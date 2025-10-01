The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper

It's October 1 and the federal EV tax credit is gone. But if you had your eye on a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover, you're in luck. Hyundai is lowering the starting price of the 2026 Ioniq 5 by as much as $9,800 depending on trim level. On top of that, the company's remaining 2025 Ioniq 5 inventory will continue to qualify for $7,500 purchase and lease incentives.

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 now starts at $36,600 (including a $1,600 destination charge), a drop of $7,600 compared to the 2025 model. Other trim levels see even larger savings; have a look at the full pricing breakdown below. All prices include a $1,600 destination charge.