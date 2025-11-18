- The Honda Prelude hybrid coupe costs $43,195 including destination.
- The Prelude only comes one way, with all the bells and whistles.
- Thanks to its hybrid powertrain, the Prelude is expected to return 46 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 44 mpg combined.
2026 Honda Prelude Price Splits the Difference Between Civic Hybrid and Type R
Honda's two-door hybrid coupe starts at $43,195 including destination
The 2026 Honda Prelude is officially on sale in the U.S. It only comes one way — essentially fully loaded — and costs $43,195 including a mandatory $1,195 destination charge.
Every Prelude comes with a two-motor hybrid system shared with the Honda Civic, packing 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. Combine that with suspension and brake components shared with the mega-hot Civic Type R and you've got a sport coupe that's impressive — at least, it was during a recent quick spin in Japan. The Prelude also comes standard with a host of niceties, including adaptive dampers, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, a 9-inch infotainment system with Google apps, a wireless phone charger, an eight-speaker Bose stereo, and a bunch of driver assistance technologies.
Is $43,195 too high a price tag? Depends on how you look at it. A Civic Sport Touring Hybrid hatchback with all the same creature comforts costs $34,690 including destination, and the Civic Type R starts at $47,045. That puts the Prelude right in the middle, though closer to the Type R. Considering what you get for the price, that seems fair to us.
However, the Prelude proposition gets a little dicey when you compare it to other small sport coupes. The 2026 Subaru BRZ is a rear-drive coupe that, unlike the Prelude, is available with a manual transmission, and in fully loaded tS guise, it costs $39,555. The top-trim Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring costs $39,085 including destination, and while it's smaller and less powerful than the Prelude, it's arguably the best-driving low-cost sports car around.
That said, we think the Prelude is a car that'll be easier to live with day to day thanks to its nicely trimmed interior, quiet cabin and functional hatchback design. It's also EPA-estimated to return 44 mpg combined. Will $43K prove to be too pretty a penny for the Prelude to find sales success? We'll be keeping an eye on the numbers, for sure.