- The sixth-generation Honda Prelude returns after a 25-year hiatus.
- Honda's new coupe uses the hybrid system from the Civic Hybrid and suspension components from the Civic Type R.
- Prices for the new 2026 Prelude start at $43,195, right between the Civic Hybrid and Type R.
Tested: The 2026 Honda Prelude Is a Misunderstood Charmer
Honda's new Prelude combines Civic Type R handling with Civic Hybrid fuel economy
I've been anticipating the 2026 Honda Prelude ever since I saw the concept back in late 2023. I'm also a fan of the current Honda Civic Hybrid — particularly the hatchback in our One-Year Road Test fleet. The new Prelude takes that car's powertrain, pairs it with some of the best bits of the Honda Civic Type R, and wraps it all in a sleek two-door package. Honda teased us last year with a brief spin, but I finally had a chance to live with the car for a few days. After driving all over Southern California and putting the Prelude through the paces at our test track, I totally understand the car's appeal.
The Civic's a great place to start
The new Prelude shares a lot with the current Honda Civic, but it's more than just a two-door version of Honda's best-selling car. It's smaller both inside and out, though front passenger space is essentially unchanged. The Prelude is shorter and sits lower to the ground, though it weighs about the same as a Civic Hybrid sedan and slightly more than a Civic Type R hatchback.
The interior is typical for current Hondas, though with a clean layout and nice materials, that's hardly a complaint. My test car has a very lovely white-and-blue leather interior that looks and feels premium. It reminds me more than a little of some of Acura's better interiors. The rear seat is tiny (and surprisingly not leather), and the car's roofline means there's limited rear headroom. If you need a back seat, maybe check out the Civic Type R.
At least the cargo area is useful thanks to the liftback design (a first for the Prelude). The rear seat folds down, further opening the cargo area. And because it's a liftback, you can load things into the rear seat from the hatch itself with no trouble. Very nice.
Like the Civic, the Prelude's low hood and relatively thin pillars make visibility better than you expect. And even with the sleek profile, the view out the rear is fairly solid. Some coupes can feel like driving a mailbox, but not the Prelude.
The Prelude's design certainly sets it apart from the Civic and most other Hondas. The updated Prelude logo is a nice homage to the one on the fourth-generation car, but that's the only real retro design trait. The smooth, thin front end looks modern, so much so that it shares more than a passing resemblance to the current Toyota Prius. Both are hybrids with a focus on fuel efficiency and smooth aerodynamics, so it's not surprising to see similar shapes on both models. From the rear, the taillights resemble those on the current Honda Accord, though the new Honda logo gives the car some Porsche 911 vibes.
Combining powers
The Prelude uses the current iteration of Honda's cool-but-unusual two-motor hybrid system. It's the same powertrain found in the Civic, Accord and CR-V hybrids. It's a very nice powertrain, but it doesn't work like other hybrid systems. It pairs a 2.0-liter inline-four gas engine with an electric motor, both of which work together to send power to the front wheels without the help of any sort of transmission. Like the Civic hybrid, the Prelude delivers 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque.
Most of the time, the electric motor turns the wheels, with the gasoline engine helping to charge the small battery. While cruising on the highway, the powertrain can shift to using the gas engine to power the wheels directly through a clutch pack. There's no transmission, though this is the first Honda hybrid to use the company's new S+ feature to simulate the experience of shifting gears.
It's complicated, but similar to cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the Prelude can give you the sensation of a traditional transmission shifting without actually having one. As with that car, the idea is to give you the sensation of speed and traditional cues you might expect from a performance car. Using the wheel-mounted shift paddles, you can move up and down through eight fixed ratios, and the car does a really solid job of simulating things like rev matching or the slight dip between the shifts themselves. I was pretty eager to try S+, especially at our test track. I've learned that the sensation of speed isn't always the same as real performance improvements, and sometimes these fake shifts can actually make a car slower.
But pure speed is not what the Prelude is all about. While the Prelude shares much with the Civic hybrid, it also borrows heavily from the Honda Civic Type R — notably its steering, suspension and brakes. Given just how well the Type R drives, this is a big plus for the Prelude.
The Prelude's steering is quicker and heavier than that in the Civic hybrid, but it feels appropriate for a sports coupe. The Prelude has the Civic Type R's wider stance compared to the Civic hybrid and features adaptive dampers and a front suspension design that helps mitigate torque steer, a trait common to front-wheel drive performance cars where the nose pulls left or right under hard acceleration.
The brakes are supplied by Brembo and feature 13.8-inch front and 12-inch rear rotors. The front calipers are four-piston fixed units for improved stopping power. Combine that with my test car's Continental summer performance tires, and I expected the car to perform well once I had it at the track.
