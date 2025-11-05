2026 Honda Prelude First Drive Review: Part Civic Hybrid, Part Type R

Honda's reborn Prelude combines the Civic's best bits to great effect

2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • The Honda Prelude hybrid coupe goes on sale in a couple of months.
  • I got a brief first drive at Honda's proving grounds in Japan.
  • With strong hybrid power and chassis hardware borrowed from the Civic Type R, the Prelude is a compelling little two-door.

— Tochigi, Japan

We're still a few months away from testing the 2026 Honda Prelude at home in Southern California. But a brief — and I mean brief — drive around Honda's test track in Japan certainly whet my appetite. The Prelude combines Civic Hybrid guts with Civic Type R bones in an attractive two-door wrapper. And while basement-dwelling keyboard warriors will surely complain about the Prelude "only" having 200 horsepower, I promise, that's not what matters.

It's got the right stuff

Edmunds' adoration for the new Civic Hybrid is no secret. We named it our Edmunds Top Rated Car and Best of the Best winner for 2025, and we're enjoying living with one day to day in our One-Year Road Test fleet. Much of the Civic's goodness comes down to its powerful and efficient hybrid powertrain, which carries over to the Prelude with a fun new trick up its sleeve (more on that in a moment).

Consider These Recommendations
2026 Honda Prelude driving

The combination of a 2.0-liter inline-four engine and two electric motors sends 200 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque to the Prelude's front wheels. Honda doesn't have an official 0-60 mph estimate just yet, but a Civic Hybrid will do that sprint in about 6.5 seconds, so I'm betting the Prelude will come in closer to 6 flat. Strong fuel economy should also be part of the deal; a Civic Hybrid can stretch to nearly 50 mpg, though considering the 'Lude's sportier bent, a still very respectable 40-ish-mpg rating seems likely.

But remember, this isn't just a two-door Civic Hybrid. A huge chunk of the Prelude's appeal comes from its liberal use of Type R bits — like the front suspension hardware, 13.8-inch Brembo front brakes and adaptive dampers. Driver-selectable Comfort, GT, Sport and Individual modes alter things like the engine and throttle response, as well as the steering weight and suspension damping.

S+ Shift is pretty cool

Launching the Prelude starts with an assertive shot of electric torque before the 2.0-liter engine fires up. Power builds progressively in both GT and Sport modes (I didn't try Comfort), and the continuously variable transmission does a good job holding the engine low in its power band to avoid a high-revving cacophony of four-cylinder drone. The Prelude should be as pleasant and responsive as a Civic Hybrid in day-to-day errand-running.

2026 Honda Prelude interior

But here's where the Prelude's special somethin'-somethin' comes into play. Press the large S+ button on the center console to activate S+ Shift, Honda's new tech that remaps the CVT's logic to behave more like a traditional automatic transmission with a planetary gear set. This idea isn't new — other CVT-equipped cars have similar functions — but S+ Shift takes things a step further by building in power cuts and spikes to really drive home the whole "it's a real transmission" vibe.

Use the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and the S+ experience amps up. The Prelude's engine sound and power delivery truly match the experience of flicking up and down through the gears. I genuinely mean this: The experience doesn't feel even remotely synthetic. It's sort of like using the N E-Shift function in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Like, yes, I know the Hyundai is an EV without an engine or transmission, but the sound and experience of using the paddle shifters are pretty stinkin' convincing.

Putting it all together

Over the course of a few laps around a short track at Honda's proving grounds, the Prelude is at its best while using the S+ Shift tech. It makes the whole experience more engaging, and when you add in the light, crisp steering and solid handling attributes, the Prelude reveals itself to be a fun and flickable little coupe. The Type R suspension means you can attack corners at high speed without the front end pushing wide, and the chassis is stiff enough to quell large body motions, with just enough lateral roll to communicate a real sense of speed.

2026 Honda Prelude driving

On top of that, the Prelude is easy to see out of, a cinch to place on the road and all of the cabin controls are logically arranged so you can find what you need while driving. A lot of the Prelude's cabin carries over from other Hondas (like the Civic), and that's no bad thing. The driver's seat also seems comfortable and offers enough bolstering to keep you in place during hairpin turns, but I'll need extended butt-in-chair time to properly confirm.

Coming soon

The Prelude is expected to go on sale before the end of the year, with the first deliveries taking place in early 2026. Honda still hasn't said how much its new coupe will cost, but I'm expecting a starting price just under $40,000, extending to $42-$43K with options.

In a world dominated by family-friendly SUVs, it's a real win for car enthusiasts to see a new sporty coupe hitting the market. It might be a low-power front-wheel-drive hybrid on paper, but don't write off the new Honda Prelude. I think you guys are going to like this one a lot.

  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
  • 2026 Honda Prelude driving
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top