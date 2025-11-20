- Hyundai is doing a special edition of the Elantra N to commemorate success in touring car racing.
- The biggest change is obviously that huge rear wing.
- But there are some other meaningful changes too.
The 2026 Elantra N TCR Has a Wing Fit for an Airbus
The Hyundai Elantra N is a sensational little car. Fun, engaging, and comfortable enough on the day to day, there's really not that much the matter with Hyundai's hot compact. But the brand still thinks there's room for improvement.
Cue the 2026 Elantra N TCR. It's been built to celebrate Hyundai's win in the IMSA Touring Car Racing championship, in which a much more race-ready version of the Elantra, well, races. The changes to the body are minimal — aside from the massive swan-neck style rear wing Hyundai's bolted to the trunk. It looks nearly big enough to take a nap on.
There are also lightweight forged alloy wheels that have been designed specifically to fit the brake upgrade. Inside the brake caliper are four pistons instead of the typical one, which means this Elantra N should have a lot more brake bite than the ones that have come before it.
Beyond that, the changes are aesthetic. There is some Alcantara inside, some TCR-specific badging and TCR puddle lights. Also, it will only come in blue and will get blue seat belts. Neat.
The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder has remained untouched and makes 286 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. The TCR will go on sale in early 2026 — at a price Hyundai hasn't set yet — and will be available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.