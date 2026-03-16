- The Honda Pilot is a family-friendly three-row SUV with plenty of room for people and cargo.
- Acura's MDX, which shares a platform with the Pilot, includes more high-end materials and features.
- Which of these three-row SUVs is right for you?
2026 Honda Pilot vs. Acura MDX: How Do These Related Midsize SUVs Stack Up?
The steadfast Pilot and handsome MDX share many similarities but bring a vastly different feel
The Honda Pilot and Acura MDX share a platform, powertrain and parent company. However, that's where the story diverges; these two three-row SUVs have very different personalities. The base MDX is decked out with standard features above and beyond what the Pilot includes, like a panoramic moonroof, heated seats and a wireless charger. The Pilot grants plenty of space, even at its base price. As a result, it's worth looking at both to decide if the $10,000 price difference is justified.
For 2026, Honda gave the Pilot a significant feature makeover (despite the minuscule changes to the exterior) that makes it more competitive with its higher-end cousin. That means an upgrade from a measly 9-inch touchscreen to a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a slightly burlier front fascia, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on base models, and reduced cabin noise on the highway. The MDX didn't get any updates for this model year.
This comparison refers to the base FWD versions of both models. Read on to see how power, fuel, economy, packaging, and features differ between the Honda and the Acura SUVs.
Engine and fuel economy
Every Pilot is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine good for 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard for the Pilot, and all-wheel drive is optional for the Sport, EX-L and Touring trims; all other trims get AWD as standard. Every trim except the top MDX also uses the 3.5-liter V6 but with a skosh more horsepower (290 hp) and torque (267 lb-ft).
At the top of the MDX food chain, the Type S Advance is the only trim to get a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. If you're looking at the Type S, the idea of stepping up from a Pilot never even entered your mind. Frankly, the Type S is the best MDX Acura sells, but at nearly $80,000, it's a very pricey venture. More value-minded shoppers won't have an issue with the MDX in its base trim.
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Honda Pilot
Acura MDX
|Engine
|3.5-liter V6
|3.5-liter V6
|Horsepower
|285 hp
|290 hp
|Torque
|262 lb-ft
|267 lb-ft
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|Drive type
|FWD (AWD optional)
|FWD (AWD optional)
|Fuel economy
|22 mpg combined (19 city/27 hwy)
|22 mpg combined (19 city/26 hwy)
At the Edmunds test track, our Pilot TrailSport test vehicle accelerated from 0 to 60 mph mph in 7.8 seconds. Not surprisingly, the MDX wasn't that much better with a time of 7.5 seconds. Of the two, though, the MDX feels sportier, and adding the newest version of Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive brings even more capability in all kinds of weather events.
Fuel efficiency, as expected, is evenly matched between the Honda and the Acura. Both SUVs get an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 22 mpg combined, but the Pilot does the MDX 1 mpg better on the highway. Both would benefit from the hybrid system Honda is working on for its larger SUVs for less time at the pump, but those are still a little while away.
If you need space, there's a clear winner
Honda's three-row SUV bests the Acura SUV in headroom and legroom across the board, but not by much in the first two rows. To be fair, neither the Pilot nor the MDX offers adequate legroom in the third row, but the Pilot has a 2.6-inch legroom and 3-inch headroom advantage over the MDX due to the Acura's sloping roofline. Consider that the MDX is configured for fewer people, so despite having less overall room, what accommodation the MDX does have will be more comfortable.
Honda Pilot
Acura MDX
|Headroom (front / 2nd row/ 3rd row)
|40.5 in / 40.2 in / 39.3 in
|38.5 in / 38.1 in / 36.2 in
|Legroom (front / 2nd row / 3rd row)
|41.0 in / 40.8 in / 32.5 in
|41.6 in / 38.5 in / 29.1 in
|Number of seats
|8 (7 in TrailSport)
|7 (6 with captain’s chairs in the middle row)
|Cargo volume (all seats in place)
|21.8 cu ft
|18.1 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|59.5 cu ft
|48.4 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd and 3rd row folded)
|111.8 cu ft
|95.0 cu ft
The MDX can't swallow as much cargo as the Pilot either. When the seats are folded, the Pilot boasts nearly a 16-cubic-foot advantage over the MDX, 11.1 more cubes with the back row folded and an extra 3.7 cubes with all seats in place. That can add up to a lot if the family is taking a road trip or you're loading in a bunch of DIY project materials.
Comparatively, the Pilot is more of a workhorse for families, with miles of solid plastics all around the cabin. That said, it's well made and durable while able to withstand onslaughts of sippy cups, juice boxes and muddy cleats. The MDX is more refined inside, with comfortable and supportive seats and attractive materials. The MDX might not be as ready for the kicks and scratches of everyday use, but you might appreciate the nicer seats and more upscale cabin more often than you lament the lack of tougher materials.
Technology and safety equipment
Since Honda updated the touchscreen to a competitive 12.3-inch display for 2026, it matches the MDX pixel for pixel. Both models include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Google Built-In from the start. The MDX gets a better audio system from the start with 11 speakers to the Pilot's nine, and going with the MDX with a Technology package bumps it up to an impressive 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system — those who enjoy in-car audio even a little bit should seriously consider the upgrade. It's massive.
Both the Pilot and MDX are equipped with a nice set of safety features across the board, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning. The Pilot requires a two- or three-level upgrade to get surround-view camera angles, and so does the MDX. At the top of the MDX lineup, the Type S Advance adds active lane change assistance, lane change collision mitigation and front cross-traffic warning.
Trims and pricing
Starting at $43,690 (including a $1,495 destination fee), the Pilot is available in six flavors: Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite and Black Edition. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional for the Sport, EX-L and Touring; all other trims get all-wheel drive as standard.
The MDX is priced at $52,350, including a $1,450 destination fee; oddly, Acura's fee is less than Honda's. Also available six ways, the MDX is offered in the base MDX along with the Technology package, A-Spec package, Advance package, A-Spec Advance package and Type S Advance package. The Type S Advance is the only one that gets the upgraded engine and additional power, and the lowest two trims come standard with front-wheel drive while the rest are equipped with all-wheel drive as standard.
New Pilots come with a three-year/36,000-mile limited bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Coverage includes 24-hour roadside assistance for three years/36,000 miles and complimentary maintenance for the first 12 months or 12,000 miles (oil changes, tire rotation, multi-point inspection). Acura's warranty is better overall — four years/50,000 miles bumper-to-bumper coverage, six years/70,000 miles on the powertrain, and four years/50,000 miles for roadside assistance — but doesn't include maintenance.
Is luxury worth it? Verdict: Yes
For a difference of $10,000 between the Pilot and MDX at base level, the Honda has more space for people and cargo and some much-appreciated updates that level it up for 2026. On the other hand, the MDX is quieter, generously equipped with features, and has better curb appeal from the outside. Acura's warranty is more comprehensive, but the Pilot comes with free maintenance for a year.
While the Pilot is cheaper, anyone who can stomach the extra $10,000 should go for the MDX. It has sharper curb appeal, more standard luxury goodies, nicer materials, a better base sound system, and gives away only a little when it comes to space. The Pilot is nice, but its more premium cousin is the way to go.