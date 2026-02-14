— Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Little electric city cars have a lot of appeal — well, in theory. But they just can't seem to find a footing here in the United States. The new Mini Cooper EV is still MIA and Fiat only sold about 1,100 examples of the 500e last year. Other lil' EVs that have tried and failed to gain traction in the U.S. include the Mazda MX-30, Mitsubishi i-MiEV and Smart Fortwo — cars that were more often the butt of a bad joke than a purchase recommendation.

So it's no surprise that the super-small Hyundai Inster — also called Casper in some countries — isn't bound for the States, especially in light of current tariff troubles. But after spending some time in an Australian-market Inster while bombing around Brisbane, I'm not convinced the Inster would be total flop if it ever made it to American soil. This little cutie is absolutely bursting with appeal.