2026 Hyundai Inster First Drive Review: This Is How You Do an Electric City Car
Hyundai's teeny-tiny EV boasts practicality and personality
— Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Little electric city cars have a lot of appeal — well, in theory. But they just can't seem to find a footing here in the United States. The new Mini Cooper EV is still MIA and Fiat only sold about 1,100 examples of the 500e last year. Other lil' EVs that have tried and failed to gain traction in the U.S. include the Mazda MX-30, Mitsubishi i-MiEV and Smart Fortwo — cars that were more often the butt of a bad joke than a purchase recommendation.
So it's no surprise that the super-small Hyundai Inster — also called Casper in some countries — isn't bound for the States, especially in light of current tariff troubles. But after spending some time in an Australian-market Inster while bombing around Brisbane, I'm not convinced the Inster would be total flop if it ever made it to American soil. This little cutie is absolutely bursting with appeal.
Your eyes might not sync with mine, but I'm all about the Inster's design. It wears Hyundai's retro 8-bit lighting elements perfectly, and the large, round headlight and taillight housings almost look comical on such a tiny EV. This one's a base model, finished in what looks like matte black but is actually a dark, dark blue. The 15-inch wheels are cute, if a bit small, though the tall, cushy sidewalls of the 185/65-series tires do make for a surprisingly comfy ride. Hyundai also sells an Inster Cross, which is one adorable tough guy.
To put the Inster's size into perspective, quickly glance at Venue, the smallest Hyundai currently sold in America. The Inster is 6.3 inches narrower and 8.5 inches shorter in length. Though, interestingly, the Inster has an extra 2.4 inches of space between its front and rear wheels, which means it has more interior legroom. The Inster is also 1.8 inches taller, for better headroom. Maybe it isn't too small after all.
Sitting inside, you'll notice the lack of width when you occasionally rub elbows with your front passenger. But I'm 5 feet, 8 inches tall and never once feel like I lack head- or legroom. With the driver's seat positioned how I like it, there's a good amount of space in the back as well. Plus, the rear bench splits 50/50, and you can slide each side fore or aft depending on whether you need to prioritize cargo or passenger space.
The trunk area is predictably small, but with the rear seats slid forward, I fit two rollaboard-size suitcases and a backpack while being able to keep the cargo cover intact. I could totally see a situation where you have one passenger riding in the back with their seat all the way back, while the other is moved forward to accommodate luggage, shopping bags, what have you.
Up front, I appreciate clever storage solutions like the little shelf ahead of the passenger and the small bin below the center console. There are two large cup holders between the front seats (they're actually integrated into the driver's chair) but the door pockets are really only big enough for notebooks or maps, if anyone still uses those.
In typical Hyundai fashion, the Inster doesn't skimp on multimedia tech. There's a 10.3-inch digital display in front of the driver and a second 10.3-inch screen handles infotainment duties. You can connect Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but not wirelessly, which is a bummer. Native navigation is also standard, so I guess scratch what I said earlier about physical maps. A whole bunch of safety tech is also standard, including adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance. The Inster Cross even gets a surround-view camera system, though I question the driving skill of anyone who has trouble maneuvering something so small and boxy.
The base Inster comes with a 42-kWh battery and a single electric motor on the front axle. You get a fire-breathing 95 horsepower and 108 lb-ft of torque, but considering the Inster only weighs a tick over 3,000 pounds, it's not as underpowered as you might think. Besides, all electric cars feel quick when you launch from a stoplight, and considering the Inster's mission as a city car first and foremost, it gets up and out of its own way just fine.
Having the battery packaged skateboard-style between the front and rear axles is a boon for handling. The Inster doesn't mind being chucked into a corner; the eco-friendly 15-inch tires will protest long before the chassis and suspension give up. With such a short wheelbase, you do occasionally bounce over pavement expansion joints, but by and large, the Inster is nice to drive — a pleasant little commuter, honestly. It's a bit small and pokey for long stretches of freeway driving, but that's not exactly its intended purpose.
Hyundai says the base Inster should get 327 kilometers of driving range when rated on the notoriously optimistic WLTP test cycle. That translates to 203 miles of driving, which the U.S. EPA test would likely downgrade to somewhere in the 180-190 mile range. That's really not terrible — the old Mini Cooper SE was only rated at 114 miles and the Fiat 500e gets 149 miles.
The Inster is also available with a longer-range battery and more powerful electric motor, offering 113 hp and 360 kilometers (224 miles) of range. That would certainly make it more competitive and appealing for U.S. shoppers. But that's a moot point, of course.
Photos by Steven Ewing