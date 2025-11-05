But here's where the Prelude's special somethin'-somethin' comes into play. Press the large S+ button on the center console to activate S+ Shift, Honda's new tech that remaps the CVT's logic to behave more like a traditional automatic transmission with a planetary gear set. This idea isn't new — other CVT-equipped cars have similar functions — but S+ Shift takes things a step further by building in power cuts and spikes to really drive home the whole "it's a real transmission" vibe.

Use the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and the S+ experience amps up. The Prelude's engine sound and power delivery truly match the experience of flicking up and down through the gears. I genuinely mean this: The experience doesn't feel even remotely synthetic. It's sort of like using the N E-Shift function in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Like, yes, I know the Hyundai is an EV without an engine or transmission, but the sound and experience of using the paddle shifters are pretty stinkin' convincing.

Putting it all together

Over the course of a few laps around a short track at Honda's proving grounds, the Prelude is at its best while using the S+ Shift tech. It makes the whole experience more engaging, and when you add in the light, crisp steering and solid handling attributes, the Prelude reveals itself to be a fun and flickable little coupe. The Type R suspension means you can attack corners at high speed without the front end pushing wide, and the chassis is stiff enough to quell large body motions, with just enough lateral roll to communicate a real sense of speed.