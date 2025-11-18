2026 Honda Prelude Price Splits the Difference Between Civic Hybrid and Type R

Honda's two-door hybrid coupe starts at $43,195 including destination

2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • The Honda Prelude hybrid coupe costs $43,195 including destination.
  • The Prelude only comes one way, with all the bells and whistles. 
  • Thanks to its hybrid powertrain, the Prelude is expected to return 46 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 44 mpg combined.

The 2026 Honda Prelude is officially on sale in the U.S. It only comes one way — essentially fully loaded — and costs $43,195 including a mandatory $1,195 destination charge. 

Every Prelude comes with a two-motor hybrid system shared with the Honda Civic, packing 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. Combine that with suspension and brake components shared with the mega-hot Civic Type R and you've got a sport coupe that's impressive — at least, it was during a recent quick spin in Japan. The Prelude also comes standard with a host of niceties, including adaptive dampers, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, a 9-inch infotainment system with Google apps, a wireless phone charger, an eight-speaker Bose stereo, and a bunch of driver assistance technologies.

Consider These Recommendations
2026 Honda Prelude interior

Is $43,195 too high a price tag? Depends on how you look at it. A Civic Sport Touring Hybrid hatchback with all the same creature comforts costs $34,690 including destination, and the Civic Type R starts at $47,045. That puts the Prelude right in the middle, though closer to the Type R. Considering what you get for the price, that seems fair to us.

However, the Prelude proposition gets a little dicey when you compare it to other small sport coupes. The 2026 Subaru BRZ is a rear-drive coupe that, unlike the Prelude, is available with a manual transmission, and in fully loaded tS guise, it costs $39,555. The top-trim Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring costs $39,085 including destination, and while it's smaller and less powerful than the Prelude, it's arguably the best-driving low-cost sports car around.

That said, we think the Prelude is a car that'll be easier to live with day to day thanks to its nicely trimmed interior, quiet cabin and functional hatchback design. It's also EPA-estimated to return 44 mpg combined. Will $43K prove to be too pretty a penny for the Prelude to find sales success? We'll be keeping an eye on the numbers, for sure.

  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude interior
  • 2026 Honda Prelude interior
  • 2026 Honda Prelude interior
  • 2026 Honda Prelude trunk
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
Honda Prelude for sale near you
0 of 0 listings
Sorry, there are no Honda Prelude vehicles for sale in our network.
See all for sale
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top