Fresh but familiar

When I drove the 2026 Honda Passport — essentially a two-row Pilot — last year, I was more impressed with it than I was with its three-row sibling. My affection wasn't isolated; Edmunds added a Passport to our One-Year Road Test fleet not too long after it went on sale. Thankfully, some of the things I like about the 2026 Passport have made their way to the 2026 Pilot.

That starts with the in-car tech. One of my biggest criticisms about the pre-update Pilot was its middling multimedia system. Whereas last year's Pilot offered three different touchscreens, the new model uses a single display across all models. At 12.3 inches, it's both larger than before and more responsive to use. The digital instrument cluster has been enlarged to 10.2 inches and is also standard on all Pilot trims.