2026 Honda Pilot: Exterior and Interior Photo Gallery

The 2026 Honda Pilot is the brand's big three-row SUV, with boxy new looks and a stout powertrain

2026 Honda Pilot Elite
  • The 2026 Honda Pilot is the brand's big three-row SUV.
  • A rugged TrailSport model bolsters off-road capability, while other changes bring new looks and tech.
  • The 2026 Pilot starts at $43,690 and goes up to $56,490.

The Honda Pilot is a big SUV bellwether. It's a sensible, largely inoffensive SUV with three rows (albeit smaller ones than competitors) and fresh new looks. These looks are bolstered by improvements to the Pilot's tech, including a larger standard touchscreen.

Read all of our 2026 Honda Pilot content:

2026 Honda Pilot First Drive Review: New and Improved, but Is It Enough?

2026 Honda Pilot First Look: More Features and a Bigger Touchscreen

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2026 Honda Pilot Elite Action

The Pilot's stout V6 makes for a pleasant driving experience, even if rivals offer more complex powertrains with greater fuel efficiency.

Where the Honda Pilot ranks:

#9 in Midsize 3-row SUVs

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2026 Honda Pilot Elite

The 2026 refresh brought some new styling to the Pilot, which means updated looks both front and rear.

2026 Honda Pilot Elite Dash

The biggest change, however, is inside. The Pilot gets a new, larger 12.3-inch screen running a Google-based operating system.

2026 Honda Pilot Elite Seats

The Pilot Elite packs in some luxurious extras, like these leather seats and the wood trim below.

2026 Honda Pilot Elite Door Detail

Honda offers a total of six trim levels: Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite and Black Edition for the Pilot.

2026 Honda Pilot Elite Trunk

Behind the front seats, Honda's SUV offers a whopping 87 total cubic feet of cargo space.

2026 Honda Pilot Elite Engine

The Pilot's V6 produces 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, and it's mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

2026 Honda Pilot Elite Wheel

The Pilot starts life with front-wheel drive but can be had with all-wheel drive for further all-season capability.

2026 Honda Pilot driving

The Pilot's updated front end feels more modern than outgoing models, but the car doesn't change much in profile.

2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport front 3/4

Honda continues to offer the rugged TrailSport trim, which features enhanced off-road capability thanks to all-terrain tires and other off-road features.

2026 Honda Pilot Elite Wheel Turned
2026 Honda Pilot Elite sunroof from inside
2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport cargo area
2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport rear 3/4
2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport wheel and tire
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Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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