD$57,100$47,875-$9,225
Ioniq 5 Limited AWD$59,800$50,575-$9,225

Pricing for the high-performance 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has not been announced.

The Ioniq 5 receives minor changes for the 2026 model year. A dual-amperage Level 1 and Level 2 combination charger is now included with all models, and there are a couple of new exterior colors to choose from. If those things aren't deal-breakers for you, consider picking up one of the company's remaining 2025 Ioniq 5 models; Hyundai says these still qualify for $7,500 purchase or lease incentives.

The Ioniq 5 has been one of the best-selling EVs in the U.S. since its introduction in late 2021. Hyundai's decision to reduce Ioniq 5 prices in the wake of the EV tax credit's demise is smart. Hopefully it'll keep that sales momentum going.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT on the road
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top