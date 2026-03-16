The MDX can't swallow as much cargo as the Pilot either. When the seats are folded, the Pilot boasts nearly a 16-cubic-foot advantage over the MDX, 11.1 more cubes with the back row folded and an extra 3.7 cubes with all seats in place. That can add up to a lot if the family is taking a road trip or you're loading in a bunch of DIY project materials.

Comparatively, the Pilot is more of a workhorse for families, with miles of solid plastics all around the cabin. That said, it's well made and durable while able to withstand onslaughts of sippy cups, juice boxes and muddy cleats. The MDX is more refined inside, with comfortable and supportive seats and attractive materials. The MDX might not be as ready for the kicks and scratches of everyday use, but you might appreciate the nicer seats and more upscale cabin more often than you lament the lack of tougher materials.

Technology and safety equipment

Since Honda updated the touchscreen to a competitive 12.3-inch display for 2026, it matches the MDX pixel for pixel. Both models include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Google Built-In from the start. The MDX gets a better audio system from the start with 11 speakers to the Pilot's nine, and going with the MDX with a Technology package bumps it up to an impressive 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system — those who enjoy in-car audio even a little bit should seriously consider the upgrade. It's massive.

Both the Pilot and MDX are equipped with a nice set of safety features across the board, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning. The Pilot requires a two- or three-level upgrade to get surround-view camera angles, and so does the MDX. At the top of the MDX lineup, the Type S Advance adds active lane change assistance, lane change collision mitigation and front cross-traffic warning.