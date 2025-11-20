The 2026 Elantra N TCR Has a Wing Fit for an Airbus

2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR front
  • Hyundai is doing a special edition of the Elantra N to commemorate success in touring car racing.
  • The biggest change is obviously that huge rear wing.
  • But there are some other meaningful changes too.

The Hyundai Elantra N is a sensational little car. Fun, engaging, and comfortable enough on the day to day, there's really not that much the matter with Hyundai's hot compact. But the brand still thinks there's room for improvement. 

Cue the 2026 Elantra N TCR. It's been built to celebrate Hyundai's win in the IMSA Touring Car Racing championship, in which a much more race-ready version of the Elantra, well, races. The changes to the body are minimal — aside from the massive swan-neck style rear wing Hyundai's bolted to the trunk. It looks nearly big enough to take a nap on.

There are also lightweight forged alloy wheels that have been designed specifically to fit the brake upgrade. Inside the brake caliper are four pistons instead of the typical one, which means this Elantra N should have a lot more brake bite than the ones that have come before it. 

Beyond that, the changes are aesthetic. There is some Alcantara inside, some TCR-specific badging and TCR puddle lights. Also, it will only come in blue and will get blue seat belts. Neat.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder has remained untouched and makes 286 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. The TCR will go on sale in early 2026 — at a price Hyundai hasn't set yet — and will be available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. 

2026 Hyundai Elantra N TCR rear
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

