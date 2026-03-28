- The 2026 Honda Pilot is the brand's big three-row SUV.
- A rugged TrailSport model bolsters off-road capability, while other changes bring new looks and tech.
- The 2026 Pilot starts at $43,690 and goes up to $56,490.
2026 Honda Pilot: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery
The 2026 Honda Pilot is the brand's big three-row SUV, with boxy new looks and a stout powertrain
The Honda Pilot is a big SUV bellwether. It's a sensible, largely inoffensive SUV with three rows (albeit smaller ones than competitors) and fresh new looks. These looks are bolstered by improvements to the Pilot's tech, including a larger standard touchscreen.
Read all of our 2026 Honda Pilot content:
2026 Honda Pilot First Drive Review: New and Improved, but Is It Enough?
2026 Honda Pilot First Look: More Features and a Bigger Touchscreen
See all Honda Pilot vehicles for sale near you
The Pilot's stout V6 makes for a pleasant driving experience, even if rivals offer more complex powertrains with greater fuel efficiency.
Where the Honda Pilot ranks:
#9 in Midsize 3-row SUVs
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The 2026 refresh brought some new styling to the Pilot, which means updated looks both front and rear.
The biggest change, however, is inside. The Pilot gets a new, larger 12.3-inch screen running a Google-based operating system.
The Pilot Elite packs in some luxurious extras, like these leather seats and the wood trim below.
Honda offers a total of six trim levels: Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite and Black Edition for the Pilot.
Behind the front seats, Honda's SUV offers a whopping 87 total cubic feet of cargo space.
The Pilot's V6 produces 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, and it's mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Pilot starts life with front-wheel drive but can be had with all-wheel drive for further all-season capability.
The Pilot's updated front end feels more modern than outgoing models, but the car doesn't change much in profile.
Honda continues to offer the rugged TrailSport trim, which features enhanced off-road capability thanks to all-terrain tires and other off-road features.