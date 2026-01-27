Tested: The 2026 Honda Prelude Is a Misunderstood Charmer

The Civic's a great place to start

The new Prelude shares a lot with the current Honda Civic, but it's more than just a two-door version of Honda's best-selling car. It's smaller both inside and out, though front passenger space is essentially unchanged. The Prelude is shorter and sits lower to the ground, though it weighs about the same as a Civic Hybrid sedan and slightly more than a Civic Type R hatchback.

The interior is typical for current Hondas, though with a clean layout and nice materials, that's hardly a complaint. My test car has a very lovely white-and-blue leather interior that looks and feels premium. It reminds me more than a little of some of Acura's better interiors. The rear seat is tiny (and surprisingly not leather), and the car's roofline means there's limited rear headroom. If you need a back seat, maybe check out the Civic Type R.

At least the cargo area is useful thanks to the liftback design (a first for the Prelude). The rear seat folds down, further opening the cargo area. And because it's a liftback, you can load things into the rear seat from the hatch itself with no trouble. Very nice.