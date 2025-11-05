- The Honda Prelude hybrid coupe goes on sale in a couple of months.
- I got a brief first drive at Honda's proving grounds in Japan.
- With strong hybrid power and chassis hardware borrowed from the Civic Type R, the Prelude is a compelling little two-door.
2026 Honda Prelude First Drive Review: Part Civic Hybrid, Part Type R
Honda's reborn Prelude combines the Civic's best bits to great effect
— Tochigi, Japan
We're still a few months away from testing the 2026 Honda Prelude at home in Southern California. But a brief — and I mean brief — drive around Honda's test track in Japan certainly whet my appetite. The Prelude combines Civic Hybrid guts with Civic Type R bones in an attractive two-door wrapper. And while basement-dwelling keyboard warriors will surely complain about the Prelude "only" having 200 horsepower, I promise, that's not what matters.
It's got the right stuff
Edmunds' adoration for the new Civic Hybrid is no secret. We named it our Edmunds Top Rated Car and Best of the Best winner for 2025, and we're enjoying living with one day to day in our One-Year Road Test fleet. Much of the Civic's goodness comes down to its powerful and efficient hybrid powertrain, which carries over to the Prelude with a fun new trick up its sleeve (more on that in a moment).
The combination of a 2.0-liter inline-four engine and two electric motors sends 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque to the Prelude's front wheels. Honda doesn't have an official 0-60 mph estimate just yet, but a Civic Hybrid will do that sprint in about 6.5 seconds, so I'm betting the Prelude will come in closer to 6 flat. Strong fuel economy should also be part of the deal; a Civic Hybrid can stretch to nearly 50 mpg, though considering the 'Lude's sportier bent, a still very respectable 40-ish-mpg rating seems likely.
But remember, this isn't just a two-door Civic Hybrid. A huge chunk of the Prelude's appeal comes from its liberal use of Type R bits — like the front suspension hardware, 13.8-inch Brembo front brakes and adaptive dampers. Driver-selectable Comfort, GT, Sport and Individual modes alter things like the engine and throttle response, as well as the steering weight and suspension damping.
S+ Shift is pretty cool
Launching the Prelude starts with an assertive shot of electric torque before the 2.0-liter engine fires up. Power builds progressively in both GT and Sport modes (I didn't try Comfort), and the continuously variable transmission does a good job holding the engine low in its power band to avoid a high-revving cacophony of four-cylinder drone. The Prelude should be as pleasant and responsive as a Civic Hybrid in day-to-day errand-running.
But here's where the Prelude's special somethin'-somethin' comes into play. Press the large S+ button on the center console to activate S+ Shift, Honda's new tech that remaps the CVT's logic to behave more like a traditional automatic transmission with a planetary gear set. This idea isn't new — other CVT-equipped cars have similar functions — but S+ Shift takes things a step further by building in power cuts and spikes to really drive home the whole "it's a real transmission" vibe.
Use the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and the S+ experience amps up. The Prelude's engine sound and power delivery truly match the experience of flicking up and down through the gears. I genuinely mean this: The experience doesn't feel even remotely synthetic. It's sort of like using the N E-Shift function in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Like, yes, I know the Hyundai is an EV without an engine or transmission, but the sound and experience of using the paddle shifters are pretty stinkin' convincing.
Putting it all together
Over the course of a few laps around a short track at Honda's proving grounds, the Prelude is at its best while using the S+ Shift tech. It makes the whole experience more engaging, and when you add in the light, crisp steering and solid handling attributes, the Prelude reveals itself to be a fun and flickable little coupe. The Type R suspension means you can attack corners at high speed without the front end pushing wide, and the chassis is stiff enough to quell large body motions, with just enough lateral roll to communicate a real sense of speed.
On top of that, the Prelude is easy to see out of, a cinch to place on the road and all of the cabin controls are logically arranged so you can find what you need while driving. A lot of the Prelude's cabin carries over from other Hondas (like the Civic), and that's no bad thing. The driver's seat also seems comfortable and offers enough bolstering to keep you in place during hairpin turns, but I'll need extended butt-in-chair time to properly confirm.
Coming soon
The Prelude is expected to go on sale before the end of the year, with the first deliveries taking place in early 2026. Honda still hasn't said how much its new coupe will cost, but I'm expecting a starting price just under $40,000, extending to $42-$43K with options.
In a world dominated by family-friendly SUVs, it's a real win for car enthusiasts to see a new sporty coupe hitting the market. It might be a low-power front-wheel-drive hybrid on paper, but don't write off the new Honda Prelude. I think you guys are going to like this one a lot.