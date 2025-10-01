- Hyundai is lowering Ioniq 5 EV prices by as much as $9,800.
- The 2026 Ioniq 5 now starts at $36,600 including destination.
- Remaining 2025 model year Ioniq 5s will be offered with $7,500 purchase and lease incentives.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper
No more EV tax credit? No problem
It's October 1 and the federal EV tax credit is gone. But if you had your eye on a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover, you're in luck. Hyundai is lowering the starting price of the 2026 Ioniq 5 by as much as $9,800 depending on trim level. On top of that, the company's remaining 2025 Ioniq 5 inventory will continue to qualify for $7,500 purchase and lease incentives.
The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 now starts at $36,600 (including a $1,600 destination charge), a drop of $7,600 compared to the 2025 model. Other trim levels see even larger savings; have a look at the full pricing breakdown below. All prices include a $1,600 destination charge.
Model
2025 price
2026 price
Difference
|Ioniq 5 SE RWD Standard Range
|$44,200
|$36,600
|-$7,600
|Ioniq 5 SE RWD
|$48,250
|$39,100
|-$9,150
|Ioniq 5 SEL RWD
|$51,200
|$41,400
|-$9,800
|Ioniq 5 Limited RWD
|$55,900
|$46,675
|-$9,225
|Ioniq 5 SE AWD
|$51,750
|$42,600
|-$9,150
|Ioniq 5 SEL AWD
|$54,700
|$44,900
|-$9,800
|Ioniq 5 XRT AWD
|$57,100
|$47,875
|-$9,225
|Ioniq 5 Limited AWD
|$59,800
|$50,575
|-$9,225
Pricing for the high-performance 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has not been announced.
The Ioniq 5 receives minor changes for the 2026 model year. A dual-amperage Level 1 and Level 2 combination charger is now included with all models, and there are a couple of new exterior colors to choose from. If those things aren't deal-breakers for you, consider picking up one of the company's remaining 2025 Ioniq 5 models; Hyundai says these still qualify for $7,500 purchase or lease incentives.
The Ioniq 5 has been one of the best-selling EVs in the U.S. since its introduction in late 2021. Hyundai's decision to reduce Ioniq 5 prices in the wake of the EV tax credit's demise is smart. Hopefully it'll keep that sales momentum going.