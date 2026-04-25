- What's new: We put a set of white HPD wheels on our 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport.
- Why it matters: Honda offers a bunch of different wheel options for the Passport and its other vehicles.
- Edmunds says: Some team members love these new wheels, but the majority of staffers aren't fans.
Check Out Our Honda Passport TrailSport's New HPD Wheels
White wheels on a Honda Passport? Some of us love it; some of us feel sick
If you're like me, you probably spend an inordinate amount of time playing around with different online car configurators. They're fun ways to pass the time when you're, oh, I don't know, stuck on a Zoom or Microsoft Teams call that definitely could've been an email. But they're also good for learning about cool colors or dealer-installed options you might not've otherwise known about. Case in point: the new set of wheels on our 2026 Honda Passport.
If you go to the Honda Passport configurator, select a trim level, click on "Design" and then click "Wheels," you'll get a few options. In the case of our TrailSport Elite test car, the standard 18-inch wheels are automatically highlighted, but there are two optional sets from HPD — that's Honda Performance Development. These white ones cost $2,228 and give the Passport rally truck vibes.
Digging further into Honda's online configurator reveals a few other fun wheel options. Did you know you don't have to get your Civic Type R with stupid black wheels? You can buy a forged alloy set for $3,628, and each wheel is 5 pounds lighter than the stock one — a 20-pound reduction of unsprung mass is great for sharper handling. Sure, that's expensive for a set of wheels, but you can roll it into your monthly payment rather than dishing out one lump sum. You can even put bronze wheels on a CR-V Hybrid.
How does our team feel about the Passport's new wheels? Opinions are actually quite mixed.
"I like white wheels, but there needs to be something for them to play off. The only colors on this car are black and green, so the white kinda comes out of nowhere." — Will Kaufman
"I'm not sure the white works against our Passport's exterior color. Bronze would look great though, give it sort of a rally vibe." — Keith Buglewicz
"Works on a Defender, not here." — Alistair Weaver
"I like the style but agree with Will (gasp!) that the white comes out of nowhere." — Jonathan Elfalan
Jonathan also Photoshopped together an image of alternate wheel color choices. How helpful!
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#2 in Midsize SUVs
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"While white might not be the best color, I prefer them over the ones we had in there before, for sure." — Brian Wong
"I like how they look. They definitely stand out." — Albert Hernandez
"Heck yeah, they look awesome. Absolutely the wheels I'd have on mine. No notes. They make it stand out from every other Passport TrailSport on the road too. My only concern is that they'd be hard to keep clean." — Duncan Brady
"I thought white wheels would be cool. But my first reaction when seeing them mounted on our Passport in real life was more like, 'Oh no, that's not right.' It's like when my wife and I are going out for a date night, and she'll see what I've picked out to wear. Her facial expression will crinkle up, like she just got a faint whiff of dog poop and she'll say, 'You're not wearing that, are you?' I will say that I've been driving our Passport for a few days now, and the initial icky reaction has worn off some. I guess I've gotten used to it somewhat. And the white wheels do accent the all-terrain tires nicely, so there's that in case I need something nice to say." — Brent Romans