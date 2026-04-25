Check Out Our Honda Passport TrailSport's New HPD Wheels

If you're like me, you probably spend an inordinate amount of time playing around with different online car configurators. They're fun ways to pass the time when you're, oh, I don't know, stuck on a Zoom or Microsoft Teams call that definitely could've been an email. But they're also good for learning about cool colors or dealer-installed options you might not've otherwise known about. Case in point: the new set of wheels on our 2026 Honda Passport.

If you go to the Honda Passport configurator, select a trim level, click on "Design" and then click "Wheels," you'll get a few options. In the case of our TrailSport Elite test car, the standard 18-inch wheels are automatically highlighted, but there are two optional sets from HPD — that's Honda Performance Development. These white ones cost $2,228 and give the Passport rally truck vibes.

Digging further into Honda's online configurator reveals a few other fun wheel options. Did you know you don't have to get your Civic Type R with stupid black wheels? You can buy a forged alloy set for $3,628, and each wheel is 5 pounds lighter than the stock one — a 20-pound reduction of unsprung mass is great for sharper handling. Sure, that's expensive for a set of wheels, but you can roll it into your monthly payment rather than dishing out one lump sum. You can even put bronze wheels on a CR-V Hybrid.