Spec
2026 Honda Prelude
2024 Honda Civic Type R
2025 Honda Civic Si
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback
|Powertrain
|Honda two-motor hybrid system (2.0-liter inline-four with electric drive motor)
|2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four
|1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four
|Honda two-motor hybrid system (2.0-liter inline-four with electric drive motor)
|Transmission
|n/a
|six-speed manual
|six-speed manual
|n/a
|Horsepower
|200 hp
|315 hp
|200 hp
|200 hp
|Torque
|232 lb-ft
|310 lb-ft
|192 lb-ft
|232 lb-ft
|Driveline
|front-wheel drive
|front-wheel drive
|front-wheel drive
|front-wheel drive
|Weight
|3,249 pounds
|3,167 pounds
|2,966 pounds
|3,258 pounds
|0-60 mph
|7.2 seconds
|5.5 seconds
|7.2 seconds
|7.4 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.5 seconds @ 88.6 mph
|13.8 seconds @ 104.5 mph
|15.1 seconds @ 94 mph
|15.4 seconds @ 89.3 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|113 feet
|109 feet
|115 feet
|131 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|1.02 g
|1.05 g
|0.96 g
|0.85 g
|Price as tested
|$43,650
|$45,890
|$32,155
|$34,300
Track testing the Prelude
Bringing the Prelude to the Edmunds test track was illuminating, but it only further cemented all of my initial impressions. This is not a particularly quick car, though it barely bested the 0-60 time of our Civic hybrid hatchback and matched the turbocharged Civic Si sedan. I tried all of the drive modes, and while I like the feel of the S+ shifting on our handling course, the simulated shifts hurt acceleration and yielded slower times. The powertrain isn't overly strong, but it's incredibly smooth, with seamless responses.
Things got better on the braking tests. While the Prelude didn't stop as short as the Civic Type R, it performed better than a Civic Si and any Civic hybrid we've tested. Stops were straight and even, with only mild brake dive and consistent stops throughout my testing. While the Prelude was fitted with summer performance tires, the compound wasn't as sticky as what's on the Type R. With matching rubber, the Prelude might perform even better.
Here's where the Prelude really shines: On our 200-foot skidpad and on our handling course, the car feels tight and neutral, with very little push and understeer. Again, that mirrors the Civic Type R's capabilities, though the Civic performed slightly better. But the Prelude feels really nice. The steering feedback is among the best you'll find in any car at this price.
Using the S+ shifting will not net the quickest 0-to-60 times, but the increased engine response might yield quicker lap times on a track. Forcing the engine to keep humming helps midrange power, and I can definitely modulate the accelerator better midcorner. It's a plus, though not all of the time, and I'm happy to see Honda will be putting the S+ mode in other hybrids.
Feeling familiar on the street
Getting behind the wheel of the Prelude is a lot like getting behind the wheel of any current Civic. The seating position is nearly identical. The front seat doesn't offer any lumbar adjustment, but it's well shaped and it doesn't take long to find a comfortable position. This isn't a large car, but Honda has placed all of the controls within easy sight and reach. I also appreciate the mix of buttons, knobs and digital controls.
Around the city, the Prelude drives a lot like the Civic hybrid. The engine comes on occasionally, but you're often driving in silence while the car runs on electric power. The ride is more firm than the Civic hybrid, but I wouldn't call it harsh, just sporty, and fitting of the car's character. The brakes are nice too, with none of the softness you sometimes feel with hybrid cars.
The Prelude has three drive modes to choose from: Comfort, GT and Sport. As the names suggest, Comfort sets the steering and suspension to their softest and lightest setting, while Sport mode sets them to the sportiest mode while enhancing the engine noise and sharpening those simulated shifts. GT sort of splits the difference between those two, and after a few days behind the wheel, it's my preferred setting for most driving. There's also an Individual mode that will let you combine separate settings.
The Prelude is fun to drive on the street, but it doesn't thrill in quite the same way as the Civic Type R. That car's turbocharged engine and manual transmission offer a more direct, engaging experience. While the Prelude is nice, it feels at its best in a corner, where you can really feel the Type R's suspension and steering. The hybrid powertrain is smooth, but it makes day-to-day driving feel a lot more like the Civic hybrid than the Civic Type R.
An interesting niche
The 2026 Prelude starts at $43,195 including destination. Like the Civic Type R, it only comes in a single, well-equipped trim level. The seats offer manual adjustment and are heated, with leather upholstery. The standard Bose audio system is solid, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both wireless. Honda includes a decent number of driver aids, including adaptive cruise control. My test car's optional blue paint (well worth it, in my opinion, at $455) brings the total to $43,650.
Now, I've seen a lot of people balking about the Prelude's price, so I did some digging. If you adjust the price of a 2001 Honda Prelude for inflation, it's nearly identical to the price of a new one. If you adjust the price of a 2001 Prelude Type SH, it's about on par with a Honda Civic Type R, or around $47,000. The dollar may not be going as far, but the price of the new Prelude is on par with the last one. I think a lot of people were looking at the old models with rose-tinted glasses. The Prelude was never as affordable as a standard Civic.
Honda is only hoping to sell about 4,000 Preludes each year, which is minuscule when compared to the Civic's annual sales, but less than rivals like the Mazda MX-5 Miata and Toyota GR86, so maybe that's a realistic expectation. The Prelude is the most practical and comfortable of the bunch, with a nicer interior and better cargo space than its rivals.
The Prelude also offers killer fuel economy — the real ace up the car's sleeve. The Prelude has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 44 mpg combined (46 city/41 highway), which is significantly better than the Civic Type R's 24 mpg combined, the Miata's 29 mpg combined or the Toyota GR86's 24 mpg combined (with the automatic transmission). It may not be as quick as those cars in a straight line, but the Prelude is significantly more fuel-efficient.
If you want a traditional hot hatch or a sports car that you can tune or take to the track, the Prelude may leave you wanting. But if you want something that's comfortable, fuel-efficient, and loaded with features that you'll occasionally use for weekend runs on winding roads, there's a lot to like about the Prelude. This is more of a front-wheel-drive grand tourer than it is a front-wheel-drive sports car, and that's OK. The world needs more comfortable, good-looking coupes.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz