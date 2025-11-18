2026 Honda Prelude Price Splits the Difference Between Civic Hybrid and Type R

Is $43,195 too high a price tag? Depends on how you look at it. A Civic Sport Touring Hybrid hatchback with all the same creature comforts costs $34,690 including destination, and the Civic Type R starts at $47,045. That puts the Prelude right in the middle, though closer to the Type R. Considering what you get for the price, that seems fair to us.

However, the Prelude proposition gets a little dicey when you compare it to other small sport coupes. The 2026 Subaru BRZ is a rear-drive coupe that, unlike the Prelude, is available with a manual transmission, and in fully loaded tS guise, it costs $39,555. The top-trim Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring costs $39,085 including destination, and while it's smaller and less powerful than the Prelude, it's arguably the best-driving low-cost sports car around.

That said, we think the Prelude is a car that'll be easier to live with day to day thanks to its nicely trimmed interior, quiet cabin and functional hatchback design. It's also EPA-estimated to return 44 mpg combined. Will $43K prove to be too pretty a penny for the Prelude to find sales success? We'll be keeping an eye on the numbers, for sure.