The 2026 Elantra N TCR Has a Wing Fit for an Airbus

There are also lightweight forged alloy wheels that have been designed specifically to fit the brake upgrade. Inside the brake caliper are four pistons instead of the typical one, which means this Elantra N should have a lot more brake bite than the ones that have come before it.

Beyond that, the changes are aesthetic. There is some Alcantara inside, some TCR-specific badging and TCR puddle lights. Also, it will only come in blue and will get blue seat belts. Neat.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder has remained untouched and makes 286 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. The TCR will go on sale in early 2026 — at a price Hyundai hasn't set yet — and will be available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.