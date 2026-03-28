2026 Honda Pilot: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The Honda Pilot is a big SUV bellwether. It's a sensible, largely inoffensive SUV with three rows (albeit smaller ones than competitors) and fresh new looks. These looks are bolstered by improvements to the Pilot's tech, including a larger standard touchscreen.

Read all of our 2026 Honda Pilot content:

2026 Honda Pilot First Drive Review: New and Improved, but Is It Enough?

2026 Honda Pilot First Look: More Features and a Bigger Touchscreen

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